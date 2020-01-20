It's pretty hard to find what you want to watch on Hotstar - they've got a lot of great content, but it doesn't exactly show itself too often. If you look hard enough however, you can find it. If you're not in the mood to go Hotstar exploring however, just go through this list.

1. The Last Man on Earth

Rotten Tomatoes - 84%

The post-apocalyptic comedy stars Will Forte as well, himself, except in a world ravaged by a deadly virus. He roams the deserted wilds looking for companionship while also battling madness, to etremely amusing ends. The 1st half of the 1st season is extremely predictable, but if you can get past that, the show becomes truly and ridiculously funny.

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Rotten Tomatoes - 96%

Truly one of the greatest comedies of all time, there is no line this show won't cross. How it's still on air is anybody's guess, but we're glad it is. The show is about 5 truly terrible (and I mean terrible) human beings who run a bar and constantly get into strange hijinks.

3. The Deuce

Rotten Tomatoes - 93%

Created by David Simon, who also made The Wire, this show is a gritty and balls-to-the-wall portrayal of street life in 1970s Manhattan. It stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhal, and chronicles the rise of the legitimate porn industry, replete with gangsters, greed, and a whole lot of gonzo.

4. Barry

Rotten Tomatoes - 99% (!)

Starring the effervescent Bill Hader in the lead, this show is about an ace hitman who earns money killing people. When he accidentally stumbles upon an acting class however, he realises he loves it. In fact, he loves it a little too much for his boss' liking.

5. Humans

Rotten Tomatoes - 94%

Set in a parallel reality where humans have built near perfect humanoids, one family gets a 'synth' to help out around the house. If you've watched anything about artificial intelligence however, you know things go south fast. This show is an intense and highly complex experience, and you need a good deal of focus to stay with it.

6. Room 104

Rotten Tomatoes - 88%

This anthology series chronicles the lives of the various people who check into room 104 of an unnamed American motel. While the premise sounds a little voyeur-like, the stories of the people who stay there are gripping and explore a gamut of emotions.

7. What We Do In The Shadows

Rotten Tomatoes - 94%

This show is based on the uproarious film of the same name. I mean come on, you put Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement in the same frame and you've got a recipe for unadulterated laughter. The show, about a group of vampires living in a modern day apartment in New York, is also great, helped along by the eccentric wiles of Matt Berry.

8. His Dark Materials

Rotten Tomatoes - 81%

This show, based on the novels of the same name by Philip Pullman, is a fantasy deep-dive that doesn't shy from the disturbing. It's based in an alternate world where a a supreme authority known as The Magisterium controls every facet of what people read and learn. When a young girl learns of a dark conspiracy, she sets off on a journey to the ends of her dimension.

9. Sharp Objects

Rotten Tomatoes - 92%

This show stars Amy Adams as a crime reporter who returns to her hometown to solve the grisly murder of 2 young girls. However, she has her own torturous past to deal with as well. Sharp Objects is based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn of Gone Girl fame.

10. The Knick

Rotten Tomatoes - 92%

From the prolific mind of Steven Soderbergh, this show takes place in 1900 New York City, at a time when several medical practises were barely understood and the cityscape was racially charged. The staff at the Knickerbocker Hospital try to keep the place running while providing quality care (and making some money).

11. The Orville

Rotten Tomatoes - 65%

This space-odyssey comedy series was created by Seth MacFarlane of Family Guy fame, and also stars him in the lead role. It's based many years in the future, and follows the crew of a spaceship as they go on various adventures to new frontiers. Unlike MacFarlane's earlier ventures, this isn't out and out satire, and instead has more of a sitcom feel.

12. Pose

Rotten Tomatoes - 96%

Pose takes a look at the ballroom culture of New York in 1987, with all the glitz, glamour, and greed the city had on display. It focuses on the African-American and LGBTQ community, with dancers and models competing for trophies while working for a set of families known as houses.

13. Arrested Development

Rotten Tomatoes - 75%

This critically acclaimed show follows the Bluth family, a once-wealthy group of weirdos who lose everything after the head of the family gets arrested. Michael Bluth must then take charge, but it's hard when your entire family is nuts. Arrested Development is straight up out there, so if you're into strange comedy, you'll love this.

14. Curb Your Enthusiasm

Rotten Tomatoes - 92%

Larry David plays an personality-inflated version of himself in this series, which takes regular everyday issues and somehow turns them into the biggest problem in the world (at least in Larry's head). What's truly interesting about this show is that only a basic plot outline is written, and the actors mostly improvise the dialogue. It's hilarious.

15. Escape at Dannemora

Rotten Tomatoes - 89%

This 7-part limited series is based on the true story of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape. It's about 2 inmates at the facility who became sexually involved with a female prison employee. She then facilitates their escape.The show is a slow burn directed by Ben Stiller that has garnered critical acclaim.

Hon'ble Mention - The Wire

Rotten Tomatoes - 94%

We know this isn't a 'hidden gem' by any stretch, after all, many people consider it the best TV show ever made. This gritty crime masterpiece is on the list because despite its popularity, a lot of folks haven't watched it. In case you've missed out, now you know where to find it.

Who knew Hotstar had such a great library? Do yourselves a favour and watch these shows, you won't regret it!