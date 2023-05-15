Aamir Khan has always had a totally separate fan base. And what I mean when I say this is that the actor made his way to the top by kind of running his own game, staying in his lane and perfecting his unique acting style. One of the ways in which he did that was through the myriad of comedy films he did in the beginning of his career. His comic timing has always been a strength, and this tweet by @mimansashekhar has elaborated on just this.
In her post, Mimansa has pointed out the actor’s excellent comic timing in Ishq (1997), and how it contributed to his career success. Most people agreed to the observation, some went on to make references to Khan’s best work, in terms of comedy.
NGL, we all low-key miss the days Aamir Khan did comedy movies.