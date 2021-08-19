Considering the love-hate relationship most of us have with binge-watching, it's fair to assume we've watched everything there is to watch. But, chances are, you might have missed these underrated gems, streaming on Disney+Hotstar:

1. The White Lotus

The White Lotus has emerged as one of the most loved satirical dramas of 2021. A sharp take on the rich, famous, and unscrupulous, the show follows the lives of six travellers on a luxury vacation. It has been praised for its pitch-perfect casting and compelling but uncomfortable storyline.

2. Sharp Objects

Based on Gillian Flynn's debut novel of the same name, Sharp Objects is a psychological thriller starring Amy Adams as a recovering alcoholic crime reporter, who moves back to her hometown and estranged family, to investigate local murders. Dark, riveting, and definitely edging into the category of a mind-fuck thriller, Sharp Objects won critical acclaim for both acting and direction.

3. City Of Dreams

Director Nagesh Kukunoor made his web series debut with City of Dreams, a political drama with a stellar starcast including Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, and others. Though the twists are predictable, the show still makes for a decent watch. The second season released recently.

4. Hundred

A Hotstar special starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, this action-comedy was praised for its consistent performance and entertaining premise. The series focuses on a young woman who, with only 100 days to live (she has a terminal illness), is convinced by an enterprising cop to become an undercover agent.

5. I Know This Much Is True

Starring Mark Ruffalo in a double role as identical twin brothers, the dramatic miniseries focused on the far-reaching effects of mental health issues, that are exacerbated with inadequate medical care. Ruffalo earned praise for delivering a noteworthy performance, but the series was considered to be far too traumatic and grim to watch in a single setting.

6. The Righteous Gemstones

A black comedy centered on three generations of televangelists and megachurch pastors, The Righteous Gemstones is a laughter riot that got buried under the string of more popular shows that released alongside it. With a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 8, this comedy manages to keep things surprising, despite relying on the genre's favourite subject, dysfunctional families.

7. I May Destroy You

A British drama, I May Destroy You focuses on the harrowing effects of sexual assault. Hard-hitting, relatable, and tinged with black humor, the drama series won three BAFTAs and has been nominated for 9 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations.

8. Grahan

An investigative drama based on the 1984 riots, Grahan stars Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Anushman Pushkar. The show was praised for its powerful performances and emotional storyline.

9. The Affair

If you're in the mood for some good old-fashioned drama, then this five-seasons-long series on a couple in an extramarital relationship is the perfect show to binge-watch. The show, which won a Golden Globe for Best TV Series (Drama), was lauded for focusing on the emotional cost of infidelity.

10. Criminal Justice

Based on the British TV series of the same name, Criminal Justice is a crime thriller and legal drama, that focuses on a different story in each season. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as advocate Madhav Mishra in both seasons. An edge-of-seat thriller, the show received praise for brilliant performances by the entire cast.

11. Hostages

Directed by Sudhir Mishra (S1) and Sachin Krishn (S2), Hostages is a crime thriller, starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra. The official adaptation of an Israeli series, Hostages opened to mixed reviews. Though critics appreciated Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra's stellar performances, it wasn't enough to distract from a script that was all over the place.

12. Euphoria

If there is one show that deserves to be on your watch list, it has to be Euphoria. Engaging, emotional, and highly intense, this teen drama solidified Zendaya's position as one of the finest actors of our generation, while also serving a raw but empathetic look at the devastating effects of substance abuse, mental health issues, and childhood trauma. Also, what brilliant cinematography!

13. Mrs. America

A historical-drama miniseries starring an ensemble cast, led by Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America is based on the struggle behind passing the Equal Rights Amendment in America. The series was appreciated for its spectacular and thoughtful storytelling and groundbreaking performances, though a small section of society criticized it for historical inaccuracy.

14. Life In Pieces

Even though it was canceled after 4 seasons, this is a sitcom that never fails to make its audience laugh. Chronicling the off-beat, at times unrelatable, but always hilarious stories of the Short family, Life in Pieces makes for an easy binge-watch.

Which one are you watching first?