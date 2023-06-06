In the past few years, a wide variety of Indian web series across genres have hooked the audience and got us binging. We’ve been gripped by Artist’s extraordinary precision in producing counterfeited notes while relentlessly waiting, at the same time, for the second season of Made in Heaven that’s incoming…since forever.

IMDb, our go-to directory for audio-visual content, recently released a list of the most popular Indian web series of all time. Take a look:

1. Sacred Games (2018)

IMDb: 8.5

best web series of all time
IMDb

2. Mirzapur (2018)

IMDb: 8.5

imdb most popular indian web series you must watch
IMDb

3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)

IMDb: 9.3

imdb most popular indian web series of all time
IMDb

4. The Family Man (2019)

IMDb: 8.7 

imdb most popular indian web series to watch
IMDb

5. Aspirants (2021)

IMDb: 9.2

popular hindi web series of all time
IMDb

6. Criminal Justice (2019)

IMDb: 8.1

most popular Indian web series of all time
IMDb

7. Breathe (2018)

IMDb: 8.3

popular web series you must watch
IMDb

8. Kota Factory (2019)

IMDb: 9.0

IMDb 25 most popular wb series of all time
IMDb

9. Panchayat (2020)

IMDb: 8.9

top 25 Indian web series of all time
IMDb

10. Paatal Lok (2020)

IMDb: 8.0

IMDb best indian web series of all time
IMDb

11. Special OPS (2020)

IMDb: 8.6

top 25 Hindi web series of all time
IMDb

12. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (2020)

IMDb: 8.4

Indian web series to watch
IMDb

13. College Romance (2018)

IMDb: 8.4

best web series of all time
IMDb

14. Apharan (2018)

IMDb: 8.3

top 25 best hindi web series IMDb
IMDb

15. Flames (2018)

IMDb: 8.9

best indian web series you must watch
IMDb

16. Dhindora (2021)

IMDb: 8.8

best Hindi web series you must watch
IMDb

17. Farzi (2023)

IMDb: 8.4

IMDb

18. Aashram (2020)

IMDb: 7.1

top 25 Indian web series to watch
IMDb

19. Inside Edge (2017)

IMDb: 7.9

Best Indian web series to watch
IMDb

20. Undekhi (2020)

IMDb: 7.9

IMDb best Indian series to watch
IMDb

21. Aarya (2020)

IMDb: 7.8

best Hindi series of all time
IMDb

22. Gullak (2019)

IMDb: 9.1

best Indian web series of all time
IMDb

23. TVF Pitchers (2015)

IMDb: 9.1

IMDb best Indian series of all times
IMDb

24. Rocket Boys (2022)

IMDb: 8.9

IMDb best Indian web series of all time
IMDb

25. Delhi Crime (2019)

IMDb: 8.5

best Indian series to watch IMDb
IMDb

Did your favourite web series make it to the list?