There's a whole world beyond what's suggested to you on the first page of Hotstar. Unfortunately, finding those hidden gems is a little hard unless you know what you're looking for. In a bid to help you figure out what you should binge on next, here are 50 of the best shows on Hotstar.

1. The Outsider

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, this psychological thriller-horror is directed by and stars Jason Bateman. It's about an investigation that seems open-and-shut at first, but is a whole lot more complicated.

2. It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Five friends with absolutely no more compass co-own a bar and constantly indulge in various schemes that invariably make their lives worse. Probably one of the funniest shows of all time.

3. New Girl

Zooey Deschanel stars as the lovably awkward Jess, who moves in with three hilarious men after a bad breakup. All of their neuroses combined is a blast to watch.

4. The Undoing

This mystery psychological thriller miniseries about a woman whose husband is accused of a serious crime s based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. It stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

5. Lovecraft Country

Taking place in segregated 1950s USA, this show follows Atticus, a black man traversing the USA in search of his father, while navigating the horrors of racial discrimination as well as the forces of evil.

6. WandaVision

One of the weirdest shows on TV (in the best way possible), Vision and Wanda from the MCU enjoy seemingly ideal lives in a sitcom-like setup. But all is not as it seems.

7. What We Do In The Shadows

Based on the absolutely hilarious film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this mockumentary follows the foibles of four vampire roommates in Staten Island.

8. Entourage

Follow the adventures Vince, E, Turtle and Johnny as they make movies, attend lavish parties, and live the dream life of every 14 year old boy. The show might not have aged that well, but it's still highly watchable.

9. The Great North

From the creators of Bob's Burgers, this animated show follows Beef, a single dad living with his strange but lovable kids in Alaska as they follow their passions.

10. True Detective

This popular anthology crime drama sees a gritty and hard-hitting storyline unfold each season. It stars everyone from Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to Colin Farrell.

11. Perry Mason

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, this show tells the origin story of the famous defense lawyer Perry Mason, and his beginnings as a hard-drinking but dedicated private detective.

12. The Righteous Gemstones

A powerful televangelist family balances greed with goodness, making for some ridiculous situations. It was created by and stars Danny McBride.

13. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Larry David (the creator of Seinfeld) plays a slightly more rotten version of himself in this series, which takes regular everyday issues and somehow turns them into the biggest problem in the world (at least in Larry's head).

14. I May Destroy You

This comedy-drama focuses on a woman trying to rebuild her life after being the victim of sexual assault. It stars Michaela Coel.

15. Special OPS

This action-espionage thriller stars Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent trying to track down a criminal mastermind who oversaw several of the worst terror attacks in India.

16. Barry

Bill Hader stars as the titular Barry in this dark comedy about an ace assassin suffering from burnout who discovers a dormant passion for acting

17. Aarya

Sushmita Sen plays the titular character in this crime-thriller about a woman who joins in the underworld in order to seek revenge for her husband's murder.

18. The Night Of

Riz Ahmed plays Nasir Khan in this crime-mystery miniseries. It begins with him being charged with the murder of a woman he just met a day prior, and the ensuing fight to prove his innocence.

19. Criminal Justice

This series follows Aditya Sharma's (Vikrant Massey) fight for justice after being falsely accused of murdering a woman. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff.

20. Westworld

In the future, the rich visit Westworld, a 'theme park' offering guests whatever they want, no matter how twisted. However, things get complicated when the robot hosts start to rebel.

21. Gravity Falls

This mystery show is about 2 kids on summer vacation at the home of Grunkle Stan, a borderline psychopath with a good heart and a penchant for keeping massive secrets.

22. Snowfall

This show follows the rise of crack cocaine in 1980s USA through the eyes of a crime family, as the CIA gets involved.

23. Mrs. Fletcher

This comedy miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta, and stars the inimitable Kathryn Hahn as a divorced woman who adopts a sexy new persona.

24. White Collar

Matt Bomer plays a charismatic con artist who helps the FBI nab elusive criminals in exchange for his own freedom.

25. Game Of Thrones

George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels are brought to life in high-budget live action television. 'Nuff said.

26. Twin Peaks

This mindfuck show follows an FBI agent travelling to a small town to solve the murder of a high school student.

27. Modern Family

Three related families face all the trials and tribulations that the modern-day world brings in a hilarious and lovable format.

28. The Wire

It's often cited as the best TV show ever made - this gritty crime masterpiece follows detectives and criminals in Baltimore.

29. Euphoria

This show follows the lives of dysfunctional high school students dealing with the issues of violence, drugs, and sexual identity.

30. Chernobyl

This show is a dramatised retelling about the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic explosion of the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl in 1986.

31. Out Of Love

Meera (Rasika Duggal) begins to suspect her husband Akarsh (Purab Kohli) of having an affair after finding a stray hair. She then goes looking for more evidence.

32. Hostages

This Indian thriller series is about a surgeon who's blackmailed into killing a chief minister in order to save his own family.

33. City of Dreams

This show follows the fight for the throne within the Gaikwad family after an assassination attempt on a powerful political figure.

34. PariWar

This comedy series follows a quarrelsome family fighting over a lucrative property which was meant to be a home for widowers. It stars Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Nidhi Singh and Vijay Raaz.

35. Arrested Development

This critically acclaimed irreverent comedy follows the Bluth family, a once-wealthy group of weirdos who lose everything after the head of the family gets arrested.

36. I Don't Watch TV

This web series stars Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal, and Ram Menon, and is based on the real lives of Indian television actors and actresses.

37. The Mandalorian

A spaghetti Western mashed up with a space opera - that's what this show is, and that's why it's considered the best Star Wars offering since the original trilogy.

38. Malgudi Days

Based on the immortal stories by R. K. Narayan, this 1986 show follows the lives of Swami and the other village folk as they lead their lives.

39. Tanhaiyan

Two lonely souls bump into each other at the wedding of a common friend, and go on to fall in love. The Show stars Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti.

40. The Plot Against America

Based on a 2004 novel by Philip Roth, this show is an alternate history telling of the USA during World War II. Famed pilot and suspected Nazi-sympathiser Charles Lindbergh has become the President, in turn leading to widespread persecution of Jews and others across the country.

41. Avenue 5

A charismatic space cruise ship captain, played by Hugh Laurie, tries to keep the calm among passengers after they encounter a spot of bad news.

42. Watchmen

This critically acclaimed show is more of a sequel to the graphic novel, and follows the aftermath of Ozymandias killing millions and Dr Manhattan abandoning the people of Earth.

43. His Dark Materials

This show, based on the novels of the same name by Philip Pullman, is set in an alternate world where a a supreme authority known as The Magisterium controls every facet of what people read and learn. When a young girl learns of a dark conspiracy, she sets off on a journey to the ends of her dimension and beyond.

44. Room 104

This anthology series chronicles the lives of the various people who check into room 104 of an unnamed American motel.

45. Sharp Objects

This show stars Amy Adams as a crime reporter who returns to her hometown to solve the grisly murder of 2 young girls.

46. The Last Man on Earth

This post-apocalyptic comedy stars Will Fortein a world ravaged by a deadly virus as he roams the deserted wilds looking for companionship while also battling madness.

47. Succession

Succession is a comedy-drama series that follows the lives of the extremely powerful Roy family, who control what is arguably the biggest media and entertainment company in the world.

48. Veep

Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Selina Meyer, Vice President of the United States, as the job throws constant and hilarious curveballs at her.

49. The Deuce

This show is a portrayal of street life in 1970s Manhattan. It stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhal, and chronicles the rise of the legal porn industry.

50. Mrs. America

Cate Blanchette plays Phylis Schlafly in this historical drama about the movement to ratify USA's Equal Rights Amendment, and the backlash it faced by conservatives.

Phew, that was an exhaustive list!