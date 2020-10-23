Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' has now become the number 1 show on IMDb after beating popular web-shows like 'Breaking Bad' and 'Chernobyl'.

Yup, the show has grabbed the number 1 spot on IMDb's 'Top Rated TV Shows' list. 

Everyone, including the critics and the audience praised the series. In fact, the audience gave the show a 10-star rating over 16k times, with an average score of 9.6/10. 

And, Indians are saying it's well-deserved. 

For those who haven't seen the show yet, the story takes us through the highs and lows in the life of a promising entrepreneur who goes on to introduce the word scam to the public of India. 

The show is available for viewing on Sony Liv