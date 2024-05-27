Prepare to embark on another enchanting journey through rural India as Amazon Prime’s acclaimed series ‘Panchayat’ returns with its highly anticipated Season 3, slated to premiere on May 28th, 2024. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in this beloved series, we take a moment to reflect on the memorable dialogues that have defined ‘Panchayat’ across every season.

Join us as we revisit 20 famous ‘Panchayat’ dialogues from across the seasons, celebrating the show’s enduring legacy and portrayal of life in the Indian countryside.

Best Panchayat dialogues From Season 3

This season has amped up its expectations and viewers like us would want this to be the best of all seasons. On this note, let’s check out the panchayat dialogues of season 3 from the trailer.

1. “Sabko neta banna hai na, to chalo ji phir neta wala kaam kiya jaaye..”

2. “Dekh raha hai binod, pradhan ji gussa dikha rahe hain.”

3. “Wo MLA karna chah raha hai shanti samjhauta to karne dete hain use shanti samjhauta..”

“Haan, Kabootar bhi to udana hai..”

4. “Sham ko 7 baje chal sakte hain, main free bhi ho jaunga aur thoda andhera bhi ho jayega..

Andhere mein jaake kya karenge?”

5. Sachiv ji panchayat ka election matha par hai..

Toh main kya karun pradhan ji, achcha bhala resign kar raha tha, phir wapis aa gaya is gaon mein…

6. Jab aadmi saamne se keh raha hai, road banwane ka intezam ho sakta hai, to kya bolu usse nhi chahiye road?

Boldo nhi chahiye..

7. Pradhan banne ke baad sabse pahle yahan ka baithiki band karwayenge..

Famous Panchayat dialogues From Season 2

From humorous quips to insightful reflections on life in a village, the dialogues of ‘Panchayat’ Season 2 resonated deeply with viewers, offering a glimpse into the simplicity, complexity, and charm of rural existence. Join us as we revisit some of the most famous panchayat dialogues from this beloved season, each line a testament to the show’s ability to entertain, enlighten, and touch hearts.

8. “Har koi kahin na kahin, naach hi raha hai, Sachiv ji.”

9. “Ye mamuli kagaz nhi hain, mare hue logon ka hai, kabhi bhi zinda ho jayenge.”

10. “Road ke liye bhale hi fund lagta ho Vidhayak ji, lekin achcha insaan banne mein fund nhin lagta.”

11.”Ek number ka banrakas aadmi hai, aap uski baat ka zyada value mat dijiye.”

12. “Jab shaadi hoga, bachcha hoga, aur ye 20 hazar me ghar chalana hoga na tab aap bhi sharabi ban jayenge.”

13. “Aap logon ke liye office hai, mere liye toh ghar hai.”

Best Panchayat dialogues From Season 1

As Season 1 unfolded, it quickly became apparent that the brilliance of ‘Panchayat’ lay not only in its storytelling but also in its remarkable dialogue delivery. From moments of hilarity to profound insights into the human condition, Panchayat Dialogue season 1 resonated deeply, transcending the boundaries of the screen to become ingrained in popular culture.

14. “Prahlad ji, unko pata chal jayega ki chaar mithai tha, aur ek koi utha liya.

Kaise pata chalega?

Guests ko teen piece mithai thodi dete hain? Ya toh chaar dete hain ya toh do dete hain..”

15. “Aisa nahin hai ki ghar mein shauchalay nhin hain, lekin khet ke taraf jaate hain, to ghoomne ka ghoomna ho jata hai, aur stomach saaf ho jata hai.”

16. “Achcha suno, andar maamla thoda tamtamaya hua hai, soch-samajh ke muh kholiyega. Ek kaam kariye, aap muh kholiye hi mat.”

17. “Mistri kahaan hai…aur yeh indicator kaise toot gaya?

Sir pehle kya bataye, mistri kahaan hai ki indicator kaise toot gaya?”

18. “Bhoot-pret hote hain bhai, meri mausi pe ek baar bhoot chadh gaya tha. Mausa ji mazaak mein ‘Chudail, chudail’ bulaate the, tantrik ne confirm kiya ki sach mein chudail hai.”

19. “Hum issko ‘bewakoof’ nahin, ‘asshole’ hi bolenge.

Arre koi dikkat nahi, Abhishek ji ek number ke asshole hain.”

20. “Darwaze todne ke liye kaun kaha re?”

Tod toh taala rahe the, darwaze se mazboot toh taala nikla.”

These panchayat dialogues made the series an instant classic.