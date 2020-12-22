The pandemic has had our single hearts looking for mushy and romantic shows to warm us up and remind us of happier times. Which is why, we made a list of our favourite Indian romantic web series made us laugh, love and feel all fuzzy.

1. Mismatched

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf play an adorable couple who are worlds apart in this coming-of-age web series.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. Permanent Roommates

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh come together in this rom-com web series about a couple who decide to move in together after three years of long-distance dating.





Watch it on TVFPlay.

3. Little Things

A slice of life series, Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar play a young couple in their 20s who are going through life in Mumbai - one day at a time.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. Cheesecake

A millennial couple rescues a cute doggo - Cheesecake who doesn't just change their lives but also saves their marriage.





Watch it on MX Player.

5. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

One of TV's most popular couples, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar came together in this web series about a recovering alcoholic and his counsellor.





Watch it on Zee5.

6. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai

In this drama web series, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli play an unhappily married couple, and Mona Singh plays the role of an interior designer who Ronit ends up falling in love with.





Watch it on Zee5.

7. Baarish

Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi play opposites who have an arranged marriage and slowly fall in love with each other over time.





Watch it on ALT Balaji, Zee5.

8. It Happened in Hong Kong

In this mini-series, Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar play two strangers who meet on a vacation and begin falling in love with each other.





Watch it on Viu.

9. Romil & Jugal

Rajeev Siddhartha plays a Punjabi playboy who falls in love with Manraj Singh, his shy Tamil-Brahman neighbour. They navigate through society's pressures and convincing their parents in this cute web series.





Watch it on ALT Balaji.

10. Flames

This web series tells the tale of young love, from their first kiss to first date - they experience life together and will have you falling in love.





Watch it on MX Player, TVFPlay.

11. Never Kiss Your Best Friend

This feel-good romance stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh as two best friends who love each other but can't seem to cross the blurry line between friendship and romance.





Watch it on Zee5.

12. Broken But Beautiful

Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi play two heartbroken people who come together to make an ex jealous and end up developing feelings for each other.





Watch it on ALT Balaji.

13. Soulmates

Priyanshu Painyuli and Anshul Chauhan star as two ex-classmates who bump into each other during a trip to Shillong. The web series will have you questioning if the attraction is real or are they just really good platonic friends?





Watch it on YouTube.

14. It Happened in Calcutta

One of those tales that never get old. Karan Kundrra plays the quintessential bad boy and Naghma Rizwan plays a shy nerdy girl who finds herself attracted to him.





Watch it on Zee5.

How many of these have you watched?