From The Godfather’s Don Corleone to Scarface's Tony Montana, there are a number of on-screen gangsters that have been ruling our hearts for ages. From iconic storylines to badass dialogues, gangster movies never fail in leaving us enthralled and scared.

If you are someone who loves crime, chaos, violence and lots of bloodshed, then you would love the following list of gangster movies that we have prepared for you. With brilliant starcast and gripping storylines, the film industry churned out some really amazing gangster movies this year.

Here are the best gangster movies from 2021 that you can stream on Netflix before this year comes to an end. Are you ready? Let’s check these out!

1. Sky High

This crime thriller revolves around a young man and the progression of his criminal career after he meets a young woman in a club. Directed by Daniel Calparsoro, this movie features Miguel Herrán, Luis Tosar, Carolina Yuste, Patricia Vico, Fernando Cayo, Richard Holmes, Asia Ortega, Ayax Pedrosa and Dollar Selmouni in prominent roles. Miguel Herrán, who plays the protagonist in this movie, is popularly known for playing the lead role in the series Money Heist as Aníbal Cortés / Rio. The movie was premiered at the 23rd Málaga Spanish Film Festival (FMCE).

2. Yakuza And The Family

Directed by Michihito Fujii, the movie stars Gô Ayano, Naoyuki Fernandez, Hayato Ichihara, Hayato Isomura, Machiko Ono, Shun Sugata, Hiroshi Tachi and Shinobu Terajima in pivotal roles. This crime drama movie focuses on a man, who joins a crime syndicate, where he meets the boss and develops a close relationship with him. The movie was screened at Toronto Japanese Film Festival (TJFF) in Toronto this year.

3. Gatao: The Last Stray

Featuring Rexen Cheng, Nikki Hsieh, Jack Kao, Alex Ko, Chang Tsai Hasing and Gary Tang in main roles, this action-romance is directed by Jui-Chih Chiang. This movie was the third instalment, after Gatao (2015) and Gatao 2 - The New Leader Rising (2018). The movie revolves around a gang, who recently come out of prison and learn that a rival gang has expanded their turf for a business deal. The movie was nominated in Golden Horse Film Festival and Udine Far East Film Festival.

4. Jagame Thandhiram

This action thriller centers on a kind-hearted gangster, who gets involved in criminal activities in a foreign land, but everything changes when he falls in love with a singer. Starring Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the global pandemic. While the makers initially planned on releasing the movie only in theatres, the decision was dropped in February and the movie was finally released digitally in June this year.

5. Ferry

Directed by Cecilia Verheyden, this crime drama movie features Frank Lammers, Elise Schaap and Huub Stapel in prominent roles. Serving as a prequel to the Netflix series Undercover, the plotline of the movie revolves around a middle-aged man, working for a drug lord, who goes on a deadly mission in his hometown. Touted as one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, this movie is loosely inspired by real-life Dutch gangster, Janus Van Wessenbeeck.

6. Xtreme

Starring Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Óscar Casas in the lead roles, this action thriller is directed by Daniel Benmayor. The movie focuses on a retired hitman who creates a revenge plan against the killer of his son and father- his own brother.

7. Kurup

This crime thriller revolves around a consummate criminal, who is on a hunt to find a man of a similar appearance to him, to fake his own death and claim the insurance money. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shivajith, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan and Tovino Thomas in the supporting roles. This is the first Indian movie to have non-fungible token (NFT) collectables.

8. Kate

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, this action thriller stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Miyavi and Jun Kunimura in the lead roles. This gripping movie focuses on a female assassin, who has just 24 hours to get vengeance on her poisoner before she dies.

These gripping movies definitely made our year better. Which is your favourite gangster movie from the list? Let us know in the comments.