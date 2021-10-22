Are you obsessed with tracking down the serial killer moves faster than the film's protagonist of the film? On Netflix, there are a plethora of documentaries that delve into the mind of the murderers doing the goriest crimes. Keep scrolling because we've compiled a list of the finest serial killer films on Netflix India.

1. Creep

When a cash-strapped cameraman accepts a job in a remote mountain town, he discovers that the client has some strange ideas.

2. Hush

Hush is a 'cliché thriller' in which the main character is left alone in a huge mansion and is visited by a stranger who preys on her fears for pleasure.

3. Se7en

This psychological thriller by David Fincher revolves on a horrific torture game in which the serial killer amuses himself by forcing one of the detectives to succumb to his psychological tricks.

4. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

A detective returns to Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, to look into a series of killings that resemble those committed by a serial murderer about to be freed from prison.

5. Taking Lives

An FBI profiler is summoned by the agency and tasked with tracking down a serial killer who kills his victims while stealing their identities.

6. Zodiac

Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist by profession, finds himself thinking about the Zodiac killer compulsively. He employs his puzzle-solving skills to get closer to discovering the killer's identity.

7. The Plagues of Breslau

A Polish police officer chases a serial killer who snatches a new target every evening at 6 o'clock.

8. The Invisible Guardian

An FBI-trained police officer returns to his hometown in Navarra to track down a serial killer. He is also confronted with his own past at the same time.

9. Manson Family Vacation

The peaceful family life of an L.A. attorney is unravelled when his brother, who is obsessed with the Charles Manson murders, arrives unexpectedly.

10. Mrs. Serial Killer

When a doctor is imprisoned for a series of terrible murders, his faithful wife sets out to establish his innocence by committing a copycat crime.

11. Die Ontwaking

In a frantic quest for a psychotic serial murderer with a profound obsession with young women's skin, an inexperienced murder investigator joins the hunt.

12. Kiss the Girls

A forensic psychologist joins forces with an escaped abduction victim to track down a serial killer who targets strong-willed women and abducts them.

13. Changeling

When a mother's abducted son is returned to her, she believes the boy isn't hers, so the police captain commits her to an asylum.

14. The Mansion

A group of students gathers to spend New Year's Eve at a secluded Belgian farm, where their drug-fueled party quickly devolves into a bloody nightmare.

15. Forensic

To catch an elusive serial murderer who kills young girls, a duo of policemen with a history navigates past evidence, false leads, and a ticking clock.

16. The Chase

A cranky landlord is visited by a guy who recalls an unsolved serial murder case from 30 years ago as people in his town start turning up dead.

17. Irul

When a car accident leads a couple to seek refuge in a neighbouring home, talks with the stranger inside quickly reveal that one of them is a serial killer.

18. Raman Raghav 2.0

In this Indian thriller, a crooked detective and a serial killer obsessed with a psychopath from the 1960s become caught up in a deadly cat-and-mouse game.

19. The Forest Of Love

Two grieving young ladies are thrust into the lives of a con artist and a would-be movie crew. However, nothing is as it appears.

20. There's Someone Inside Your House

Makani and her classmates at Osborne High School strive to track down and stop a masked killer who is preying on students and revealing their darkest secrets.

21. Psycho

The dark narrative behind the serial killer's twisted mind emerges as a visually challenged guy tries to save his love interest from a serial killer.

22. Spyder

When a phone-tapping day job leads an Intelligence Bureau officer to a serial killer, he must hunt down and stop the perpetrator's next moves.

23. Grandmaster

A police chief understands that his daughter and estranged wife are the next potential victims as he anticipates the next move in a serial killer's gruesome game.

24. Fear Street Part 1

A youngster and her pals take against an evil entity that has tormented their infamous town for ages after a series of violent slayings.

25. Fear Street Part 2

A murder spree terrorises Camp Nightwing in the cursed hamlet of Shadyside, turning a pleasant summer into a brutal battle for survival.

26. Fear Street Part 3

Deena is sent back to 1666, when she discovers the truth about Sarah Fier. The friends battle for their lives — and the survival of Shadyside — in 1994.

27. The Legacy of the Bones

Amaia is confronted with a similar mystery a year after solving a string of murders that hits extremely close to home. The second series of the Baztan Trilogy.

28. Offering to the Storm

Amaia looks into a number of strange infant deaths and gruesome rituals. Meanwhile, those in her immediate vicinity are in severe danger. The third part of the Baztan Trilogy.

29. Murder Mystery

A New York City detective and his hairdresser wife rush to investigate a perplexing murder on a billionaire's yacht while on a long-awaited trip to Europe.

30. The Babysitter

Cole finds that his hot babysitter is a member of a satanic group that will stop at nothing to keep him silent when he stays up past his bedtime.

31. The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Cole is in high school two years after surviving a demonic blood cult. And what about his demons from the past? His life is still a living misery for him.

32. Orphan

Esther, a 9-year-old orphan, is adopted by Kate and John Coleman from an orphanage, but Kate quickly sees through Esther's angelic image.

33. Creep 2

In 'Creep 2,' Mark Duplass reprises his role as 'Aaron,' who freely admits to being a 'serial killer.' Aaron plays on her with pre-murder games and scares, making each moment more tense than the last. He hires a cameraman to film him for 24 hours.





Which one are you gonna watch next?