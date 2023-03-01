For many of us, movies are one of the best ways to relax and enjoy. There are days when you just want to curl up in your bed and watch a sad movie, and then there are days when you want to watch a comedy film to beat up those blues, and what better pick than some of the best Hindi comedy movies? If there is one genre that fits every mood, it’s comedy.

We have compiled a list of 50 of the best Hindi comedy movies of all time that are Bollywood’s gift to us! The list does not just contain the best of old Hindi comedy movies but movies from recent times as well. Take a look at these gems below.

Sr No. Movie Name Year It Released IMDb Rating 1. Andaz Apna Apna 1994 8 2. Chupke Chupke 1975 8.3 3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S 2003 8.1 4. Khoobsurat 1980 7.6 5. Dear Zindagi 2016 7.4 6. Khoobsurat 2014 6.4 7. 3 Idiots 2009 8.4 8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2011 8.2 9. Dil Dhadakne Do 2015 7 10. Dil Chahta Hai 2001 8.1 11. Gol Maal 1979 8.5 12. Golmaal Fun Unlimited 2006 7.4 13. No Entry 2005 6.6 14. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro 1983 8.3 15. Chachi 420 1997 7.4 16. Khosla Ka Ghosla! 2006 8.3 17. Queen 2013 8.1 18. Vicky Donor 2012 7.8 19. Jab We Met 2007 7.9 20. Chashme Buddoor 1981 7.9 21. Go Goa Gone 2013 6.6 22. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2013 7.2 23. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi 1958 8 24. Socha Na Tha 2005 7.4 25. Wake Up Sid 2009 7.6 26. Angoor 1982 8.3 27. Padosan 1968 8.1 28. Do Dooni Chaar 2010 7.5 29. Bheja Fry 2007 7.6 30. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2011 7.6 31. Bachna Ae Haseeno 2008 6.2 32. Bawarchi 1972 8.1 33. English Vinglish 2012 7.8 34. Namastey London 2007 7.1 35. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 6 36. Qarib Qarib Singlle 2017 7.1 37. Bareilly Ki Barfi 2017 7.5 38. Hindi Medium 2017 7.8 39. Piku 2015 7.6 40. Fukrey 2013 6.9 41. Band Baaja Baaraat 2010 7.2 42. Tanu Weds Manu 2011 6.8 43. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 2017 6.9 44. Delhi Belly 2011 7.5 45. Dostana 2008 6.5 46. Chillar Party 2011 7.5 47. Welcome 2007 7 48. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu 2012 5.8 49. Hera Pheri 2000 8.1 50. Badhaai Ho 2018 7.9

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

When you talk about comedy, how can you not include this classic? Remember Crime Master Gogo! Things may be going haywire in real life but they will never be as confused as figuring out who the real Teja is, and mark kidhar hai?!? Starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, this movie was a flop when it was released. But look at how the film rose to become a cult classic. It is rated 8 on IMDb. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Before we had Rajkumar Santoshi and Priyadarshan, we had Hrishikesh Mukherjee and his brilliant movies. Like always, the story was the hero of the film, but this movie also had Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan at their comic best! The movie was shot on a budget of ₹9.91 lakhs. The film proved to be the eighteenth highest-grossing Indian film of 1975. It is rated 8.3 on IMDb. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.

3. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003)

The movie that brought back Sanjay Dutt and bromances and gave us the wonderful character of Dr Asthana (one of Boman Irani's finest performances to date). I also hold this movie responsible for ruining the song 'dola re' for me! Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is rated 8.1 on IMDb. You can stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

4. Khoobsurat (1980)

Rekha is definitely one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever seen. As the charming and talkative Manju, Rekha was the life of this movie, and even the songs are such that you get a smile on your face, even when you listen to them for the hundredth time! Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie is rated 7.6 on IMDb. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and MX Player.

5. Dear Zindagi (2016)

This is one movie that is flawless on all accounts – a wonderful story, expert acting, mesmerizing songs and dialogues that stay with you long after the movie has ended. This is a movie that leaves you with a warm feeling in your heart and a new lesson, every time you watch it! Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie is rated 7.4 on IMDb. Stream it on Netflix.

6. Khoobsurat (2014)

The movie that had Fawad Khan play a royal prince (and who better than him) and falling in love with the quirky Sonam Kapoor, this was Bollywood’s chick flick romance! Also, this movie proved that when it comes to playing mothers who are cool AF, Kirron Kher takes the trophy! Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is rated 6.4 on IMDb. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

7. 3 Idiots (2009)

You don’t have to be an engineer to relate to this movie, you just have to be a part of the flawed Indian education system. And while there is a lot to learn from the movie, Chatur’s speech and the mantra ‘All Izz Well‘ is what stays with you, long after the movie is over! The movie is rated 8.4 on IMDb and you can stream this Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi movie on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

While this movie feels like the perfect campaign to promote Spain tourism, it is also full of light-hearted moments that make you realize that no matter how successful you may get, nothing beats the joy of indulging in silly pranks with childhood friends. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie has an ensemble cast. It is rated 8.2 on IMDb and can be streamed on Netflix.

9. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

No one presents the family troubles of the rich and famous, better than Zoya Akhtar. Dil Dhadakne Do proved that when it came to parental pressure, gender bias, sibling love and cousin revelry, the class makes no difference. Also, the brilliant scene where Farhan Akhtar is the voice of feminism! The movie is rated 7 on IMDb. You can stream it on Netflix.

10. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Every time you watch this movie, you feel like planning a trip to Goa with your friends. This movie proved that between funny dialogues and slapstick gags, the former will always be funnier and something, you’ll always remember! (“Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya yeh photo 3D hai.”) Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The movie is rated 8.1 on IMDb and you can stream it on Netflix.

11. Gol Maal (1979)

Amol Palekar was the king of straight-faced comedy. This movie revolved around fake identities and still managed to present a laughter riot with a simple plot. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie stars Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Bindiya Goswami. It is rated 8.5 on IMDb. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV.

12. Golmaal Fun Unlimited (2006)

Even though the Golmaal franchise has mostly lost the plot with its (many) sequels, when the first movie came out, Rohit Shetty definitely managed to revive slapstick humour! The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. The film is rated 7.4 on IMDb.

13. No Entry (2005)

This movie proves that if the story is good and the dialogues are funny, even lousy acting can be ignored. This is how we manage to laugh out loud every time we watch this movie, despite the performances by Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitley. The movie is rated 6.6 on IMDb. You can stream the movie on Zee5.

14. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Bollywood definitely does not deliver brilliant sarcastic humour, with the exception of this cult classic. With the most epic Mahabharat re-telling ever, this is one movie that is relevant even today! Directed by Kundan Shah, the movie stars Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, and Satish Kaushik. The movie is rated 8.3 on IMDb and it can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

15. Chachi 420 (1997)

Kamal Haasan aced his role, which was no easy feat considering Robin Williams played the lead in the original Mrs Doubtfire. But the highlight of this movie is that instead of relying on a lame gag, like cross-dressing, the movie focused on situational comedy (such as Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal’s love for Lakshmi Godbole), and managed to become a classic! It is rated 7.4 on IMDb.

16. Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

This movie strayed away from even a single, usual comic gag, and therein lies its brilliance. The cast selection was great, the acting even better and the story was refreshing, to say the least. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie stars Ranvir Shorey, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Pathak in lead roles. Stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is rated 8.3 on IMDb.

17. Queen (2013)

It may be the story of Rani’s (Kangana Ranaut) transformation, but this simple story is also the perfect pick-me-up movie to watch. And it was perhaps Rani’s naive outlook that added humour to situations that you’d never imagine to be funny – such as being mugged or going to a strip club. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the film is rated 8.1 on IMDb. Stream it on Netflix, Voot, and JioCinema.

18. Vicky Donor (2012)

Definitely an offbeat topic, this movie was brilliantly executed by the ensemble cast. And the chemistry that Dr Chaddha (Anu Kapoor) and Vicky (Ayushmann Khurrana) shared easily trumped the chemistry that the lead pair shared. Also, this movie takes the award for the coolest grandmother ever! Rated 7.8 on IMDb, you can stream it on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.

19. Jab We Met (2007)

Easily one of the finest romantic comedies to be made, the situations in this movie keep you laughing, no matter how many times you watch it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb and you can stream it on Netflix.

20. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Bollywood definitely had a better sense of humour in the past! Even though the plot is not that riveting, the comic timing of all the actors is on point. The 2013 remake just could not match up! The movie is rated 7.9 on IMDb.

21. Go Goa Gone (2013)

Bollywood’s first-ever zombie movie was packed with punches – hysterical and literal! While the songs from the movie deserve a special mention (especially Khooni Monday, Slowly Slowly and Babaji ki Booti), Saif Ali Khan as the Russian-Delhi assassin was as iconic a character as any! The movie is rated 6.6 on IMDb. Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, the film stars Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari.

22. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Few movies have managed to show the journey of 20-year-old kids becoming 30-year-old adults as beautifully as this movie. It also managed to give a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘mere yaar ki shaadi hai.’ Starring Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranbir Kapoor, the movie is rated 7.2 on IMDb.

23. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

This 1958 classic stars Kishore Kumar and his brothers (Anoop and Ashok Kumar), along with Madhubala. The movie showed that there really is no role that Kishore Kumar and Madhubala did not ace, and the amazing soundtrack (including the famous song ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si’) is still remembered fondly. The movie is rated 8 on IMDb.

24. Socha Na Tha (2005)

This is definitely not your typical romantic story! And yet it shows the talent of Imtiaz Ali better than many of his later works. Of course, Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia make for one of the most adorable on-screen couples ever. The movie is rated 7.4 on IMDb. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, you can stream the movie on Zee5.

25. Wake Up Sid (2009)

This coming-of-age drama manages to make you smile throughout the movie, even as you see reflections of your own youth in the pampered Ranbir Kapoor, who has a passion for anything but studies. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

26. Angoor (1982)

Bollywood has always been fascinated with humour that revolves around lost twins. But while the plot feels familiar, Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma’s performance was refreshingly hilarious! Directed by Gulzar, the movie is rated 8.3 on IMDb. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

27. Padosan (1968)

The number of yesteryear movies in this list makes it easy to believe that Bollywood definitely had a better sense of humour in the past. And nothing proves it better than this romantic comedy (Remember the song Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein)! The movie is rated 8.1 on IMDb.

28. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor made quite a comeback with this movie. A comical take on the struggles of a middle-class family, this movie is meant to be enjoyed with family. Directed by Habib Faisal, the movie is rated 7.5 on IMDb. You can stream it on Netflix.

29. Bheja Fry (2007)

Can anyone else make frustration look as comical as Rajat Kapoor? Can anyone be as annoyingly funny as Vinay Pathak? This movie will make you roll down in laughter and leave you exasperated, every single time! The movie is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

30. Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

No one expected the movie to become such a sensation, but it did! While it was definitely skewed in its representation of relationship dynamics, the frustrated boyfriend's classic speech rivals even Chatur's speech in 3 idiots. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the movie is rated 7.6 on IMDb. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma in lead roles.

31. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

The movie, which shows Ranbir Kapoor’s journey from fuckboy to loverboy, was a light-hearted romantic comedy, that relied more on the charm of the lead hero than the story for its success. It is rated 6.2 on IMDb. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

32. Bawarchi (1972)

Another gem by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this movie has a movie plot that Bollywood has tried to recreate multiple times, but nothing even comes close to the original. Starring Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, the movie is rated 8.1 on IMDb.

33. English Vinglish (2012)

This was a movie that brought to the forefront Indian cinema’s greatest audience, and yet one that filmmakers often forget – the housewife. (A section that was next explored in the recent Tumhari Sulu). The problems that the Indian housewife face may never seem too great to the rest of the family, but that doesn’t mean they should be trivialized. The film is rated 7.8 on IMDb.

34. Namastey London (2007)

From Katrina Kaif’s introduction to village life to the iconic rugby match, this movie is full of moments that make you laugh out loud or thump your heart with newfound patriotism. It also helps that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif look brilliant together, and Himesh Reshammiya gave one of the best soundtracks ever. The movie is rated 7.1 on IMDb.

35. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

This is your typical commercial drama or DDLJ in the modern setting, and we love the movie for this fact only – that the romance is relatable, the songs are perfect to dance on and the jokes make you laugh. Starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the movie is rated 6 on IMDb. Stream it on Netflix.

36. Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

Humour and romance are not limited to younger couples, and this movie proved it. A perfect watch, no matter which ‘era’ you belong to, this movie is the kind of romantic comedy that defines practical romance. Starring Irrfan Khan, the movie is rated 7.1 on IMDb.

37. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

After a period where Bollywood only had the deplorable Housefull and Golmaal series under the comedy genre, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a refreshing break. And like every other movie he starred in, Rajkummar Rao again stole the show in this one. The movie is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

38. Hindi Medium (2017)

It was refreshing to see Irrfan Khan play a comic role instead of the typically intense or dramatic roles he is usually associated with. And in such a well-written plot, he aced the comic role with as much ease as ever. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the movie is rated 7.8 on IMDb.

39. Piku (2015)

This movie was a very realistic description of all things Bengali and having a co-dependent parent. With topics such as old age, digestive issues etc. the movie is funny because you relate so much to the situations being presented. Also one of Deepika’s finest performances ever. The movie is rated 7.6 on IMDb.

40. Fukrey (2013)

Choocha, Pandit Ji and Bholi Punjaban – enough said! Sadly, the sequel could not hold a candle to the unabashed humour of the first movie. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda. It is rated 6.9 on IMDb.

41. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Two actors not backed by a film background, but by a good story and wonderful acting, gave us Band Baaja Baaraat, the romantic comedy we all love to watch again and again. Starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, the movie is rated 7.2 on IMDb.

42. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Technically Kangana and Madhavan are the lead pair in the movie, though it is Pappi bhaisaab (Deepak Dobriyal) who feels like the movie’s real star. With blunt dialogues and a badass female character as lead, this movie was all kinds of wonderful. Also one of those rare Bollywood movies where the sequel was better than the original. The movie is rated 6.8 on IMDb.

43. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Ayushmann Khurrana definitely has the knack for picking movies with off-beat topics. Except for the last 15 minutes, where the film gets too dramatic to be realistic, this movie keeps you completely engrossed. Also kudos for the representation of what open-minded parents look like! The film is rated 6.9 on IMDb.

44. Delhi Belly (2011)

Just like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro provided us with sarcastic humour, Delhi Belly was Bollywood’s experimentation with dark comedy, with absolutely brilliant results. Every character in the movie was perfectly thought of and there was not a single scene that did not leave you laughing. And then, of course, the epic soundtrack! The film is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

45. Dostana (2008)

We can excuse the movie for its dependence on ‘gay humour’, but only because the rest of the elements in the film were so perfectly crafted, especially Kirron Kher’s character of a melodramatic mother. Starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan, the movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is rated 6.5 on IMDb.

46. Chillar Party (2011)

Before Vikas Bahl charmed the audience with Queen, he gave us the innocent comedy of Chillar Party. A cast made of kids and a street dog, this is a movie that you watch when you want to feel happy – plain and simple! The movie is rated 7.5 on IMDb.

47. Welcome (2007)

Welcome may not have had the most well-knit plot, but the characters were well defined and the story was interesting enough to keep you hooked. Sadly the sequel just only managed to carve a name in the category of Bollywood’s senseless comedies. Starring Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Feroz Khan. The movie is rated 7 on IMDb.

48. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

A surprisingly refreshing take on relationships, this movie had a beautiful message – that you can be ‘just friends’ with your ex, and that a movie does not have to end with the lead pair falling in love. Also, the song ‘Aunty Ji’, still sets your feet tapping! The movie is rated on 5.8 IMDb.

49. Hera Pheri (2000)

Another movie where the sequel was just not good enough. But Hera Pheri, with its original plot and superb acting (especially by Paresh Rawal), easily made its place in the list of Bollywood’s classic comedies. The movie is rated on 8.1 on IMDb.

50. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha, the movie tackled a new topic. A 25-year-old man struggles to come to terms with the fact that his mother is pregnant. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie is rated 7.9 on IMDb.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Was Andaz Apna Apna a hit when it was released?

A: Andaz Apna Apna was a commercial flop when it was released in 1994.

Q: How many awards has Khoobsurat won?

A: The 1980 film Khoobsurat won the Filmfare Award for Best Film. Rekha won the awards for best actress and best performance in a comic role.

ADVERTISEMENT Q: Who played the role of Bharti in Chachi 420?

The role of Bharti (the child) was played by Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Q: Has Queen won the National Award?

A: Queen won the award for Best Hindi Film and Best Actress at the 62nd National Film Awards.

Q: Is Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro a satire?

A: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is relevant even today. The 1983 film was a dark satire on the rampant corruption in Indian politics, bureaucracy, news media, and business.

Know of any other movies to add to an evening of fun? Let us know in the comments section below.