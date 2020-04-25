Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat is probably one of the best web series we've watched this year. It's endearing and heart-warming all while being realistic AF.

So if you're done watching this Amazon Prime Video show, here are more like Panchayat you can binge over the weekend.

1. Gullak (SonyLIV)

This hilarious story of a small-town middle-class family will leave you nostalgic and with a fuzzy happy feeling.

2. Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix)

An old-school romance, this show tells tales of love with incredible actors who will leave you wanting more.

3. Yeh Meri Family (Netflix)

Set in the summer of 1998, this web series takes you back to simpler times of your childhood, when the problems seemed big but were really not.

4. Kota Factory (YouTube)

It tells the story of a group of students who are IIT aspirants and their struggle in Kota. This show is so realistic that it'll have you biting your nails while worrying for these kids.

5. Home. (ALTBalaji)

A otherwise happy family's life comes crashing down when they are faced with an eviction notice and begin their fight against the authorities, corporations and the government.

6. Laakhon Mein Ek (Amazon Prime Video)

Another show revolving around the harsh realities of Kota, this show was created by comedian and former IITian Biswa Kalyan Rath. The second season of the show follows the story of a young doctor who has been posted in a village where people aren't a fan of public healthcare.

7. Hasmukh (Netflix)

This dark comedy tells the story of a stand-up comedian who thinks his mojo depends on him being a serial killer.

8. Mannphodganj Ki Binny (MX Player)

The story of a small town girl planning her escape to the big city, this web series is a hilarious riot and even has the typical 'shaadi karvado' parents to ice the cake.

9. Selection Day (Netflix)

Trained by their father in a small town, these two young brothers are ready to take on the national cricket scene in India.

10. Jamtara (Netflix)

Based on a series of credit card scams that originated from Jamtara in Jharkhand, this series is an eye-opener to the small crimes in India.

What will you be watching first?