There’s no doubt that anime movies are garnering attention from across the world, thanks to their unique art style, diverse genres and storytelling techniques. From romance and drama to action and science-fiction, there’s something for everyone! In the list below, we have mentioned some of the best romantic anime movies that one should definitely binge-watch. Let’s take a look at each of these anime love story movie, shall we?
1. Your Name (Kimi No Na Wa) (2016)
Streaming Platform: Gogo Anime
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Revenue: $358 Million
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
Two strangers, a boy in Tokyo and a girl in the countryside, start switching bodies randomly and develop a unique connection.
2. A Silent Voice (Koe No Katachi) (2016)
Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: $33 Million
Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A former bully attempts to make amends with a deaf girl he used to torment in elementary school.
3. 5 Centimeters Per Second (Byousoku 5 Centimeter) (2007)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Cast: Kenji Mizuhashi, Yoshimi Kondou
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
This, one of the sad romance anime movies, is a tale of love and distance, following the lives of two people who drift apart over time.
4. The Garden Of Words (Kotonoha No Niwa) (2013)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Cast: Miyu Irino, Kana Hanazawa
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A chance encounter between a high school student and a mysterious woman during rainy mornings in a park.
5. Whisper Of The Heart (Mimi Wo Sumaseba) (1995)
Streaming Platform: HBO Max
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Cast: Youko Honna, Issei Takahashi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A young girl’s journey of self-discovery and her dreams of becoming a writer.
6. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Toki Wo Kakeru Shoujo) (2006)
Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A high school girl discovers her ability to time travel and uses it to her advantage, but consequences follow.
7. The Light Of A Firefly Forest (Hotarubi No Mori E) (2011)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Cast: Kouki Uchiyama, Ayane Sakura
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
This one of the best romance anime movies is a heartwarming tale of love between a human girl and a spirit who cannot be touched.
8. Ocean Waves (Umi Ga Kikoeru) (1993)
Streaming Platform: HBO Max
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A love triangle that unfolds during a high school trip to Tokyo.
9. The Anthem Of The Heart (Kokoro Ga Sakebitagatterunda) (2015)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Inori Minase, Koki Uchiyama
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A young girl who is unable to speak due to a curse finds her voice through a school musical.
10. Voices Of A Distant Star (Hoshi No Koe) (2002)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Mika Shinohara, Makoto Shinkai
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A poignant tale of love between two individuals separated by space and time.
11. The Boy And The Beast (Bakemono No Ko) (2015)
Streaming Platform: Funimation
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Revenue: $56 Million
Cast: Koji Yakusho, Aoi Miyazaki
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A human boy stumbles into the world of beasts and forms a unique bond with a gruff warrior beast.
12. Hal (2013)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Yoko Hikasa, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A girl’s AI robot helps her cope with the loss of her boyfriend.
13. Tamako Love Story (2014)
Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Aya Suzaki, Atsushi Tamaru
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A continuation of the Tamako Market series, following the romantic development between Tamako and Mochizou.
14. Tokyo Marble Chocolate (2007)
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Akira Ishida, Yuuko Sanpei
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A unique love story told from two different perspectives.
15. Patema Inverted (Sakasama No Patema) (2013)
Streaming Platform: HiDive
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Cast: Yukiyo Fujii, Masayuki Katsuura
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A girl from an underground world discovers an inverted world above the surface.
16. Anthem Of The Heart (Jun’s Voice) (2015)
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Cast: Kento Nakajima, Kyoko Yoshine
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A girl’s inability to speak leads to unexpected circumstances and the chance for redemption.
17. The Place Promised In Our Early Days (Kumo No Mukou, Yakusoku No Basho) (2004)
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
Three friends’ journey to fulfill a promise they made in their childhood.
18. The Princess And The Pilot (Toaru Hikuushi E No Tsuioku) (2011)
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Seika Taketomi
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
The love story between a pilot and a princess during wartime.
21. The Moment You Fall In Love (Suki Ni Naru Sono Shunkan Wo: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai) (2016)
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya, Haruka Tomatsu
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A boy musters the courage to confess his feelings to the girl he likes.
24. The Irregular At Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Calls the Stars (Gekijouban Mahouka Koukou No Rettousei: Hoshi Wo Yobu Shoujo) (2017)
Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Cast: Yûichi Nakamura, Saori Hayami
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
The Irregular at Magic High School’s movie focuses on sibling protagonists Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, as they encounter a mysterious girl with powers beyond comprehension.
28. Lu Over The Wall (Yoake Tsugeru Lu No Uta) (2017)
Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Cast: Kanon Tani, Shôta Shimoda
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A boy befriends a mermaid, Lu, and their bond helps them overcome challenges and bring happiness to their town.
32. In This Corner Of The World (Kono Sekai No Katasumi Ni) (2016)
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Cast: Non, Yoshimasa Hosoya
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
A young woman navigates life during World War II, finding love and hope amid hardships.
35. Liz And The Blue Bird (Rizu To Aoi Tori) (2018)
Streaming Platform: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Nao Tôyama
Dubbed Languages: English, Japanese
Mizore and Nozomi, two best friends in the band, must confront their emotions as they perform a duet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s):
1. Are there any heartwarming and emotionally-driven romantic anime movies on this list?
Yes – Your Name, A Silent Voice, 5 Centimeters Per Second, The Garden of Words and Whisper of The Heart, amongst others.
2. Can I watch these romantic anime movies on popular streaming platforms?
Yes, all the streaming platforms are mentioned in each point.
3. Are these romantic anime movies suitable for all age groups?
No, not all of these romantic anime movies are suitable for all age groups. Some of them may contain themes, scenes, or content that may not be appropriate for younger audiences.
4. Can I watch these romantic anime movies with English subtitles or dubbed versions?
Yes, many of these romantic anime movies offer English subtitles or dubbed versions for international audiences. The availability of subtitles and dubs may vary depending on your location and the streaming platform you use.
