Agree or not, we all have seen those low-budget movie posters on the roadside and they have cracked us up with their super-creative titles at some point of time or other. Well, forget Bhojpuri and other regional cinema, here are some B-grade movie posters which are so bad that they are actually good.

This man is surely having a ‘hard’ time.

Thynkfeed

When will the world get over with all that saali-hoti-hai-aadhi-gharwali nonsense, like seriously I want to know.

Saala.in

Oh, so this where the term morning wood came from!

Indian Dhamal

When the landlord unplugs the wi-fi router!

Ebela

My head hurts!

Firefly Daily

This movie ‘scarred’ Joker for life, quite literally!

Watch Movie4

Life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows; with puberty comes acne and nose hair.

Pinterest

“Look for the bare necessities

Ayay

Cheap thrills.

WordPress

Aye aye captain!

Cinematerial

This is what happens when bae asks for your phone and you ignore her.

Bombay Saga

Sounds great! Agli baar aaogi, toh chai zaroor peeke jaana!

Frendz4m

All I want to ask is – “kitne aadmi the?”

Pinterest

That dog in the poster, though.

Firefly Daily

Is that blood on her nicely manicured nails?

Pinterest

This is what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Sholay’s Thakur agrees!

Firefly Shah

She’s straight up drunk yo! 

Gmaililo

Certainly, safetea isn’t this man’s cup of tea.

Scooplists

What does that mean, anyway?

Ajab Dunia

As they say in India, mehendi laga ke rakhna, dowry saja ke rakhna! 

Indiatimes

Seems like a TOI supplement, doesn’t it?

And I can’t even…