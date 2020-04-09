Are you done watching the fourth part of Money Heist already? Fret not, we've made a list of crime dramas that'll give you the same rush.

1. Prison Break

If you haven't had a chance to catch this show yet, now is the perfect time. The show follows the story of an engineer who enters a prison he designed, to break out his brother who has been falsely accused of murder and faces a death sentence.

2. Peaky Blinders

Set in Birmingham in 1919, this show follows gangster, Tommy Shelby who leads a gang called Peaky Blinders. On the run from an inspector, this crime lord drama is actually based on the real life story of a 19th century gang of the same name.

3. Fargo

This crime drama / black comedy isn't for everyone, but if you liked Money Heist, then this might work for you. An anthology of the most sly 'true' crimes committed, one per season makes it perfect binge-material.

4. The Americans

This period spy drama is set in the Cold War and follows the story of a family of Russian spies who pose as Americans in Washington DC to spy on the government.

5. Locked Up (Vis A Vis)

This Spanish show, which bears a resemblance to Orange Is The New Black created quite a stir when it began in 2015. Set in a high-security women's prison, it follows the story of a young naive woman who is set up to the blame of her lover's corporate fraud.

6. Elite

This Netflix Spanish show is set in a wealthy private school and follows the journey of three new working-class students who start off on the wrong foot with the rich popular ones. This clash between the groups leads to a murder.

7. High Seas

Nothing like a Spanish mystery to sort out your weekend. Set in the 1940s, this period drama follows the story of two sisters who find themselves tangled up with murders during their trip on a cruise liner from Spain to Brazil.

8. Ozark

This crime drama follows the story of a family of four that is forced to relocate after the father's money-laundering scheme goes wrong. He now owes a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord, and is forced to amend his relationship with his wife and kids.

9. Narcos

Set in the late 1980s, this show follows the story of cocaine trade in Colombia. Based on the real-life stories of drug kingpins , this gripping series is hard to put down.

10. Bodyguard

A war veteran finds himself assigned to protect the home secretary, whose beliefs and personality are constantly clashing with his.

11. Dirty Money

This anthology tells stories of corporate corruption, securities fraud and creative accounting. Every episode has a new tale of money gone dirty.

12. Lord of the Skies (El Señor de los Cielos)

This telenovela tells the true story of a humble man who is ready to do anything to become the richest and most powerful drug lord. Fast paced and dramatic, this show will keep you entertained for hours.

13. Breaking Bad

How have you not given into peer pressure and watched this crime drama yet? Hands down one of the best drug shows out there, you can't give this one a miss.

Which one will you watch first?