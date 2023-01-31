For the ones who have watched Friends, you must have noticed how Jennifer Aniston channelled her inner desiness in an episode. I am talking about the time when Jennifer as Rachel Green opted for a printed kurta. Remember? Here’s the cue.

Source: Pinterest

Jennifer Aniston has yet again made us go gaga over her desi outfit and this time it is a lehenga. Her royal look is featured in the recently released trailer of Murder Mystery 2 and has gone viral on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @blankspacenaah, posted screenshots from the Netflix movie in which Jennifer can be seen acing an ivory chikankari lehenga in a desi wedding. She has paired her outfit with heavy earrings. Stating the obvious, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in the Manish Malhotra-designed lehenga.

“Jennifer Aniston in lehenga oh my love,” the Twitter user wrote.

See her look here:

And just like us, others are drooling over her:

Yaa exactly ❤️❤️🔥❤️ mei kbse chaahti thi jen ko Indian attire mei dekhna i wish ki kaash voh India visit krre

God please 🥺🙏❤️❤️#JenniferAniston https://t.co/cJFTWhr0Ip — fan 🦋 (@shikhajain2001) January 31, 2023

i've seen the thing which my heart desired the most https://t.co/dtnod5W9iA — rhl (@bras5monk3) January 31, 2023

Omg Jen in lehenga is everything 😍 https://t.co/ZZotkxIdmL — Natasha (@Natashaagarwa19) January 30, 2023

Her lehenga is actually pretty unlike other white bums https://t.co/efPKJ0gVUi — ਸੋਨਾਲੀ 🌸 (@shonalit7) January 30, 2023

Ohh my she is looking so pretty 🥰 https://t.co/g9zqGRTBwt — 𝓟 🥀 (@pooorviiiii) January 30, 2023

That’s a beautiful lehenga unlike the multicoloured sequinned poof that Carrie calls “Sari” 🤭 https://t.co/fhjFrNk6Xk — Swetha (@shevarafa) January 31, 2023

Watch the trailer here:

Coming back to Jennifer’s lehenga look, ‘Rachel Green can truly pull off anything.’