Looking for something lovey-dovey today? We made a list of the best romantic shows on Netflix that leave you all warm and fuzzy. From South Korean shows to Chinese, Indian and English dramas, here is everything you can't miss.

1. Bridgerton

If you haven't watched this period drama yet, you're missing out. Especially Simon Basset.

2. Easy

The series follows different couples as they navigate through love and relationships in Chicago.

3. Jane The Virgin

With 5 seasons, this series, in a satirical telenovela format, gives you plenty to watch. It is a loose adaptation of the Venezuelan telenovela, Juana la virgen, and tells the story of a 23-year-old Latina who gets pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination by her gynaecologist.

4. Feel Good

This romantic comedy about a former drug addict finding love again is anything but boring. Created by Mae Martin, this semi-biographical show was praised for its portrayal of same-sex relationships and mental health.

5. Something In The Rain

This Korean drama follows the love story of a woman and her best friend's younger brother as they overcome the age-difference and go public. The show stars Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in in the lead and their chemistry will have you hooked right from the first episode.

6. Little Things

With 3 seasons available, this Indian web series follows the journey of a young live-in couple as they battle everyday ups and downs in their relationships. Originally, the show premiered on the YouTube channel of Dice Media, but later released on Netflix. It stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in lead roles, with music by Prateek Kuhad.

7. Lovesick

This British show follows four friends and their intertwined complicated romantic relationships. It was loved for its 'real' portrayal of messy young relationships.

8. Taj Mahal 1989

Set in Lucknow, this Indian series follows different couples and how they perceive love. The show stars Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Danish Husain in lead roles.

9. Romance Is A Bonus Book

Set in a book publishing company, this Korean drama follows two childhood friends as they realise they've loved each other all along. It stars Lee Na-young and Lee Jong-suk in lead roles.

10. Young Royals

This Swedish series is a class apart, as it tells the tale of a young Prince who begins falling in love with his fellow classmate, even though his gay romance may not sit right with the crown.

11. Mismatched

This Indian web series on Netflix is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi and follows the story of two young college students as they fall in love. It stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

12. Crash Landing On You

The Korean drama that had everyone across the globe hooked, if you haven't watched this love-across-borders show, then you have to. Starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who are dating in real life, in lead roles, it tells the story of a South Korean woman who accidentally finds herself in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer.

13. Love

A romantic comedy, the show looks at love through the different perspectives of a couple as they get over their own insecurities.

14. Summertime

This Italian series follows the life of a woman called Summer as she finds love and a new job. It is heavily inspired by the book, Three Meters Above the Sky by Federico Moccia.

15. Encounter

After a chance encounter, two people meet each other again in the outside world in this heart-warming K-drama.

16. Outlander

This historical drama is based ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, and has 5 seasons and makes for great binge material. It follows the journey of a former Second World War military nurse, who is transported back in time to 1743 and falls in love with a Highland warrior.

17. Descendants Of The Sun

This award-winning Korean drama tells the story of a soldier and a doctor as they meet at a war-site and fall in love, but are separated time and again. It stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo in lead roles, who have undeniable chemistry.

18. Accidentally In Love

This Chinese series about a young woman who runs away from an unwanted marriage and ends up falling for a cynical musician, will surprise you.

19. Put Your Head On My Shoulder

In this Chinese drama, two people begin living together after being set up by their mothers and being forced to live together.

20. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Ranked the fifth highest rated drama in Korean cable television history, the show follows the journey of a man who is cursed to be immortal as he awaits the love of his life, who is the only person who can kill him.

Ready to binge?