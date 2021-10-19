Tired of watching the same old movies and shows on Netflix? Why not expand your horizons and pick a regional film this time? Especially since the new wave of Malayalam cinema has been giving us some of the best hits of the year. Here is a list of the best Malayalam movies on Netflix that you just can't miss. From thriller to comedy, drama and rom-coms, there is something for everyone.

1. Uyare

Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas, Uyare has been regarded as one of the defining movies of the New Wave Movement in Malayalam cinema. The film tells the story of an aspiring pilot who survives an acid attack by her ex-boyfriend, which tampers with her career that she has worked hard for. This 2019 film was the first Malayalam film and second Indian film to be released in South Korea.

2. Irul

This mystery thriller film stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The film was released on Netflix and shot completely in the lockdown. The story revolves around a couple who finds shelter on a rainy night, at an empty mansion which only inhabits one other person - who may or may not be a serial killer.

3. Njan Prakashan

This satirical comedy film stars Fahadh Faasil in the titular role alongside Sreenivasan (who also wrote the film) and Nikhila Vimal. The film revolves around a young nurse who strives to leave the country and live a better life and hopes to do so through his ex-girlfriend, who is moving to Germany. This 2018 film became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time at the time of its release.

4. Forensic

A psychological thriller film, Forensic stars Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Reba Monica John. It follows the journey of a forensic official and an ACP as they chase down a serial killer who is adding victims to his list. The film is rumoured to be remade into Hindi with Vikrant Massey in the lead role alongside Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy.

5. Lilli

This 2018 thriller is a mind-twisted film that will leave you boggled. It tells the story of a pregnant woman who gets kidnapped by 3 men who want to know the location of another young girl she knows. As the story progresses we get to know of a prostitution ring, a murder and the betrayal Lilli has faced.

6. Grandmaster

This 2012 neo-noir action thriller stars Mohanlal in the lead role alongside Priyamani, Narain, Anoop Menon, Babu Antony, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Arjun Nandhakumar. The movie is based on the book The A.B.C Murders by Agatha Christie. It was the first every Malayalam film to release on Netflix, and the first Malayalam film to be released with English subtitles outside Kerala.

7. Comrade in America (CIA)

This action thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan in the lead roles. It tells the story of a communist who travels from Kerala to the United States illegally via the Mexican border to stop his girlfriend from marrying another man. The film has a refreshing outlook and was praised for being perhaps the first Malayalam film to be shot in Mexico.

8. Varane Avashyamund

This romantic comedy drama film was produced by Dulquer Salmaan and stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film tells the story of a single mother and her daughter, who only wants to get married via an arranged marriage. Things begin to change when a Major and a young man move into their apartment complex.

9. Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

This action thriller film stars Antony Varghese, Vinayakan, and Chemban Vinod Jose in prominent roles. The premise is a sub-jail and the story revolves around remand prisoners. It follows a man who works in a finance company and his life changes overnight as he is forced to survive the odds.

10. Nayattu

A political thriller film, Nayattu stars Kunchako Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad and Hakkim Shajahan in prominent roles. It was widely praised for being a great police procedural, a thriller and a socio-political commentary on today's India.

11. Angamaly Diaries

This crime drama film features 86 debutant actors, with Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, and Sinoj Varghese playing the lead roles. This black comedy follows a young man who wants to be a powerful leader to rule the town of Angamaly. The film was praised for its unique storyline and also for the climax, which was an uncut 11-minute long take featuring around 1000 artists.

12. Kappela

A romantic drama film, Kappela stars Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The movie tells the tale of young love that blossoms between a girl from a village and an auto drive, when she accidently dials the wrong number and ends up talking to him.

13. Aalorukkam

This 2018 film follows an ageing man who has been on the hunt for his son, for the last 16 years and is now on his deathbed. However, his son has transitioned to a woman and is living with her family, a truth that the old man can't seem to accept. This film was praised worldwide and won National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. While the lead actor, Indrans won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2018.

14. Vikrithi

This comedy drama stars Suraj Venjarammoodu and Soubin Shahir in lead roles and talks extensively about the internet culture and how it can ruin someone's life. The film is based on the real life events of a hearing/speech-impaired man, who went viral when a picture him sleeping was taken and shared online by a passenger, assuming he was drunk.

How many of these brilliant Malayalam movies on Netflix have you watched?