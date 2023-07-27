From intriguing drama and spine-chilling thrillers to action-packed movies, there are numerous genres that our movies are categorized into. However, there’s something different about rom-coms. With the right concoction of romance, humor and entertaining plotlines, romantic comedy movies have been the all-time-favorite genre for the audience.

In the curated list below, we have mentioned some movies that combine elements of both romance and comedy to create lighthearted and entertaining stories centered around romantic relationships.

Sit back and enjoy watching these lighthearted and best rom coms movies!

1. Jab We Met (2007)

Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Supporting Artists: Tarun Arora, Dara Singh

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release Date: October 26, 2007

Run Time: 142 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Revenue: ₹142 crore

Language: Hindi

A depressed businessman encounters a lively and free-spirited woman on a train journey, leading to a series of adventures and a transformative love story.

2. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Lead Actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan

Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby

Director: Rob Reiner

Release Date: July 21, 1989

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $92.8 million

Language: English

Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way.

3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna

Supporting Artists: Dimple Kapadia, Preity Zinta

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Release Date: July 24, 2001

Run Time: 183 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: ₹56 crore

Language: Hindi

Three childhood friends experience love, heartbreak, and the ups and downs of relationships as they embark on their individual journeys.

4. Annie Hall (1977)

Lead Actors: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton

Supporting Artists: Tony Roberts, Carol Kane

Director: Woody Allen

Release Date: April 20, 1977

Run Time: 93 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $38.3 million

Language: English

Comedian Alvy Singer reflects on his relationship with quirky singer Annie Hall.

5. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Supporting Artists: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Release Date: April 11, 1994

Run Time: 160 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹10 crore

Language: Hindi

Two slackers competing for the affections of a wealthy heiress, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and comic chaos.

6. The Princess Bride (1987)

Lead Actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright

Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant

Director: Rob Reiner

Release Date: September 25, 1987

Run Time: 98 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: $30.9 million

Language: English

A fairy tale adventure unfolds as a young woman named Buttercup and her true love, Westley, go on a quest to rescue her from an unwanted marriage.

7. Hum Tum (2004)

Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artists: Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri

Director: Kunal Kohli

Release Date: May 28, 2004

Run Time: 142 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: ₹36.3 crore

Language: Hindi

A cartoonist and a young woman meet on several occasions over the years, and their relationship evolves through various ups and downs.

8. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Lead Actors: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett

Supporting Artists: Michael Constantine, Lainie Kazan

Director: Joel Zwick

Release Date: April 19, 2002

Run Time: 95 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $241.4 million

Language: English

A Greek woman falls in love with a non-Greek man, creating humorous cultural clashes within their families.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan

Director: Karan Johar

Release Date: October 16, 1998

Run Time: 177 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: ₹106 crore

Language: Hindi

A college student’s daughter sets out to reunite her widowed father with his long-lost college best friend.

10. Pretty Woman (1990)

Lead Actors: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts

Supporting Artists: Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo

Director: Garry Marshall

Release Date: March 23, 1990

Run Time: 119 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Revenue: $463.4 million

Language: English

A wealthy businessman hires a prostitute to accompany him to social events, leading to an unexpected romantic connection.

11. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Manmeet Singh, Neeraj Sood

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Release Date: December 10, 2010

Run Time: 140 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Revenue: ₹51.3 crore

Language: Hindi

Two wedding planners start a business together, but their professional partnership faces challenges as their personal relationship evolves.

12. Groundhog Day (1993)

Lead Actors: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell

Supporting Artists: Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky

Director: Harold Ramis

Release Date: February 12, 1993

Run Time: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Revenue: $70.9 million

Language: English

A weatherman finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly until he learns the true meaning of love and selflessness.

13. Queen (2013)

Lead Actors: Kangana Ranaut

Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon

Director: Vikas Bahl

Release Date: March 7, 2014

Run Time: 146 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: ₹108.9 crore

Language: Hindi

A young woman’s solo honeymoon trip to Europe turns into a journey of self-discovery and empowerment after her fiancé calls off the wedding.

14. The Wedding Singer (1998)

Lead Actors: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore

Supporting Artists: Christine Taylor, Allen Covert

Director: Frank Coraci

Release Date: February 13, 1998

Run Time: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $123.3 million

Language: English

A wedding singer and a waitress form a close bond as they help each other navigate their failing relationships.

15. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)

Lead Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji

Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Uday Chopra

Director: Kunal Kohli

Release Date: August 9, 2002

Run Time: 149 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: ₹29.8 crore

Language: Hindi

Childhood friends reconnect through emails, but misunderstandings arise when the girl falls in love with the wrong person.

16. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan

Supporting Artists: Ross Malinger, Rosie O’Donnell

Director: Nora Ephron

Release Date: June 25, 1993

Run Time: 105 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: $227.9 million

Language: English

A widower’s young son calls into a radio talk show to find a new wife for his dad, leading to a connection with a woman across the country.

17. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina

Director: Aditya Chopra

Release Date: December 12, 2008

Run Time: 167 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: ₹220.6 crore

Language: Hindi

A mild-mannered man transforms himself to win the affection of his unassuming wife after she participates in a dance competition.

18. Notting Hill (1999)

Lead Actors: Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts

Supporting Artists: Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers

Director: Roger Michell

Release Date: May 13, 1999

Run Time: 124 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $364.0 million

Language: English

A chance encounter between a famous actress and a humble bookshop owner turns into an unexpected romance.

19. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Release Date: August 18, 2017

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: ₹58.8 crore

Language: Hindi

A young woman seeks help from two men to escape an arranged marriage, leading to a quirky love triangle.

20. Love Actually (2003)

Lead Actors: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson

Supporting Artists: Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley

Director: Richard Curtis

Release Date: November 14, 2003

Run Time: 135 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $247.9 million

Language: English

The lives of several individuals intertwine in different romantic and humorous ways during the Christmas season.

21. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal

Director: Aditya Chopra

Release Date: October 20, 1995

Run Time: 189 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: ₹181.8 crore

Language: Hindi

A young man travels to Europe to win the heart of the woman he loves, even if it means convincing her traditional father.

22. The Holiday (2006)

Lead Actors: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet

Supporting Artists: Jude Law, Jack Black

Director: Nancy Meyers

Release Date: December 8, 2006

Run Time: 138 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $205.1 million

Language: English

Two women from different countries swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love in the process.

23. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Release Date: December 14, 2001

Run Time: 210 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: ₹149 crore

Language: Hindi

A man disowned by his father returns home to reconcile the family, leading to emotional reunions and revelations.

24. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan

Supporting Artists: Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey

Director: Nora Ephron

Release Date: December 18, 1998

Run Time: 119 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $250.8 million

Language: English

Rival bookstore owners unknowingly fall in love through anonymous email exchanges.

25. Vicky Donor (2012)

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam

Supporting Artists: Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Release Date: April 20, 2012

Run Time: 126 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: ₹65.4 crore

Language: Hindi

A young man becomes a sperm donor, and his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a woman.

26. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Lead Actors: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles

Supporting Artists: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik

Director: Gil Junger

Release Date: March 31, 1999

Run Time: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: $53.4 million

Language: English

A new student attempts to woo a headstrong girl, but his efforts are complicated by her protective sister.

27. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Lead Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh

Supporting Artists: Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Release Date: December 19, 2003

Run Time: 156 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Revenue: ₹101 crore

Language: Hindi

A gangster pretends to be a medical student to fulfill his father’s wish, leading to comical situations and life-changing experiences.

28. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Lead Actors: Constance Wu, Henry Golding

Supporting Artists: Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina

Director: Jon M. Chu

Release Date: August 15, 2018

Run Time: 120 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Revenue: $238.5 million

Language: English

A woman travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family and navigates the complexities of high society.

29. Luka Chuppi (2019)

Lead Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon

Supporting Artists: Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Laxman Utekar

Release Date: March 1, 2019

Run Time: 126 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: ₹128.9 crore

Language: Hindi

A couple decides to live together before marriage, leading to comic chaos when their families discover their secret.

30. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Lead Actors: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth

Supporting Artists: Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones

Director: Sharon Maguire

Release Date: April 13, 2001

Run Time: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $281.9 million

Language: English

A quirky woman records her adventures, including her romantic misadventures, in a diary.

31. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan

Supporting Artists: Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rishi Kapoor

Director: Shakun Batra

Release Date: March 18, 2016

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: ₹152.4 crore

Language: Hindi

A dysfunctional family reunites to celebrate the grandfather’s birthday, but hidden secrets and conflicts come to light.

32. The Proposal (2009)

Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds

Supporting Artists: Mary Steenburgen, Betty White

Director: Anne Fletcher

Release Date: June 19, 2009

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: $317.4 million

Language: English

A demanding boss forces her assistant to marry her to avoid deportation, but the two end up getting to know each other better.

33. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Lead Actors: R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut

Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhaskar

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Release Date: February 25, 2011

Run Time: 113 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹90.5 crore

Language: Hindi

A London-based doctor falls in love with a free-spirited woman, but their cultural differences and her past love interest create complications.

34. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Lead Actors: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell

Supporting Artists: Mila Kunis, Russell Brand

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Release Date: April 18, 2008

Run Time: 111 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $105.8 million

Language: English

A heartbroken man takes a vacation to Hawaii, only to find that his ex-girlfriend and her new rock star boyfriend are staying at the same resort.

35. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Lead Actors: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore

Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Release Date: April 11, 1975

Run Time: 132 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Revenue: ₹3 crore

Language: Hindi

A newlywed husband plays a prank by pretending to be a driver and butler in his in-laws’ house, leading to comical confusion.

36. Hitch (2005)

Lead Actors: Will Smith, Eva Mendes

Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Amber Valletta

Director: Andy Tennant

Release Date: February 11, 2005

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: $368.1 million

Language: English

A professional dating consultant coaches a man on how to win the heart of the woman he loves.

37. Chennai Express (2013)

Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Supporting Artists: Satyaraj, Nikitin Dheer

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release Date: August 9, 2013

Run Time: 141 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.0

Revenue: ₹423.1 crore

Language: Hindi

A man boards a train to immerse his grandmother’s ashes, but an unexpected journey with a woman leads to thrilling adventures.

38. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Lead Actors: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence

Supporting Artists: Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Director: David O. Russell

Release Date: September 8, 2012

Run Time: 122 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Revenue: $236.4 million

Language: English

A man with bipolar disorder befriends a young woman with her struggles as they prepare for a dance competition.

39. Welcome (2007)

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor

Director: Anees Bazmee

Release Date: December 20, 2007

Run Time: 159 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: ₹120.8 crore

Language: Hindi

A man’s plan to get his sister married to a respectable man backfires when he finds out that his prospective brother-in-law is a gangster.

40. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Lead Actors: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener

Supporting Artists: Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen

Director: Judd Apatow

Release Date: August 19, 2005

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Revenue: $177.4 million

Language: English

A middle-aged man who has never had sex seeks the help of his friends to change his romantic status.

41. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza

Supporting Artists: Manjari Fadnnis, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Release Date: July 4, 2008

Run Time: 155 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: ₹87.4 crore

Language: Hindi

Childhood friends discover their feelings for each other as they graduate from college and embark on separate paths.

43. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Ali Zafar, Tara D’Souza

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Release Date: September 9, 2011

Run Time: 139 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.9

Revenue: ₹95.4 crore

Language: Hindi

A young man is tasked with finding a bride for his elder brother but ends up falling in love with the chosen bride-to-be.

44. Love, Simon (2018)

Lead Actors: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner

Supporting Artists: Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford

Director: Greg Berlanti

Release Date: March 16, 2018

Run Time: 110 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Revenue: $66.3 million

Language: English

A closeted gay high school student navigates coming out while anonymously communicating with another closeted student online.

45. Namastey London (2007)

Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Release Date: March 23, 2007

Run Time: 128 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: ₹71.2 crore

Language: Hindi

A British Indian woman is married off to an Indian man against her will but slowly falls in love with him during their trip to India.

46. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003)

Lead Actors: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey

Supporting Artists: Adam Goldberg, Bebe Neuwirth

Director: Donald Petrie

Release Date: February 7, 2003

Run Time: 116 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $177.4 million

Language: English

A woman’s attempt to write an article on how to lose a guy in 10 days coincides with a man’s bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him.

47. I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor

Supporting Artists: Samir Dattani, Samir Soni

Director: Punit Malhotra

Release Date: July 2, 2010

Run Time: 134 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Revenue: ₹74.1 crore

Language: Hindi

A man who dislikes romantic films finds himself in a love story that mirrors the movies he detests.

48. The Wedding Planner (2001)

Lead Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey

Supporting Artists: Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers

Director: Adam Shankman

Release Date: January 26, 2001

Run Time: 103 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue: $94.7 million

Language: English

A wedding planner finds herself falling for a groom-to-be, leading to romantic complications.

49. Deewana Mastana (1997)

Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla

Supporting Artists: Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher

Director: David Dhawan

Release Date: October 23, 1997

Run Time: 144 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹24.5 crore

Language: Hindi

A woman becomes the center of affection for two men, leading to comic chaos and rivalry.

50. Leap Year (2010)

Lead Actors: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode

Supporting Artists: Adam Scott, John Lithgow

Director: Anand Tucker

Release Date: January 8, 2010

Run Time: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: $32.6 million

Language: English

A woman travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on leap day, but unexpected events lead her to an Irish innkeeper.

51. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar

Supporting Artists: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Run Time: 117 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Revenue: ₹86.4 crore

Language: Hindi

A gay couple faces challenges and societal taboos as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship.

52. The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Lead Actors: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt

Supporting Artists: Chris Pratt, Alison Brie

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Release Date: April 27, 2012

Run Time: 124 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $54.5 million

Language: English

A couple’s engagement is continuously delayed by life’s ups and downs, putting their relationship to the test.

53. Khoobsurat (2014)

Lead Actors: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Fawad Khan

Supporting Artists: Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Release Date: September 19, 2014

Run Time: 130 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: ₹62.6 crore

Language: Hindi

A vibrant and quirky physiotherapist’s presence brings changes to the lives of a royal family.

54. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Lead Actors: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas

Supporting Artists: Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen

Director: Andy Tennant

Release Date: September 27, 2002

Run Time: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: $180.6 million

Language: English

A woman returns to her Southern hometown to obtain a divorce so she can marry her new fiancé, but feelings for her past resurface.

55. Ladies VS Ricky Bahl (2011)

Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

Supporting Artists: Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Release Date: December 9, 2011

Run Time: 140 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.0

Revenue: ₹84.5 crore

Language: Hindi

A charming con artist’s deceitful ways are challenged when he encounters a group of women seeking revenge.

56. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Lead Actors: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

Supporting Artists: Julianne Moore, Emma Stone

Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Release Date: July 29, 2011

Run Time: 118 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: $142.9 million

Language: English

A middle-aged man seeks dating advice from a charming young bachelor after his wife asks for a divorce.

57. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra

Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Amrita Arora

Director: David Dhawan

Release Date: July 30, 2004

Run Time: 163 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: ₹55.5 crore

Language: Hindi

Two men compete for the affection of a woman, leading to comedic situations and misunderstandings.

58. About Time (2013)

Lead Actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams

Supporting Artists: Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander

Director: Richard Curtis

Release Date: August 16, 2013

Run Time: 123 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: $87.1 million

Language: English

A young man discovers he has the ability to time travel and uses it to find love and make the most of life’s moments.

59. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Lead Actors: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Supporting Artists: Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart

Director: Susan Johnson

Release Date: August 17, 2018

Run Time: 99 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Language: English

A high school girl’s secret love letters are accidentally sent to all of her crushes, leading to unexpected romantic developments.

60. Jabariya Jodi (2019)

Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra

Supporting Artists: Jaaved Jaaferi, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Prashant Singh

Release Date: August 9, 2019

Run Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Revenue: ₹25 crores (approximately)

Language: Hindi

A righteous thug forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and later marries them off. His childhood sweetheart re-enters his life and changes his priorities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):

Q. What is the #1 romance movie?

The frequently mentioned audience favorite movie is The Notebook.

Q. Why romantic comedy is good?

Romantic comedies are enjoyable and famous for several reasons like feel-good entertainment, relatable themes, humor and chemistry between characters.

Q. What are romantic comedy movies called?

Romantic comedy movies are commonly referred to as “rom-coms.” These films typically combine elements of romance and humor to entertain the audience.

Q. Who is the king of romantic comedies?

For male actors, Hugh Grant, Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds have been associated with many successful romantic comedy films. For female actors, Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock have been popular choices in romantic comedies.

Now that you have the list of the best comedy romantic movies, happy binge-watching!

Please note that all images are from IMDb.