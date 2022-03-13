From donning expensive clothes and owning luxurious bungalows around the world to owning a private jet, celebrities sure enjoy a lavish lifestyle. While flying in business class is usual for several celebrities, there are a bunch of them who travel in their personal private jets.

From cruising to exotic travel destinations with their families to flying privately for work, here are the celebrities who own a private jet. Read on.

1. Ajay Devgn

Apart from owning a number of luxurious cars, he was the first actor in the tinsel town to own a lavish private jet. His Hawker 800 plane, a six-seater jet, is worth ₹84 crores.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actor owns a stunning private jet and is often seen travelling with her husband in it. She generally uses her jet in order to travel between India and Los Angeles.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from his multi-million properties, Bollywood's King Khan owns a private jet worth ₹350 crores as well. He usually uses his expensive plane while taking vacations with his family.

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actor, along with her husband, owns several properties in Dubai, England and London. And, their private jet surely makes their travel more comfortable and easier.



5. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary megastar prefers to travel in his private jet worth a whopping ₹260 crores. And hence, we do not get to see the actor being papped at the airports. Once, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of their private plane as he congratulated his father for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

6. Akshay Kumar

Thanks to his tight schedule, the actor prefers to travel in his private jet. If reports are to be believed, his private jet is worth ₹260 crores, which he uses to fly in, during promotions, shooting and for vacations with his family.

7. Madhuri Dixit Nene

The actor, who marked her digital debut with The Fame Game recently, owns a stylish private jet as well.

8. Hrithik Roshan

The actor owns a stunning private jet and uses it for family holidays and work outings.

9. Saif Ali Khan

From Pataudi Palace to a fleet of luxurious cars, the actor owns a number of expensive things, including a privately owned jet. He uses his lavish ride, which he bought in 2010, for travelling with his family and friends.

10. Salman Khan

From yacht and bikes to lavish apartments and farmhouses, the actor loves splurging on expensive things. He is also the proud owner of a luxurious private jet.

11. Anil Kapoor

Along with several other luxurious possessions, the actor also owns a luxe private jet. He uses his private jet to travel with his family and friends. He was even spotted having fun-filled parties with his close ones on the jet.

12. Diljit Dosanjh

Known for his love for branded clothes and shoes, he was the first Indian singer to own a private plane. In 2017, the singer bought a private jet and shared the news through his social media handle.

New Beginning Starts With Private Jet 🛩 pic.twitter.com/xXC6fmpzAl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017

13. Ram Charan

Being one of the highest-paid actors in the country, he owns a private jet which he often uses to travel for movie promotions and vacations with his family. Interestingly, he is also the first Tollywood actor to have his own airline service TruJet.

14. Akkineni Nagarjuna

The actor reportedly owns a lavish private jet, which he uses for his family vacations. Recently, he was also spotted on his private jet while attending a family wedding.

On my way out on a big jet plane✈️ holiday!!!!!😎@NameisNani and Akkineni fans are going to hv a blast tomorrow... enjoy the show my friends!!!! pic.twitter.com/xSBdc459N7 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 26, 2018

15. Allu Arjun

In 2020, the renowned actor went to Udaipur with his family to attend Niharika Konedala's wedding in his private jet. Apart from that, he was also spotted on the private jet while touring for his movie with Race Gurram team.

16. Pawan Kalyan

The actor reportedly owns a private charter flight which he uses for his personal as well as political tours.

17. Junior NTR

Being one of the most popular celebrities in the South Indian movie industry, the actor recently bought the nation's first Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite edition. Apparently, he owns a private jet worth ₹80 crores, which is stationed at Shamshabad Airport.

Celebrities surely know how to travel in style!