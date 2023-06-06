In the past few years, a wide variety of Indian web series across genres have hooked the audience and got us binging. We’ve been gripped by Artist’s extraordinary precision in producing counterfeited notes while relentlessly waiting, at the same time, for the second season of Made in Heaven that’s incoming…since forever.

IMDb, our go-to directory for audio-visual content, recently released a list of the most popular Indian web series of all time. Take a look:

1. Sacred Games (2018)

IMDb: 8.5

2. Mirzapur (2018)

IMDb: 8.5

3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)

IMDb: 9.3

4. The Family Man (2019)

IMDb: 8.7

5. Aspirants (2021)

IMDb: 9.2

6. Criminal Justice (2019)

IMDb: 8.1

7. Breathe (2018)

IMDb: 8.3

8. Kota Factory (2019)

IMDb: 9.0

9. Panchayat (2020)

IMDb: 8.9

10. Paatal Lok (2020)

IMDb: 8.0

11. Special OPS (2020)

IMDb: 8.6

12. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2020)

IMDb: 8.4

13. College Romance (2018)

IMDb: 8.4

14. Apharan (2018)

IMDb: 8.3

15. Flames (2018)

IMDb: 8.9

16. Dhindora (2021)

IMDb: 8.8

17. Farzi (2023)

IMDb: 8.4

18. Aashram (2020)

IMDb: 7.1

19. Inside Edge (2017)

IMDb: 7.9

20. Undekhi (2020)

IMDb: 7.9

21. Aarya (2020)

IMDb: 7.8

22. Gullak (2019)

IMDb: 9.1

23. TVF Pitchers (2015)

IMDb: 9.1

24. Rocket Boys (2022)

IMDb: 8.9

25. Delhi Crime (2019)

IMDb: 8.5

Did your favourite web series make it to the list?