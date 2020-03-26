One could argue that Bollywood has been rather conservative in its portrayal of sensuality, but there are definitely some movies, songs and scenes which went all the way.

Here are a few examples of the same.

1. Ranveer and Deepika romancing in the song Ang Laga De from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela

It makes sense to start the list with this demi-Goddish couple. Newly wedded couple at this point in the movie, the two lit the screen on fire with their sensuality. And their chemistry, well, should have guessed they are going to get married in future.

2. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's seductive performance in the classic Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Where do I even begin with this one? Still one of the hottest moments in Bollywood's history, the song is the first thing that pops in your head when you hear the word 'sexy'. Also, it single-handedly brought plain yellow sarees back in fashion.

3. Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat lighting the screen on fire, in the movie Murder.

It's impossible to miss this one out. One of the boldest movies of its time, Murder, in many ways opened the doors for actual sensuality in cinema, proving there is a big audience for it.

4. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu's sizzling chemistry in Jism.

A thriller, just like Murder, Jism made John and Bipasha overnight stars because of their unmissable sexual chemistry on screen. I mean, who can forget the sone Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from the move?

5. Zara Zara from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein exploring sensuality a subtle, beautiful way.

The song is now a classic and so is the movie. It was very subtle in its portrayal of seduction but still very effective.

6. But before all of this, were Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff in the song Haye Rama from Rangeela.

Can we just take a moment to acknowledge that Urmila looks like a goddess in this one. The lyrics of the song had connotations which weren't lost on anyone and many years on, it is one of people's go-to.

7. Aditya Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor tickling the rain-romance fantasy of millions in Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2.

There is a reason it's the most successful movie of both the stars. The film was an instant hit, along with the songs, mostly sung by Arijit Singh. This one in particular, though, well...

8. Sort of a reboot of Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Gale Lag Jaa also had the sarees, baarish and Akshay. Only this time, it was Katrina Kaif instead of Raveena Tandon and she was just as good.

This is one of my personal favourites, a very catchy song with very attractive people, unexpectedly taking your mind off a comedy that was De Dana Dan.

9. Suraj Hua Maddham - the Yashraj version of how sensuality should be portrayed on screen with desert, pyramids and people's favourite pair - Shah Rukh and Kajol.

While SRK and Kajol had paired opposite each other multiple times before, this was the first time they were seen like this.

10. Aashiq Banaya Aapne with Tanushree Datta and Emraan Hashmi made a lot of buzz for its steamy video.

The video was just as hit as the song, and it's not tough to tell why.

Raising the temperature.