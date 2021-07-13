If you're tired of watching the same old web series and fishing for some new content, then we've got your back.

Here are the top 10 highest rated SonyLIV web series on IMDb that you just can't miss:

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story - 9.5

Based on 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta, this web series was the number 1 show on IMDb. Beating popular web-shows like Breaking Bad and Chernobyl, soon after it release.

2. Gullak - 9.2

With two great seasons, this web series about a small town family is heart-warming, and makes for an endearing watch.

3. Girls Hostel - 8.2

Following the ups and downs of a group of girls, living together in a college hostel, this web series is for when you just want a quick, light watch.

4. Mahabharat: Ant Ya Arambh - 8.1

An animated web series based on the epic, Mahabharat: Ant Ya Arambh released in 2020 and soon became a crowd favourite.

5. Iru Dhuruvam - 7.9

This Tamil-language crime thriller web series will have you hooked right from the start. It follows a serial killer who leaves quote verses from the Thirukkural (a classic Tamil text) behind.

6. Hawa Badle Hassu - 7.9

A rare science-fiction environmental thriller, this web series is perfect for those who are looking for something new to binge-watch this weekend.

7. Hadh - 7.7

Three men battle it out for a large inheritance in this mini-series by Vikram Bhatt.

8. JL50 - 7.6

With an impressive cast of Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Ritika Anand, Piyush Mishra and Rajesh Sharma, this sci-fi mini-series tells the story of a plane that disappeared mid-air and reappeared 35 years later.

9. Maharani - 7.5

This political drama is said to be inspired by what happened in Bihar when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor, in the 1990s.

10. A Simple Murder - 6.8

A crime comedy web series, it follows the story of a young man who, due to the case of a mistaken identity, ends up getting a contract to kill a young girl.

How many have you watched?