There’s no doubt that anime movies are garnering attention from across the world, thanks to their unique art style, diverse genres and storytelling techniques. From romance and drama to action and science-fiction, there’s something for everyone! In the list below, we have mentioned some of the best romantic anime movies that one should definitely binge-watch. Let’s take a look at each of these anime love story movie, shall we?

Credits: Collider
S.No.Movie Name & YearIMDb Rating
1Your Name (Kimi No Na Wa) – 20168.4
2A Silent Voice (Koe No Katachi) –  20168.2
35 Centimeters Per Second (Byousoku 5 Centimeter) –  20077.6
4The Garden of Words (Kotonoha No Niwa) –  20137.5
5Whisper of the Heart (Mimi Wo Sumaseba) –  19958
6The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo) –  20067.8
7The Light Of A Firefly Forest (Hotarubi No Mori E) –  20117.9
8Ocean Waves (Umi Ga Kikoeru) –  19936.8
9The Anthem Of The Heart (Kokoro Ga Sakebitagatterunda) –  20157.4
10Voices Of A Distant Star (Hoshi No Koe) –  20027.2
11The Boy And The Beast (Bakemono No Ko) –  20157.7
12Hal –  20137.4
13Tamako Love Story –  20147.2
14Tokyo Marble Chocolate –  20077
15Patema Inverted (Sakasama No Patema) –  20137.4
16Anthem Of The Heart (Jun’s Voice) –  20156.4
17The Place Promised in Our Early Days (Kumo No Mukou, Yakusoku No Basho) –  20047.1
18The Princess And The Pilot (Toaru Hikuushi E No Tsuioku) –  20117
19Aura: Koga Maryuin’s Last War (Aura: Maryuuin Kouga Saigo No Tatakai) –  20137
20Waiting In The Summer (Ano Natsu De Matteru) –  20127.1
21The Moment You Fall In Love (Suki Ni Naru Sono Shunkan Wo: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai) –  20166.5
22Maryuuin Kouga Saigo No Tatakai (Koga Maryuin’s Last War) –  20137
23Waiting In The Summer (Ano Natsu De Matteru) –  20127.1
24The Irregular At Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars (Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou No Rettousei: Hoshi Wo Yobu Shoujo) –  20176.9
25Say “I Love You” (Sukitte Ii Na Yo) –  20147.3
26Beyond The Boundary: I’ll Be Here – Past & Future (Kyoukai No Kanata) –  20157.1
27Napping Princess (Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi No Monogatari) –  20176.3
28Lu Over The Wall (Yoake Tsugeru Lu No Uta) –  20176.9
29Say “I Love You” (Sukitte Li Na Yo) –  20147.3
30Beyond the Boundary: I’ll Be Here – Past & Future (Kyoukai no Kanata Movie 1 & 2) –  20157.1
31Napping Princess (Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi No Monogatari) –  20176.3
32In This Corner Of The World (Kono Sekai No Katasumi Ni) –  20167.7
33Aura: Maryuuin Kouga Saigo no Tatakai (Aura: Koga Maryuin’s Last War) –  20137
34Waiting in the Summer (Ano Natsu de Matteru) –  20127.1
35Liz And The Blue Bird (Rizu To Aoi Tori) –  20187.2

1. Your Name (Kimi No Na Wa) (2016)

Streaming Platform: Gogo Anime
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Revenue: $358 Million
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

Two strangers, a boy in Tokyo and a girl in the countryside, start switching bodies randomly and develop a unique connection.

Best Romance Anime Movies

2. A Silent Voice (Koe No Katachi) (2016)

Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $33 Million
Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A former bully attempts to make amends with a deaf girl he used to torment in elementary school.

Best Romance Anime Movies

3. 5 Centimeters Per Second (Byousoku 5 Centimeter) (2007)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Kondou
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

This, one of the sad romance anime movies, is a tale of love and distance, following the lives of two people who drift apart over time.

Best Romance Anime Movies

4. The Garden Of Words (Kotonoha No Niwa) (2013)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Miyu Irino, Kana Hanazawa
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A chance encounter between a high school student and a mysterious woman during rainy mornings in a park.

Best Romance Anime Movies

5. Whisper Of The Heart (Mimi Wo Sumaseba) (1995)

Streaming Platform: HBO Max
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Cast: Youko Honna, Issei Takahashi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A young girl’s journey of self-discovery and her dreams of becoming a writer.

Best Romance Anime Movies

6. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo) (2006)

Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A high school girl discovers her ability to time travel and uses it to her advantage, but consequences follow.

Best Romance Anime Movies

7. The Light Of A Firefly Forest (Hotarubi No Mori E) (2011)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Cast: Kouki Uchiyama, Ayane Sakura
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

This one of the best romance anime movies is a heartwarming tale of love between a human girl and a spirit who cannot be touched.

Best Romance Anime Movies

8. Ocean Waves (Umi Ga Kikoeru) (1993)

Streaming Platform: HBO Max
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A love triangle that unfolds during a high school trip to Tokyo.

Best Romance Anime Movies

9. The Anthem Of The Heart (Kokoro Ga Sakebitagatterunda) (2015)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Inori Minase, Koki Uchiyama
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A young girl who is unable to speak due to a curse finds her voice through a school musical.

Best Romance Anime Movies

10. Voices Of A Distant Star (Hoshi No Koe) (2002)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Mika Shinohara, Makoto Shinkai
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A poignant tale of love between two individuals separated by space and time.

Best Romance Anime Movies

11. The Boy And The Beast (Bakemono No Ko) (2015)

Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $56 Million 
Cast: Koji Yakusho, Aoi Miyazaki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A human boy stumbles into the world of beasts and forms a unique bond with a gruff warrior beast.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: Animated Films For Kids & Adults

12. Hal (2013)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Yoko Hikasa, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl’s AI robot helps her cope with the loss of her boyfriend.

Best Romance Anime Movies

13. Tamako Love Story (2014)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A continuation of the Tamako Market series, following the romantic development between Tamako and Mochizou.

Best Romance Anime Movies

14. Tokyo Marble Chocolate (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Akira Ishida, Yuuko Sanpei
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A unique love story told from two different perspectives.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: Amazing Animated TV Shows for Adults

15. Patema Inverted (Sakasama No Patema) (2013)

Streaming Platform: HiDive
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Yukiyo Fujii, Masayuki Katsuura
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl from an underground world discovers an inverted world above the surface.

Best Romance Anime Movies

16. Anthem Of The Heart (Jun’s Voice) (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.4
Cast: Kento Nakajima, Kyoko Yoshine
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl’s inability to speak leads to unexpected circumstances and the chance for redemption.

Best Romance Anime Movies

17. The Place Promised In Our Early Days (Kumo No Mukou, Yakusoku No Basho) (2004)

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

Three friends’ journey to fulfill a promise they made in their childhood.

Best Romance Anime Movies

18. The Princess And The Pilot (Toaru Hikuushi E No Tsuioku) (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Seika Taketomi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

The love story between a pilot and a princess during wartime.

Best Romance Anime Movies

19. Aura: Koga Maryuin’s Last War (Aura: Maryuuin Kouga Saigo No Tatakai) (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kana Hanazawa
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A boy meets a girl with a unique imagination, and they navigate the complexities of adolescence.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: 90s Animated TV Shows 

20. Waiting In The Summer (Ano Natsu De Matteru) (2012)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Nobunaga Shimazaki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A group of friends creates a movie over the summer, and love begins to blossom.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: Best Animated Films

21. The Moment You Fall In Love (Suki Ni Naru Sono Shunkan Wo: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai) (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.5
Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A boy musters the courage to confess his feelings to the girl he likes.

Best Romance Anime Movies

22. Maryuuin Kouga Saigo No Tatakai (Koga Maryuin’s Last War) (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kana Hanazawa
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A boy meets a girl with a unique imagination, and they navigate the complexities of adolescence.

Best Romance Anime Movies

23. Waiting In The Summer (Ano Natsu De Matteru) (2012)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Nobunaga Shimazaki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A group of friends creates a movie over the summer, and love begins to blossom.

Best Romance Anime Movies

24. The Irregular At Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars (Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou No Rettousei: Hoshi Wo Yobu Shoujo) (2017)

Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Cast: Yûichi Nakamura, Saori Hayami
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

The Irregular at Magic High School’s movie focuses on sibling protagonists Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, as they encounter a mysterious girl with powers beyond comprehension.

Best Romance Anime Movies

25. Say “I Love You” (Sukitte Ii Na Yo) (2014)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Cast: Ai Kayano, Takahiro Sakurai
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A socially isolated girl experiences love for the first time when she meets a popular boy.

Best Romance Anime Movies

26. Beyond The Boundary: I’ll Be Here – Past & Future (Kyoukai No Kanata) (2015)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Risa Taneda, Kenn
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl with supernatural abilities encounters a boy who can heal her wounds.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: Animated Movies Quotes

27. Napping Princess (Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi No Monogatari) (2017)

Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Cast: Mitsuki Takahata, Shinnosuke Mitsushima
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl’s dreams intertwine with reality as she uncovers the truth about her family.

Best Romance Anime Movies

28. Lu Over The Wall (Yoake Tsugeru Lu No Uta) (2017)

Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Cast: Kanon Tani, Shôta Shimoda
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A boy befriends a mermaid, Lu, and their bond helps them overcome challenges and bring happiness to their town.

Best Romance Anime Movies

29. Say “I Love You” (Sukitte Ii Na Yo) (2014)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Cast: Ai Kayano, Takahiro Sakurai
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A socially isolated girl experiences love for the first time when she meets a popular boy.

Best Romance Anime Movies

30. Beyond The Boundary: I’ll Be Here – Past & Future (Kyoukai No Kanata Movie 1 & 2) (2015)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Risa Taneda, Kenn
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl with supernatural abilities encounters a boy who can heal her wounds.

Best Romance Anime Movies

31. Napping Princess (Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi No Monogatari) (2016)

Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Cast: Mitsuki Takahata, Shinnosuke Mitsushima
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A girl’s dreams intertwine with reality as she uncovers the truth about her family.

Best Romance Anime Movies

32. In This Corner Of The World (Kono Sekai No Katasumi Ni) (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.7
Cast: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A young woman navigates life during World War II, finding love and hope amid hardships.

Best Romance Anime Movies

33. Aura: Maryuuin Kouga Saigo No Tatakai (Aura: Koga Maryuin’s Last War) (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kana Hanazawa
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A boy meets a girl with a unique imagination, and they navigate the complexities of adolescence.

Best Romance Anime Movies

34. Waiting In The Summer (Ano Natsu De Matteru) (2012)

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Nobunaga Shimazaki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

A group of friends creates a movie over the summer, and love begins to blossom.

Best Romance Anime Movies

35. Liz And The Blue Bird (Rizu To Aoi Tori) (2018)

Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Nao Tôyama
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese

Mizore and Nozomi, two best friends in the band, must confront their emotions as they perform a duet.

Best Romance Anime Movies

Read More: Essential Anime Films To Watch

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):

1. Are there any heartwarming and emotionally-driven romantic anime movies on this list?
Yes – Your Name, A Silent Voice, 5 Centimeters Per Second, The Garden of Words and Whisper of The Heart, amongst others.

2. Can I watch these romantic anime movies on popular streaming platforms?
Yes, all the streaming platforms are mentioned in each point.

3. Are these romantic anime movies suitable for all age groups?
No, not all of these romantic anime movies are suitable for all age groups. Some of them may contain themes, scenes, or content that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.

4. Can I watch these romantic anime movies with English subtitles or dubbed versions?
Yes, many of these romantic anime movies offer English subtitles or dubbed versions for international audiences. The availability of subtitles and dubs may vary depending on your location and the streaming platform you use.

Happy watching!

Please note that all images are from IMDb.