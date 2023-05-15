Aamir Khan has always had a totally separate fan base. And what I mean when I say this is that the actor made his way to the top by kind of running his own game, staying in his lane and perfecting his unique acting style. One of the ways in which he did that was through the myriad of comedy films he did in the beginning of his career. His comic timing has always been a strength, and this tweet by @mimansashekhar has elaborated on just this.

No denying that #AamirKhan is a perfect score in every department of filmmaking. But, it's equally true that his comic timing is impeccable, the best among all Khans.#Ishq is one proof how he managed to sail high in a top ensemble cast. Even in #AndazApnaApna. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/NarO2XREaG — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 13, 2023

In her post, Mimansa has pointed out the actor’s excellent comic timing in Ishq (1997), and how it contributed to his career success. Most people agreed to the observation, some went on to make references to Khan’s best work, in terms of comedy.

Absolutely!! Something which he shud do more in his future movies. He shud do Andaz apna apna 2 with salman to get back on track. — Avinash Kingaonkar (@Whistlepodu) May 13, 2023

His dialogues and timing in Dil Chahta Hai is also brilliant.



"Yeh Maine kya kar diya. Yeh to Priya ke saath hi theek tha!" — Siddharth Garud (@garudsp) May 13, 2023

Absolutely…..his comic timing in Andaaz Apna Apna, Ishq & Rangeela is unmatchable. — Robin Datta (@rob_in_datt) May 13, 2023

NGL, we all low-key miss the days Aamir Khan did comedy movies.