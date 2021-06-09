Lights. Camera. Action!

If you are a big fan of action-packed dramas, there are a number of shows fighting for your attention. With enormous explosions, heart-racing car chases and adrenaline-rushing shootouts, you can never go wrong with an action-filled series.

We have curated a list of some action shows that need to be on your radar!

1. The Family Man

This edgy action-drama series brings back the magic of Manoj Bajpayee on OTT platforms. The storyline of the series revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari who works for National Investigation Agency’s special cell. From protecting the country from terrorists to protecting his high-pressure secret job from his family, the show will keep you gripped throughout.

2. Daredevil

Marvel's inaugural Netflix series revolves around the adventures of a sightless vigilante superhero who has vowed to guard his neighbourhood, Hell's Kitchen, from crime and injustice. If you are a superhero fanatic, this one is perfect for you to binge-watch.

3. The Punisher

Another gem by Marvel, the series revolves around a marine veteran, who uses lethal methods to fight crime as the vigilante ‘The Punisher’ to avenge the murder of his family. With a stellar cast and gripping storyline, this series will keep you hooked.

4. Invincible

This series is based on Image Comics’ series with the same title by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The story of this must-watch show revolves around a teen and his transformation into a superhero under the supervision of his father who is also the most powerful person on the planet, Omni-Man.

5. Banshee

The storyline of the series focuses on an ex-con who assumes the identity of a murdered officer in Banshee and continues his criminal activities. The first season of the show drew Cinemax's then-highest ratings for an original series, which makes it a great pick for an action-charged binging marathon.

6. Warrior

The storyline of the show centres on a martial arts genius who immigrates to San Francisco and becomes the most powerful tong in Chinatown in the late 1800s. This gritty, action-packed crime drama is another gem for all thrill lovers.

7. Into The Badlands

Slathered with fantastical tales and crafty violence, this series revolves around a young boy and a trained warrior who journey together through an unsafe feudal land seeking enlightenment. With an intriguing storyline, this show is a must-watch.

8. Happy!

The plot of the show focuses on an injured hitman who befriends his kidnapped daughter's imaginary friend, a perky blue-winged flying unicorn. This action-charged dark comedy-drama is based on the four-issue comic book series of the same name by writer Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson.

9. Special OPS

This eight-episode series revolves around the plot of a 19-year manhunt to nab a terror mastermind. With intense action sequences and thrilling plotline, this series was the digital debut of National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

10. Gangs Of London

Set in the heart of London, the binge-worthy show focuses on the assassination of the head of a criminal organization and how it threatens peace among the international gangs operating on the streets of the city.

11. Jack Ryan

Revolving around a marine veteran and titular Central Intelligence Agency analyst, this political action-thriller television series is a must-watch. The show is all about how he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications during a dangerous field assignment.

12. The Last Ship

Loosely based on the novel of the same name by William Brinkley from 1988, the plot of the show centres on a crew of a naval destroyer who is forced to confront a new world after a pandemic slaughters off most of the Earth's population. This series even bagged an award at ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards for Top Television Series in 2015.

13. Altered Carbon

Adapted from Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same name from 2002, the intriguing series is set in the 23rd century when the human mind has been absolutely digitized and the soul is transferable from one body to the other.

14. Arrow

The storyline of the show follows a billionaire playboy who claims to have spent five years shipwrecked on a secretive island in the North China Sea, before returning home for fighting crime and corruption as a secret vigilante.

15. Cobra Kai

Based on the original The Karate Kid movies by Robert Mark Kamen, the plot of the series revolves around two martial-arts rivals, who meet decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout. The series, which first aired on YouTube before Netflix picked it up, is absolutely a treat to watch.

Now that your must-watch list is here, start binging right away!