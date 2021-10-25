Thanks to the lockdown, we have binge-watched almost every good show on major streaming platforms. However, SonyLIV has been churning out some great content on their platform. From feel-good dramas to gritty crime thrillers, here are some of the best shows you need to watch right away!

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Adapted from Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, this financial thriller became the most viewed web series on the streaming platform. Starring Pratik Gandhi as the protagonist, the show also features Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan and Rajat Kapoor. With a foot-tapping background score and a great cast, this show is a must-watch. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show will be coming back with its second instalment titled Scam 2003 based on Stamp Paper Scam from 2003.

2. Gullak

From an excellent star cast and to a quirky storyline, this show is surely an underrated gem. Revolving around a typical middle-class family, this show is nothing but purely entertaining. Both the seasons of the show focus on the Mishra family and their share of struggles. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Maya, this feel-good show is created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF). Tugging at your heartstrings, this show will instantly remind you of the little nitty-gritty within your family.

3. Kathmandu Connection

Revolving around the investigation of the 1993 Bombay blasts, the series showcases the common connection between the three different cases. Although the show received mixed reviews from critics, it’s a gripping thriller that keeps you on the edge. Featuring Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany, Anshuman Pushkar, Anurag Arora, Sanjiv Chopra and Vikram Singh Sodha, this series is directed by Sachin Pathak and Samir Khurana.

4. Potluck

Focusing on a father, who is trying to build a happy relationship with his children, this light-hearted drama highlights the importance of togetherness and family bonding. Featuring Cyrus Sahukar, Aradhya Ajana, Siddhant Karnick and Saloni Khanna, this show is directed by Rajshree Ojha. This comedy show is definitely like a fresh breath of air and is a must-watch.

5. Maharani

Set in Bihar of the 1990s, this political drama is loosely based on Rabri Devi's tenure as the state's chief minister after Lalu Prasad Yadav announces her name as his successor. Starring Huma Qureshi as the wife of Bihar's chief minister, this show is a must-watch. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the show also features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq in lead roles.

6. Avrodh: The Siege Within

Based on 2016's URI attack and the following surgical strikes by India, this military drama will keep you glued to your television screens. Featuring Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumaar and Madhurima Tulli, the show is based on a chapter of India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

7. Girls Hostel

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, this comedy-drama revolves around the ups and downs of a group of four girls, living together in a college hostel. Starring Ahsaas Channa, Simran Natekar, Srishti Srivastava and Zahira Parul Gulati, this show explores the daily lives of these four students, including their individual problems, and how they fight against the entire system. If you are looking for something unique to watch, check out this series right away.

8. JL50

This sci-fi thriller revolves around a CBI officer who is investigating a top-secret mission of a plane crash that happened around 35 years ago in northern Bengal. Directed by Shailender Vyas, the gripping series features Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Ritika Anand, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. Being the first of its kind, this series brings a different perspective to the concept of time travel for the Indian audience and is a must-watch.

9. Your Honor

Adapted from the Israeli web series Kvodo, this thriller courtroom drama is directed by Eeshwar Nivas. The show stars Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Makol, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Parul Gulati in the main roles. The show focuses on a judge who goes against his ethics and morals in order to save his son, who gets caught in a hit and run case. This show has a perfect amount of drama and suspense to make your evening even better.

10. Undekhi

Featuring Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya and Apeksha Porwal, this crime thriller is directed by Ashish R. Shukla. This show is based on true incidents and showcases the two different aspects of our society: the influential people and the oppressed. This ten-part show will keep you glued to your television screens.

11. Chutzpah

The plotline of the show revolves around five different stories that are intertwined with one another through the internet. The show highlights the power of social media and focuses on the influence of social media on youngsters. Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the show features Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Varun Sharma, Diksha Singh and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. With shocking twists and turns, this show is definitely a must-watch.

12. Hadh

This show revolves around a real estate businessman who gets diagnosed with a fatal disease and asks his illegitimate son to run their million-dollar family construction business after him. Directed by Sidhant Sachdev, the miniseries stars Vidur Anand, Trishaan Singh Mainin, Pranav Sachdev, Meisha Sakshi Iyer, Tithi Raaj, Simran Kaur Suri, Shreeradhe Khanduja and Ishika Taneja. With the perfect concoction of romance and suspense, this series deserves to be on your watch list.

13. Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh

Although there are a number of shows and movies made on this Hindu religious text, this show has a unique touch to it as it questions the different sides of the characters. Directed by Vineet Agarwal, the series is narrated by Shailendra Pandey, Pushpanshu Khale, Ankit Malik, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, Neeraj Shah and Sudhakar Prasad. The show is based on Vineet Agarwal’s poetry compilation titled Kalyug Ki Poorv Sandhya.

Happy watching!