Binge-watching isn't simply a fad, it's a lifestyle. When you have some of the most visually and mentally attractive shows, it seems nearly impossible to hold back.

With considerable research, we bring to you the finest shows of 2021 to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

1. Mare of Easttown

Small-town Mare Sheehan, a Pennsylvania detective, is investigating a murder while her life falls apart around her. On the small screen, Kate Winslet is a delight to watch. Rotten Tomatoes gave this show a 94% favorable rating.

2. WandaVision

Wanda and Vision, super-powered beings who enjoy peaceful suburban lives, begin to suspect that all is not as it appears. WandaVision is an experimental win for Marvel TV, being weird, hilarious, and full of Easter eggs. WandaVision has 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Loki

Loki, the God of Mischief, departs from his brother's shadow to embark on a journey that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. On Rotten Tomatoes, Loki has a 92% success rate.

4. The White Lotus

The experiences of various visitors and employees in a tropical resort over the course of a week are displayed. A murder mystery in which the key reveal is delayed until the very end will enthral you. On Rotten Tomatoes, The White Lotus has an 88% approval rating.

5. Pose: Season 3

Pose is a drama that focuses on the legends, icons, and fearsome house moms of New York's underground ball culture, which grew in popularity in the 1980s.

6. Secrets of the Whales

This three-year journey into the world of whales is a nature documentary that examines the cultures of orcas, belugas, narwhals, sperm whales, and humpback whales, and was shot in 24 locations. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

7. A Black Lady Sketch Show

The COVID-19 epidemic, national racial reckoning, and other societal concerns are discussed by Dr. Haddassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, Pre-PhD. Robin awakens to find herself in another post-apocalyptic environment, this time alongside Ashley, Gabrielle, Skye, and Laci. This show has 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Let's start binge watching!