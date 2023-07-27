From intriguing drama and spine-chilling thrillers to action-packed movies, there are numerous genres that our movies are categorized into. However, there’s something different about rom-coms. With the right concoction of romance, humor and entertaining plotlines, romantic comedy movies have been the all-time-favorite genre for the audience.
In the curated list below, we have mentioned some movies that combine elements of both romance and comedy to create lighthearted and entertaining stories centered around romantic relationships.
Sit back and enjoy watching these lighthearted and best rom coms movies!
1. Jab We Met (2007)
Lead Actors: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Supporting Artists: Tarun Arora, Dara Singh
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Release Date: October 26, 2007
Run Time: 142 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Revenue: ₹142 crore
Language: Hindi
A depressed businessman encounters a lively and free-spirited woman on a train journey, leading to a series of adventures and a transformative love story.
2. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Lead Actors: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan
Supporting Artists: Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby
Director: Rob Reiner
Release Date: July 21, 1989
Run Time: 96 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $92.8 million
Language: English
Two friends, Harry and Sally, debate whether men and women can be platonic friends without romance getting in the way.
3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna
Supporting Artists: Dimple Kapadia, Preity Zinta
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Release Date: July 24, 2001
Run Time: 183 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: ₹56 crore
Language: Hindi
Three childhood friends experience love, heartbreak, and the ups and downs of relationships as they embark on their individual journeys.
4. Annie Hall (1977)
Lead Actors: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton
Supporting Artists: Tony Roberts, Carol Kane
Director: Woody Allen
Release Date: April 20, 1977
Run Time: 93 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Revenue: $38.3 million
Language: English
Comedian Alvy Singer reflects on his relationship with quirky singer Annie Hall.
5. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)
Lead Actors: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
Supporting Artists: Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Release Date: April 11, 1994
Run Time: 160 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: ₹10 crore
Language: Hindi
Two slackers competing for the affections of a wealthy heiress, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and comic chaos.
6. The Princess Bride (1987)
Lead Actors: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright
Supporting Artists: Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant
Director: Rob Reiner
Release Date: September 25, 1987
Run Time: 98 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: $30.9 million
Language: English
A fairy tale adventure unfolds as a young woman named Buttercup and her true love, Westley, go on a quest to rescue her from an unwanted marriage.
7. Hum Tum (2004)
Lead Actors: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji
Supporting Artists: Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri
Director: Kunal Kohli
Release Date: May 28, 2004
Run Time: 142 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: ₹36.3 crore
Language: Hindi
A cartoonist and a young woman meet on several occasions over the years, and their relationship evolves through various ups and downs.
8. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
Lead Actors: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett
Supporting Artists: Michael Constantine, Lainie Kazan
Director: Joel Zwick
Release Date: April 19, 2002
Run Time: 95 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $241.4 million
Language: English
A Greek woman falls in love with a non-Greek man, creating humorous cultural clashes within their families.
9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Supporting Artists: Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan
Director: Karan Johar
Release Date: October 16, 1998
Run Time: 177 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: ₹106 crore
Language: Hindi
A college student’s daughter sets out to reunite her widowed father with his long-lost college best friend.
10. Pretty Woman (1990)
Lead Actors: Richard Gere, Julia Roberts
Supporting Artists: Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo
Director: Garry Marshall
Release Date: March 23, 1990
Run Time: 119 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Revenue: $463.4 million
Language: English
A wealthy businessman hires a prostitute to accompany him to social events, leading to an unexpected romantic connection.
11. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma
Supporting Artists: Manmeet Singh, Neeraj Sood
Director: Maneesh Sharma
Release Date: December 10, 2010
Run Time: 140 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Revenue: ₹51.3 crore
Language: Hindi
Two wedding planners start a business together, but their professional partnership faces challenges as their personal relationship evolves.
12. Groundhog Day (1993)
Lead Actors: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell
Supporting Artists: Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky
Director: Harold Ramis
Release Date: February 12, 1993
Run Time: 101 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Revenue: $70.9 million
Language: English
A weatherman finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly until he learns the true meaning of love and selflessness.
13. Queen (2013)
Lead Actors: Kangana Ranaut
Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon
Director: Vikas Bahl
Release Date: March 7, 2014
Run Time: 146 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: ₹108.9 crore
Language: Hindi
A young woman’s solo honeymoon trip to Europe turns into a journey of self-discovery and empowerment after her fiancé calls off the wedding.
14. The Wedding Singer (1998)
Lead Actors: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore
Supporting Artists: Christine Taylor, Allen Covert
Director: Frank Coraci
Release Date: February 13, 1998
Run Time: 96 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $123.3 million
Language: English
A wedding singer and a waitress form a close bond as they help each other navigate their failing relationships.
15. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002)
Lead Actors: Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji
Supporting Artists: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Uday Chopra
Director: Kunal Kohli
Release Date: August 9, 2002
Run Time: 149 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Revenue: ₹29.8 crore
Language: Hindi
Childhood friends reconnect through emails, but misunderstandings arise when the girl falls in love with the wrong person.
16. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan
Supporting Artists: Ross Malinger, Rosie O’Donnell
Director: Nora Ephron
Release Date: June 25, 1993
Run Time: 105 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: $227.9 million
Language: English
A widower’s young son calls into a radio talk show to find a new wife for his dad, leading to a connection with a woman across the country.
17. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
Supporting Artists: Vinay Pathak, M.K. Raina
Director: Aditya Chopra
Release Date: December 12, 2008
Run Time: 167 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: ₹220.6 crore
Language: Hindi
A mild-mannered man transforms himself to win the affection of his unassuming wife after she participates in a dance competition.
18. Notting Hill (1999)
Lead Actors: Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts
Supporting Artists: Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers
Director: Roger Michell
Release Date: May 13, 1999
Run Time: 124 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $364.0 million
Language: English
A chance encounter between a famous actress and a humble bookshop owner turns into an unexpected romance.
19. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon
Supporting Artists: Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Release Date: August 18, 2017
Run Time: 116 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: ₹58.8 crore
Language: Hindi
A young woman seeks help from two men to escape an arranged marriage, leading to a quirky love triangle.
20. Love Actually (2003)
Lead Actors: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson
Supporting Artists: Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley
Director: Richard Curtis
Release Date: November 14, 2003
Run Time: 135 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $247.9 million
Language: English
The lives of several individuals intertwine in different romantic and humorous ways during the Christmas season.
21. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal
Director: Aditya Chopra
Release Date: October 20, 1995
Run Time: 189 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: ₹181.8 crore
Language: Hindi
A young man travels to Europe to win the heart of the woman he loves, even if it means convincing her traditional father.
22. The Holiday (2006)
Lead Actors: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet
Supporting Artists: Jude Law, Jack Black
Director: Nancy Meyers
Release Date: December 8, 2006
Run Time: 138 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $205.1 million
Language: English
Two women from different countries swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected love in the process.
23. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan
Director: Karan Johar
Release Date: December 14, 2001
Run Time: 210 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: ₹149 crore
Language: Hindi
A man disowned by his father returns home to reconcile the family, leading to emotional reunions and revelations.
24. You’ve Got Mail (1998)
Lead Actors: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan
Supporting Artists: Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey
Director: Nora Ephron
Release Date: December 18, 1998
Run Time: 119 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $250.8 million
Language: English
Rival bookstore owners unknowingly fall in love through anonymous email exchanges.
25. Vicky Donor (2012)
Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam
Supporting Artists: Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia
Director: Shoojit Sircar
Release Date: April 20, 2012
Run Time: 126 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: ₹65.4 crore
Language: Hindi
A young man becomes a sperm donor, and his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a woman.
26. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
Lead Actors: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles
Supporting Artists: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik
Director: Gil Junger
Release Date: March 31, 1999
Run Time: 97 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: $53.4 million
Language: English
A new student attempts to woo a headstrong girl, but his efforts are complicated by her protective sister.
27. Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
Lead Actors: Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh
Supporting Artists: Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Release Date: December 19, 2003
Run Time: 156 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Revenue: ₹101 crore
Language: Hindi
A gangster pretends to be a medical student to fulfill his father’s wish, leading to comical situations and life-changing experiences.
28. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Lead Actors: Constance Wu, Henry Golding
Supporting Artists: Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina
Director: Jon M. Chu
Release Date: August 15, 2018
Run Time: 120 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Revenue: $238.5 million
Language: English
A woman travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy family and navigates the complexities of high society.
29. Luka Chuppi (2019)
Lead Actors: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon
Supporting Artists: Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi
Director: Laxman Utekar
Release Date: March 1, 2019
Run Time: 126 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: ₹128.9 crore
Language: Hindi
A couple decides to live together before marriage, leading to comic chaos when their families discover their secret.
30. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
Lead Actors: Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth
Supporting Artists: Hugh Grant, Gemma Jones
Director: Sharon Maguire
Release Date: April 13, 2001
Run Time: 97 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $281.9 million
Language: English
A quirky woman records her adventures, including her romantic misadventures, in a diary.
31. Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan
Supporting Artists: Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rishi Kapoor
Director: Shakun Batra
Release Date: March 18, 2016
Run Time: 132 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: ₹152.4 crore
Language: Hindi
A dysfunctional family reunites to celebrate the grandfather’s birthday, but hidden secrets and conflicts come to light.
32. The Proposal (2009)
Lead Actors: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds
Supporting Artists: Mary Steenburgen, Betty White
Director: Anne Fletcher
Release Date: June 19, 2009
Run Time: 108 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: $317.4 million
Language: English
A demanding boss forces her assistant to marry her to avoid deportation, but the two end up getting to know each other better.
33. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)
Lead Actors: R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut
Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Swara Bhaskar
Director: Aanand L. Rai
Release Date: February 25, 2011
Run Time: 113 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹90.5 crore
Language: Hindi
A London-based doctor falls in love with a free-spirited woman, but their cultural differences and her past love interest create complications.
34. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Lead Actors: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell
Supporting Artists: Mila Kunis, Russell Brand
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Release Date: April 18, 2008
Run Time: 111 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $105.8 million
Language: English
A heartbroken man takes a vacation to Hawaii, only to find that his ex-girlfriend and her new rock star boyfriend are staying at the same resort.
35. Chupke Chupke (1975)
Lead Actors: Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore
Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan
Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Release Date: April 11, 1975
Run Time: 132 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Revenue: ₹3 crore
Language: Hindi
A newlywed husband plays a prank by pretending to be a driver and butler in his in-laws’ house, leading to comical confusion.
36. Hitch (2005)
Lead Actors: Will Smith, Eva Mendes
Supporting Artists: Kevin James, Amber Valletta
Director: Andy Tennant
Release Date: February 11, 2005
Run Time: 118 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: $368.1 million
Language: English
A professional dating consultant coaches a man on how to win the heart of the woman he loves.
37. Chennai Express (2013)
Lead Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
Supporting Artists: Satyaraj, Nikitin Dheer
Director: Rohit Shetty
Release Date: August 9, 2013
Run Time: 141 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.0
Revenue: ₹423.1 crore
Language: Hindi
A man boards a train to immerse his grandmother’s ashes, but an unexpected journey with a woman leads to thrilling adventures.
38. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Lead Actors: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence
Supporting Artists: Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver
Director: David O. Russell
Release Date: September 8, 2012
Run Time: 122 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $236.4 million
Language: English
A man with bipolar disorder befriends a young woman with her struggles as they prepare for a dance competition.
39. Welcome (2007)
Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
Supporting Artists: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor
Director: Anees Bazmee
Release Date: December 20, 2007
Run Time: 159 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: ₹120.8 crore
Language: Hindi
A man’s plan to get his sister married to a respectable man backfires when he finds out that his prospective brother-in-law is a gangster.
40. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Lead Actors: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener
Supporting Artists: Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen
Director: Judd Apatow
Release Date: August 19, 2005
Run Time: 116 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Revenue: $177.4 million
Language: English
A middle-aged man who has never had sex seeks the help of his friends to change his romantic status.
41. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)
Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza
Supporting Artists: Manjari Fadnnis, Ratna Pathak Shah
Director: Abbas Tyrewala
Release Date: July 4, 2008
Run Time: 155 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: ₹87.4 crore
Language: Hindi
Childhood friends discover their feelings for each other as they graduate from college and embark on separate paths.
43. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)
Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif
Supporting Artists: Ali Zafar, Tara D’Souza
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Release Date: September 9, 2011
Run Time: 139 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Revenue: ₹95.4 crore
Language: Hindi
A young man is tasked with finding a bride for his elder brother but ends up falling in love with the chosen bride-to-be.
44. Love, Simon (2018)
Lead Actors: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner
Supporting Artists: Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford
Director: Greg Berlanti
Release Date: March 16, 2018
Run Time: 110 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Revenue: $66.3 million
Language: English
A closeted gay high school student navigates coming out while anonymously communicating with another closeted student online.
45. Namastey London (2007)
Lead Actors: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif
Supporting Artists: Rishi Kapoor, Upen Patel
Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Release Date: March 23, 2007
Run Time: 128 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: ₹71.2 crore
Language: Hindi
A British Indian woman is married off to an Indian man against her will but slowly falls in love with him during their trip to India.
46. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003)
Lead Actors: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey
Supporting Artists: Adam Goldberg, Bebe Neuwirth
Director: Donald Petrie
Release Date: February 7, 2003
Run Time: 116 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $177.4 million
Language: English
A woman’s attempt to write an article on how to lose a guy in 10 days coincides with a man’s bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him.
47. I Hate Luv Storys (2010)
Lead Actors: Imran Khan, Sonam Kapoor
Supporting Artists: Samir Dattani, Samir Soni
Director: Punit Malhotra
Release Date: July 2, 2010
Run Time: 134 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Revenue: ₹74.1 crore
Language: Hindi
A man who dislikes romantic films finds himself in a love story that mirrors the movies he detests.
48. The Wedding Planner (2001)
Lead Actors: Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey
Supporting Artists: Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, Justin Chambers
Director: Adam Shankman
Release Date: January 26, 2001
Run Time: 103 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Revenue: $94.7 million
Language: English
A wedding planner finds herself falling for a groom-to-be, leading to romantic complications.
49. Deewana Mastana (1997)
Lead Actors: Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla
Supporting Artists: Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher
Director: David Dhawan
Release Date: October 23, 1997
Run Time: 144 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹24.5 crore
Language: Hindi
A woman becomes the center of affection for two men, leading to comic chaos and rivalry.
50. Leap Year (2010)
Lead Actors: Amy Adams, Matthew Goode
Supporting Artists: Adam Scott, John Lithgow
Director: Anand Tucker
Release Date: January 8, 2010
Run Time: 100 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: $32.6 million
Language: English
A woman travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on leap day, but unexpected events lead her to an Irish innkeeper.
51. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)
Lead Actors: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar
Supporting Artists: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta
Director: Hitesh Kewalya
Release Date: February 21, 2020
Run Time: 117 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Revenue: ₹86.4 crore
Language: Hindi
A gay couple faces challenges and societal taboos as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship.
52. The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
Lead Actors: Jason Segel, Emily Blunt
Supporting Artists: Chris Pratt, Alison Brie
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Release Date: April 27, 2012
Run Time: 124 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Revenue: $54.5 million
Language: English
A couple’s engagement is continuously delayed by life’s ups and downs, putting their relationship to the test.
53. Khoobsurat (2014)
Lead Actors: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Fawad Khan
Supporting Artists: Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Release Date: September 19, 2014
Run Time: 130 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: ₹62.6 crore
Language: Hindi
A vibrant and quirky physiotherapist’s presence brings changes to the lives of a royal family.
54. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Lead Actors: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas
Supporting Artists: Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen
Director: Andy Tennant
Release Date: September 27, 2002
Run Time: 108 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Revenue: $180.6 million
Language: English
A woman returns to her Southern hometown to obtain a divorce so she can marry her new fiancé, but feelings for her past resurface.
55. Ladies VS Ricky Bahl (2011)
Lead Actors: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma
Supporting Artists: Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma
Director: Maneesh Sharma
Release Date: December 9, 2011
Run Time: 140 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.0
Revenue: ₹84.5 crore
Language: Hindi
A charming con artist’s deceitful ways are challenged when he encounters a group of women seeking revenge.
56. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Lead Actors: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling
Supporting Artists: Julianne Moore, Emma Stone
Director: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa
Release Date: July 29, 2011
Run Time: 118 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: $142.9 million
Language: English
A middle-aged man seeks dating advice from a charming young bachelor after his wife asks for a divorce.
57. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)
Lead Actors: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra
Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Amrita Arora
Director: David Dhawan
Release Date: July 30, 2004
Run Time: 163 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: ₹55.5 crore
Language: Hindi
Two men compete for the affection of a woman, leading to comedic situations and misunderstandings.
58. About Time (2013)
Lead Actors: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams
Supporting Artists: Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander
Director: Richard Curtis
Release Date: August 16, 2013
Run Time: 123 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: $87.1 million
Language: English
A young man discovers he has the ability to time travel and uses it to find love and make the most of life’s moments.
59. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)
Lead Actors: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo
Supporting Artists: Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart
Director: Susan Johnson
Release Date: August 17, 2018
Run Time: 99 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Language: English
A high school girl’s secret love letters are accidentally sent to all of her crushes, leading to unexpected romantic developments.
60. Jabariya Jodi (2019)
Lead Actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra
Supporting Artists: Jaaved Jaaferi, Aparshakti Khurana
Director: Prashant Singh
Release Date: August 9, 2019
Run Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes
IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
Revenue: ₹25 crores (approximately)
Language: Hindi
A righteous thug forcefully kidnaps grooms who demand dowry and later marries them off. His childhood sweetheart re-enters his life and changes his priorities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):
Q. What is the #1 romance movie?
The frequently mentioned audience favorite movie is The Notebook.
Q. Why romantic comedy is good?
Romantic comedies are enjoyable and famous for several reasons like feel-good entertainment, relatable themes, humor and chemistry between characters.
Q. What are romantic comedy movies called?
Romantic comedy movies are commonly referred to as “rom-coms.” These films typically combine elements of romance and humor to entertain the audience.
Q. Who is the king of romantic comedies?
For male actors, Hugh Grant, Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds have been associated with many successful romantic comedy films. For female actors, Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock have been popular choices in romantic comedies.
Now that you have the list of the best comedy romantic movies, happy binge-watching!
