Yup, the show has grabbed the number 1 spot on IMDb's 'Top Rated TV Shows' list.
Everyone, including the critics and the audience praised the series. In fact, the audience gave the show a 10-star rating over 16k times, with an average score of 9.6/10.
And, Indians are saying it's well-deserved.
That's amazing! Well deserved! @hemantgkher @anjalibarot06 @pratikg80 @mehtahansal— ProudHindu (@KashmiriHindu07) October 23, 2020
This is awesome!!! https://t.co/tQOMf4mxhF— Hemant Kher (@hemantgkher) October 23, 2020
Fantastic.. brilliant acting by everyone.. 👍👍..& i just love music..— Deb sen (@Deb00711) October 23, 2020
10 star Boss..it is beyond stars remark..u all r rocking stars.— Abhiram pendharkar (@vapendharkar) October 23, 2020
Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) pic.twitter.com/b89pwx8ZSK— dumbscripter (@dumbscripter) October 17, 2020
For those who haven't seen the show yet, the story takes us through the highs and lows in the life of a promising entrepreneur who goes on to introduce the word scam to the public of India.
The show is available for viewing on Sony Liv.