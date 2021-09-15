There’s no doubt that streaming websites have been churning out some really excellent shows recently. From drama and comedy to action, there is no dearth of great shows on the OTT platforms.

Today, we have curated a list of some gripping shows based on true stories that are absolutely binge-worthy. So grab your popcorn and stream them now!

1. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Based on real-life events of the Mumbai attacks that took place in 2008, this gripping series explores the challenges faced by the staff of Bombay General Hospital and how a journalist tries to report all the incidents taking place on that fateful day. Featuring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, this medical thriller is a must-watch.

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Set between the '80s and the '90s, this financial drama revolves around the real-life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. From taking the stock market to unmatched heights to his disastrous downfall, this show keeps you hooked to your television screens. Pratik Gandhi, who shot to fame with this show, gained 18 kilograms to fit into the lead role.

3. Delhi Crime

Based on the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape case that shocked the entire country to its core in 2012, this cop thriller will give you goosebumps. Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in the lead roles, the entire show is a frightening retelling of the events and investigation that took place after the inhuman incident.

4. Kaafir

The series follows the journey of Shehnaz Parveen, a woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who is imprisoned in India for eight long years after she is declared a militant. From giving birth to a daughter in jail to receiving justice, this series marked the digital debuts of both Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina. Apart from a gripping storyline, the show also has stunning cinematography.

5. The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati

Revolving around the scandalous KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra case from 1959, this courtroom drama revolves around a murder case where a decorated naval officer shot dead a businessman after learning about his extra-marital affair with his wife. Starring Makarand Deshpande, Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, this show left everyone stunned.

6. Avrodh: The Siege Within

Based on 2016's URI attack and the following surgical strikes by India, this military drama will keep you glued to your television screens. Featuring Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar and Madhurima Tulli, the show is based on a chapter of India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

7. Rangbaaz

While the first season of the show chronicles the life of Indian gangster Shri Prakash Shukla, the second season of the web series revolves around another most wanted criminal of the nation, Anandpal Singh. Featuring a stellar cast, this nerve-wracking show is a must-watch.

8. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

Directed by prominent filmmaker Kabir Khan, this show is based on true events about the soldiers in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. Starring Rajvir Chauhan, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, this web series is set in two different periods – from 1942 to 1945 and when INA was formed and in 1996.

9. Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega

Based on the true events around the phishing rackets that take place in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand, this crime drama is extremely binge-worthy. Starring Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany and Sparsh Srivastav, the show is coming back with its second season soon.

10. The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty

Inspired by the famous murder case of seven-time national badminton champion from the 80s, who was shot outside the stadium, this attention-grabbing web series is totally worth watching. Featuring Arunoday Singh and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles, this is one of the most binge-worthy shows out there.

11. Special OPS

From Parliament Attack to 26/11, this action thriller is based on multiple terror attacks that India witnessed. Starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, this espionage thriller is extremely engaging.

Looks like your weekend is sorted!