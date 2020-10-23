Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' has now become the number 1 show on IMDb after beating popular web-shows like 'Breaking Bad' and 'Chernobyl'.

Yup, the show has grabbed the number 1 spot on IMDb's 'Top Rated TV Shows' list.

Everyone, including the critics and the audience praised the series. In fact, the audience gave the show a 10-star rating over 16k times, with an average score of 9.6/10.

And, Indians are saying it's well-deserved.

*Mirzapur is the best indian web series*



Scam 1992 : pic.twitter.com/jSzle5I9rc — Heisenberg लाला (@gujrati_walter) October 22, 2020

Fantastic.. brilliant acting by everyone.. 👍👍..& i just love music.. — Deb sen (@Deb00711) October 23, 2020

10 star Boss..it is beyond stars remark..u all r rocking stars. — Abhiram pendharkar (@vapendharkar) October 23, 2020

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story (2020) pic.twitter.com/b89pwx8ZSK — dumbscripter (@dumbscripter) October 17, 2020

SCAM 1992 intro theme 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/zIyfcfg0Bl — Messidious (@Babbar5her_) October 22, 2020

For those who haven't seen the show yet, the story takes us through the highs and lows in the life of a promising entrepreneur who goes on to introduce the word scam to the public of India.

The show is available for viewing on Sony Liv.