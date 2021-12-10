Though 2021 is ending, we will make sure the entertainment does not end for you. With so many good action movies around, we have picked some best ones for you to watch.

And here's the list of some of the best action movies of 2021 to watch according to IMDb.

1. Shershaah

IMDb rating: 8.7

The movie is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and his contribution during the 1999 Kargil War. This Amazon Prime Film has a good storyline, following some great songs & will definitely keep your Josh high.

2. State of Siege: Temple Attack

IMDb rating: 8

Starring Akshaye Khanna in the lead role, the movie is inspired by a true story. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it narrates the tale of NSG commando Hanut Singh.

3. Sanak

IMDb rating: 7

Vidyut Jammwal doing what he does best has given us some impressive stunts to watch. The story is simple with just the right amount of drama, suspense, thrill, and a pinch of romance.

4. Maanaadu

IMDb rating: 9.3

Maanaadu is an Indian Tamil film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. With the concept of a time loop, the movie has explored a different idea. The editing of the movie is a plus point that makes the concept clearer for a wider audience.

5. Enemy

IMDb rating: 7.4

Enemy is the second Tamil film on the list written and directed by Anand Shankar. The story of two childhood friends Vishal and Arya, who end up becoming the worst enemies. With two main leads in the film, the story develops quite well.

6. Flight

IMDb rating: 6.9

Flight starring Mohit Chadha talks about the aviation industry and the scams behind it. Ranveer investigates the case of a crashed flight & it keeps you speculating about what will happen next.

7. Antim: The Final Truth

IMDb rating: 7.8

Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, promises intense drama and action. The movie is the official adaptation of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

8. Kaadan

IMDb rating: 8

We have Rana Daggubati as the lead that stands as a sole reason to watch the film. He plays the role of Veerabarathi, aka Kaadan, also referred to as the Forest Man of India. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, it has an appealing plot that talks about the deep connection between humans and animals.

9. Bellbottom

IMDb rating: 6.2

We have an interesting star cast in the film, like Lara Dutta, as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who looks uncanny. The tale of the mid-1980s when an Indian commercial airliner is hijacked by terrorists.

10. Tadap

IMDb rating: 6.2

Milan Luthria's directorial Tadap marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty opposite Tara Sutaria. The movie is the remake of the 2018 Telugu film, RX 100 (based on a real incident). The story revolves around the passionate relationship between the two stars laced with raw action, a few poetic lines, old-school romance, and more.

11. Red

IMDb rating: 6.6

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Red is a Telugu film. With some promising star cast, the movie is a tale of identical twins who reunite after parting ways during their childhood. It is the remake of the Tamil film, Thadam. The movie is available on Netflix.



12. The Protege

IMDb rating: 6.1

The Protege is an emotionally engaging film by Martin Campbell. The story of a rescued child by the legendary assassin Moody. Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer, and when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.

13. Red Notice

IMDb rating: 6.4

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, Red Notice is the most-watched film on Netflix. An Interpol agent wants to hunt down the world's most wanted art thief. The movie has some well-choreographed action scenes, lot of funny jokes amongst the other elements.

14. No Time to Die

IMDb rating: 7.4

Daniel Craig as James Bond has done justice to the character. Bond, who has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter turns up for help, he cannot deny it. With a new mission and trail, it only gets interesting further.

15. Sooryavanshi

IMDb rating: 6.5

We had Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi was the most anticipated film of 2021 by Rohit Shetty. With action scenes designed by Rohit Shetty, a few elements remain constant, RDX, cars being blown up, Akshay Kumar doing stunts.

16. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

IMDb rating: 6.7

The movie tells the story of a legendary warrior, Kunjali Marakkar, a renowned navy admiral in the 16th century. With lots of action and drama, this one is a must-watch.

17. Dune (2021)

IMDb rating: 8.2

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, is a feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel. Dune is a tale of Paul Atreides, who has to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and people.

18. Eternals

IMDb rating: 6.8

Marvel fans assemble! Angelina Jolie to Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington to Kumail Nanjiani, the movie has a team of new superheroes. With all of them coming together to save the world.

19. Mumbai Saga

IMDb rating: 6

We have John, and we have some best action scenes in the movie. Mumbai Saga by Sanjay Gupta captures the transformation of the 80s and 90s in Mumbai. The story of Amartya Rao, when Mumbai was Bombay -- the land of Bhaus and Bhais. If you love watching gangsta films, this one is for you.

20. Master

IMDb rating: 7.8

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil action film. We have Joseph Vijay as a professor, who is sent to a juvenile reform school for three months. The face-off between Vijay Sethupathi (gangster) and Joseph Vijay ( professor) is worth watching.

Which one will you watch first?