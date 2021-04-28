Over the period of years, Amazon Prime India has ramped up their library of some amazing series and movies. From Mirzapur to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, there’s no dearth of award-winning content on the streaming service.

While it’s impossible to go through each and every show available on the platform, we have curated an ultimate ‘binge-watch bucket list’ for you. Let’s go!

1. Laakhon Mein Ek

Biswa Kalyan Rath's anthology series offers real-life predicaments on-screen with sheer brilliance. The story revolves around Aakash, who wishes to create mimicry videos but finds himself in an IIT coaching institute where he is a misfit and unable to deal with the syllabus.

2. Paatal Lok

This Amazon original revolves around Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned the biggest case of his career that involves a murder attempt on a veteran journalist. What follows is a nail-biting investigation that’s hard to forget.

3. Four More Shots Please!

Revolving around the lives of four very dissimilar women each fighting their individual battle, the show is an unadulterated yet sometimes flawed friendship. It’s a story of pure love between Damini Rizvi Roy, Umang Singh, Anjana Menon and Siddhi Patel.

4. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

This period comedy-drama revolves around how the seemingly perfect life of a housewife, Miriam Maisel crumbles down in the 1950s after her husband confesses he's having an affair. This, however, leads her to an unexpected finding that she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

5. Made In Heaven

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, this stellar show revolves around the big fat Indian weddings and the people who work diligently to make these events a success. From the minutiae of rich families and professional struggles to the personal challenges, this fictional show is a must-watch.

6. The Family Man

This edgy action-drama series brings back the magic of Manoj Bajpayee on the silver screen. Revolving around the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, working for National Investigation Agency’s special cell. From protecting the country from terrorists to protecting his high-pressure secret job from his family, the show will keep you gripped throughout.

7. Panchayat

With its brilliant storyline and characters, this show instantly won us over. The show revolves around an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for the lack of better job opportunities has to work as Panchayat secretary to the village Pradhan in a remote village. The show is all about his struggles to adjust to village culture.

8. Breathe

Another Amazon original gem, this show is about a man who is willing to go to any length, even to the point of murdering people, to save his son. With its fast-paced storyline and Madhavan’s remarkable screen presence, this show is a must-watch.

9. Mirzapur

Some viewers may find this show a little too crass for their taste, but it’s one of the most fascinating shows ever made in India. Revolving around the real mafia rivalry prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, the show is all about how innocent youngsters convert into full-fledged violent criminals.

10. Bandish Bandits

This show revolves around Radhe, who is the future heir of the Rathod Gharana of Jaipur. However, his life takes a 180 degree turn when he meets pop sensation Tamanna and becomes the ‘masked man’. With the brilliant casting of Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Amit Mistry, this show is perfect for binge-watching.

11. Comicstaan

The rib-tickling show brings together seven comedians together in order to find the next big name in stand-up comedy. Featuring Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kenny Sebastian, Tanmay Bhat, Kaneez Surka, Naveen Richard and Sapan Verma as judges, the show was hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh.

12. Pushpavalli

This Amazon original comedy series revolves around a small-town girl named Pushpavalli and how a hilarious series of events occur when she meets a guy.

13. Afsos

The dark comedy series follows an unhappy man, Nakul, who wants to kill himself but is unable to die. The series is made up of 8 mini-episodes that will keep you hooked to your television screens.

14. One Mic Stand

This show brings India's leading politicians, musicians, influencers and actors together who are then trained by the best comedians to perform stand-up comedy on stage for their very first time. Featuring Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Dadlani, Richa Chadha and Bhuvan Bam, this show was nothing but a big dose of laughter.

15. Tandav

Starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, this political thriller is one of the most-watched Indian originals on Amazon Prime. The plot centres on the dark corners of Indian politics where candidates would go to any length for achieving the position of power, even if it means murdering their own in cold blood.

16. Johnny Bravo

Are you even a true 90s kid if you don’t remember him? The series revolves around the misadventures of the title character who is deluded about his own manliness. From his pompadour hairstyle and catchphrases, one can easily make out that his character is loosely based on Elvis Presley.

17. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Directed by prominent filmmaker Kabir Khan, this show is based on true events about the soldiers in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The series is set in two different periods – from 1942 to 1945, when INA was formed and in 1996.

18. Inside Edge

This sports drama series revolves around the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners uses the cricketers as puppets for their benefits. With a fantastic storyline and cast, the series was nominated for the Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards.

19. Fleabag

This feminist dark comedy series is based on a sexually liberated young woman trying to cope with her modern life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy. The show is adapted from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning play of the same name.

20. Popeye And Son

With its iconic characters and classic theme, this animated comedy series based on the popular Popeye comic strip.

21. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare

Created by Zakhir Khan, this exclusive comedy series revolves around a young man named Ronny who is not driven by big ambitions. He is the boss of his cocoon where his admirers take his word as final because he pretends that his uncle is an MLA.

22. Jack Ryan

Featuring John Krasinski as Dr Jack Ryan, a marine veteran and titular Central Intelligence Agency analyst, this political action-thriller television series is a must-watch. The show is all about how he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications during a dangerous field assignment.

23. The Wilds

The series revolves around a group of teenage girls, who are left stranded on a deserted island post a plane crash. The series takes a major turn when we learn that these girls did not end up on this island by accident and are a part of a social experiment.

24. Malgudi Days

Started in 1986, the series is adapted from RK Narayan’s collection of short stories from his books Malgudi Days, An Astrologer's Day and A Horse and Two Goats amongst others.

25. Shaktimaan

In the world of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, Shaktimaan was the OG superhero for every millennial. Featuring Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and his alter ego, Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who is also a photographer for the Aaj Ki Aawaz newspaper.

26. Big Bang Theory

Revolving around two brilliant-but- socially awkward physicists, Leonard and Sheldon, this sitcom is for everyone who has a knack for humour. The show takes a turn when a free-spirited woman named Penny moves in next door.

27. Fauji

Aired on DD National back in 1989, this was Shah Rukh Khan's debut show on television. The show centres on a batch of trainees into a commando school and their eventual introduction as soldiers.

28. The Office

This mockumentary sitcom revolves around the day-to-day lives of typical office workers at a fictional office where a normal day consists of ego clashes and inappropriate behaviour.

29. The Vampire Diaries

Set in the fictional town with supernatural history, Mystic Falls, the show takes a wild turn when a teen girl is torn between two vampire brothers. Blood, violence and thrill, this show has it all.

30. Hanna

Equal parts gripping thriller and coming-of-age drama, the show revolves around the journey of an extraordinary 15-year-old girl raised in the forest. The show becomes interesting when she tries to uncover the truth behind who she really is.

31. Mr Bean

Despite being a grown-up man, clumsy and childlike Mr Bean faces several troubles in his day-to-day life for completing the simplest tasks. However, his ingenious solutions for every problem solve everything.

32. Joey

How you doin'? This sitcom is a sequel to the show Friends, starring Matt LeBlanc as the main lead. This series revolves around Joey Tribbiani, who has now moved to Hollywood, hoping to truly make it as a successful actor. This show is a must-watch for all Friends lovers out there.

33. Young Sheldon

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the show revolves around a nine-year-old child genius named Sheldon Cooper and his family.

34. Mind The Malhotras

With Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar in lead roles, this show focuses on a married couple who seek professional help from a puzzling therapist after their friends’ file for divorce. From their sex life to the quirks of their children, the therapist dredges up the weirdest moments of the couple.

35. Dr House

This medical drama show revolves around an antisocial maverick doctor who specializes in diagnostic medicine. He does whatever it takes to solve the confusing cases that come his way with his wits.

36. Two And A Half Men

The show centres on how the life of a pleasure-seeking jingle writer free-wheeling life comes to a sudden halt when his brother and 10-year-old nephew move into his beachfront house after he divorces.

37. Man With A Plan

With the right concoction of humour and drama, the show revolves around a father who finds out that parenting is much harder than he thought when he's left at home to take care of the kids.

38. Dexter

This crime mystery series focuses on a man who works as an analyst for the Miami police in the day and as a serial killer during the night.

39. Mid Wicket Tales

Hosted by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, this cricket-based show unfolds many interesting untold stories of Indian cricket. Narrating a number of cricketing experiences and stories, this show is a must-watch for all cricket lovers.

40. Suits

This legal drama series revolves around a brilliant college dropout who starts working as a law associate despite never having attended law school. With a total of nine seasons, the show has been nominated for several awards throughout its run.

41. Bates Motel

A contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, this psychological horror drama revolves around the teenage life of Norman Bates prior to the events portrayed in the film.

42. The Neighbors

This science-fiction show revolves around a New Jersey human family who moves to a community entirely of extraterrestrials. The show is the perfect combination of light-hearted comedy and fun.

43. Bang Baaja Baaraat

Centred on two crazy families and one mental wedding, this YRF web series is a must-watch. The story is all about what happens when a couple from different backgrounds decide to get married and all hell breaks loose when they introduce each other to their respective parents.

44. Masters of Sex

This period drama revolves around the relationship between two ground-breaking researchers of human sexuality at Washington University. This phenomenal show bagged seven awards including Critics' Choice and Emmy Awards.

45. Modern Love

This romantic comedy anthology is based on the weekly column published by The New York Times that explores love, human connection and relationships.

46. The Boys

Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this series revolves around a group of superheroes set out to take down dishonest superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

47. Carnival Row

This fantasy series revolves around a human detective and a fairy who rekindle a hazardous affair. The city’s uncomfortable peace falls when a string of murders reveals a dangerous monster.

48. Hunters

Set in 1977, the series is inspired by real Nazi hunters who discover that Nazi war criminals are planning to create a Fourth Reich in The United States Of America. With a nail-biting storyline and brilliant cast, this show is surely worth binge-watching.

49. Pretty Little Liars

The series centres on the lives of four high school girls whose group falls apart after their leader disappears. After a year, the separated friends come together as they begin receiving messages from an unknown person called "A" who threatens to uncover their darkest secrets.

50. Preacher

The storyline revolves around a hard-drinking and chain-smoking preacher who is infused with extraordinary power, after a supernatural incident at his church. He then embarks on his journey to find god with the help of a vampire and his ex-girlfriend.

51. Fargo

An original adaptation of the Academy Award-winning feature film, Fargo features several stories of intrigue, murder and deception in and around Minnesota.

52. American Gods

This fantasy drama revolves around a released ex-prisoner named Shadow who meets a mysterious man called "Wednesday" who knows pretty much everything about Shadow's life and past.

53. Scorpion

The action-drama series revolves around a man and his friends who are helping to solve complex worldwide problems and saving lives. From thriller and comedy to action, this show has it all.

54. Star Trek: Picard

The eighth Star Trek series features Sir Patrick Stewart in his classic role as Jean-Luc Picard. The new series follows his iconic character in the next chapter of his life.

Keep your piping hot pizzas and chilled beer handy!