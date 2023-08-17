Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance. SRK entered into showbiz with the TV series, Fauji in the 1980s and later made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Deewana (1992). For the ones who have grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan movies, it is quite hard to choose your favourite SRK film, isn’t it? ‘Coz there are many of them. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Pathaan, Shah Rukh has been ruling our hearts for over three decades in Hindi cinema.

We have curated a Shah Rukh Khan movies list for you. The list consists of 30 Shah Rukh Khan movies from all time. You will get the best Shah Rukh Khan movies to watch here.

Here is Shah Rukh Khan all movies list below:

Top 30 Movies Of Shah Rukh Khan

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supporting artist: Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: 20 October 1995

20 October 1995 Run time: 3 hours 9 minutes

3 hours 9 minutes IMDb rating: 8

8 Revenue: ₹1.03 billion (worldwide)

₹1.03 billion (worldwide) Language: Hindi

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a timeless Bollywood romantic drama released in 1995. The film revolves around the story of Raj and Simran, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, respectively. Raj is a carefree and adventurous young man living in London, while Simran is a traditional and conservative young woman living in Punjab, India.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1992)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supporting artist: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: 16 October 1998

16 October 1998 Run time: 2 hours 57 minutes

2 hours 57 minutes IMDb rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹106 crore (worldwide)

₹106 crore (worldwide) Language: Hindi

The story begins with Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh Khan), a popular and charming college student, who becomes friends with tomboyish Anjali Sharma (Kajol). Their bond is unbreakable, and they share a deep friendship that Rahul cherishes. However, when Tina (Rani Mukerji) enters their lives, Rahul’s world is turned upside down. Tina’s arrival sparks a romantic connection between her and Rahul, and they eventually get married.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supporting artist: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: 16 December 2001

16 December 2001 Run time: 3 hours 30 minutes

3 hours 30 minutes IMDb rating: 7.4

7.4 Revenue: ₹135 crore (worldwide)

₹135 crore (worldwide) Language: Hindi

The story revolves around the Raichand family, led by the patriarch Yashvardhan Raichand (played by Amitabh Bachchan), a successful business magnate. He and his wife, Nandini (played by Jaya Bachchan), have two sons, Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan).

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta Supporting artist: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Release date: 27 November 2003

27 November 2003 Run time: 3 hours 6 minutes

3 hours 6 minutes IMDb rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: ₹86.08 crore (worldwide)

₹86.08 crore (worldwide) Language: Hindi

The story is centred around Naina Catherine Kapur (played by Preity Zinta), a young woman living in New York City. Naina is burdened by emotional scars from her past and her family’s financial struggles. She meets Aman Mathur (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a cheerful and vibrant man who becomes her friend and begins to bring joy back into her life.

5. Devdas (2002)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Supporting artist: Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release date: 12 July 2002

12 July 2002 Run time: 3 hours 5 minutes

3 hours 5 minutes IMDb rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹168 crore

₹168 crore Language: Hindi

The film is set in the early 20th century and follows the story of Devdas Mukherjee (played by Shah Rukh Khan), the scion of a wealthy Bengali zamindar (landlord) family. Devdas is deeply in love with his childhood friend Paro (played by Aishwarya Rai), but circumstances prevent them from being together. Paro’s family arranges her marriage to a wealthy widower, leaving Devdas heartbroken.

6. My Name Is Khan (2010)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supporting artist: Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Release date: 12 February 2010

12 February 2010 Run time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: ₹1.93 billion (worldwide)

₹1.93 billion (worldwide) Language: Hindi

The film follows Rizwan Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a Muslim man with Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism that affects his social interactions and communication skills. Despite his condition, Rizwan is a good-hearted individual who has a remarkable talent for mending mechanical devices.

7. Fan (2016)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Supporting artist: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shriya Pilgaonkar Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma Release date: 15 April 2016

15 April 2016 Run time: 2 hours 22 mins

2 hours 22 mins IMDb rating: 6.9

6.9 Revenue: ₹182.33 crore

₹182.33 crore Language: Hindi

The film revolves around Gaurav Chandna (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an ardent fan of Aryan Khanna (also played by Shah Rukh Khan), a famous Bollywood actor. Gaurav’s admiration for Aryan goes beyond the norm, as he closely follows Aryan’s life, imitates his mannerisms, and even wins a local talent competition impersonating him.

8. Josh (2000)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Supporting artist: Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan Release date: 9 June 2000

9 June 2000 Run time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: ₹35.06 crore

₹35.06 crore Language: Hindi

The film centres around twin brothers Max (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Rahul (played by Sharad Kapoor), who have been raised by their grandmother after their parent’s death. Max is a carefree and charismatic individual, while Rahul is more reserved and responsible. They belong to rival gangs, known as the Eagles and the Bichhoos, which frequently clash in the streets of their neighbourhood.

9. Baazigar (1993)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Supporting artist: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Director: Abbas–Mustan

Abbas–Mustan Release date: 12 November 1993

12 November 1993 Run time: 2 hours 55 mins

2 hours 55 mins IMDb rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹231 crore

₹231 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Ajay Sharma (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man seeking vengeance for his father’s unjust death. His father was ruined by a wealthy industrialist named Madan Chopra (played by Dalip Tahil), who also caused his family’s downfall. Ajay adopts the identity of Vicky Malhotra and enters the Chopra family’s life with a calculated plan to destroy them from within.

10. Paheli (2005)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Supporting artist: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher Director: Amol Palekar

Amol Palekar Release date: 24 June 2005

24 June 2005 Run time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: ₹320 million

₹320 million Language: Hindi

The story is set in a small Rajasthani village and revolves around Lachchi (played by Rani Mukerji), a young bride who is married to Kishan (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Shortly after their wedding, Kishan must leave the village on a business trip, leaving Lachchi alone.

11. Dil Se (1998)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala Supporting artist: Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: 21 August 1998

21 August 1998 Run time: 2 hours 43 mins

2 hours 43 mins IMDb rating: 7.5

7.5 Revenue: ₹28.40 crore

₹28.40 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Amar (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a radio journalist who travels to the remote North East region of India to report on the local insurgent movements. During his journey, he encounters Meghna (played by Manisha Koirala), a mysterious woman who is more deeply involved in the insurgency than he realizes.

12. Veer Zaara (2004)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta Supporting artist: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: 12 November 2004

12 November 2004 Run time: 3 hours 12 mins

3 hours 12 mins IMDb rating: 7.8

7.8 Revenue: ₹105 crore

₹105 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Veer Pratap Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayat Khan (played by Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman hailing from a prominent family. The two meet when Veer, during a trip to Pakistan, saves Zaara from a potentially dangerous situation. This chance encounter leads to a deep connection between them, but circumstances force them apart.

13. Chalte Chalte (2003)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji Supporting artist: Satish Shah

Satish Shah Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Release date: 13 June 2003

13 June 2003 Run time: 2 hours 47 mins

2 hours 47 mins IMDb rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: ₹159 crore

₹159 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Raj Mathur (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a carefree and charming man who falls in love with Priya Chopra (played by Rani Mukerji), a woman from a wealthy family. Despite the differences in their backgrounds, they get married and embark on a journey together.

14. Don (2006)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Supporting artist: Boman Irani

Boman Irani Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: 20 October 2006

20 October 2006 Run time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb rating: 7.1

7.1 Revenue: ₹106.34 crore

₹106.34 crore Language: Hindi

The story centres around Don (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a cunning and ruthless underworld kingpin who operates from various international locations. His activities catch the attention of the police, and the Special Branch officer DCP DeSilva (played by Boman Irani) becomes determined to capture him. However, Don escapes and is presumed dead in a police encounter.

15. Swades (2004)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi

Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi Supporting artist: Kishori Ballal

Kishori Ballal Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Release date: 17 December 2004

17 December 2004 Run time: 3 hours 9 mins

3 hours 9 mins IMDb rating: 8.2

8.2 Revenue: ₹15 crore

₹15 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Mohan Bhargava (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a successful NASA scientist of Indian origin who returns to India to find his childhood nanny, Kaveri Amma. During his stay in the rural village of Charanpur, he becomes increasingly aware of the stark disparities in living conditions and the lack of basic amenities for the villagers.

16. Raees (2017)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan Supporting artist: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Rahul Dholakia

Rahul Dholakia Release date: 25 January 2017

25 January 2017 Run time: 2 hours 23 minutes

2 hours 23 minutes IMDb rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹304 crore

₹304 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Raees Alam (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man from a poverty-stricken background who turns to bootlegging to support his family. He rises through the ranks of the underworld, becoming a powerful and influential figure in the illegal alcohol trade. Raees’s charisma, street-smarts, and resourcefulness earn him respect among the people.

17. Mohabbatein (2000)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Supporting artist: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Release date: 27 October 2000

27 October 2000 Run time: 3 hours 36 minutes

3 hours 36 minutes IMDb rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹900.1 million

₹900.1 million Language: Hindi

The story is set in Gurukul, an all-male boarding school led by Narayan Shankar (played by Amitabh Bachchan), a strict and authoritarian headmaster. He firmly believes that love has no place in education and imposes a ban on romantic relationships among his students. However, Raj Aryan Malhotra (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a music teacher, challenges Narayan Shankar’s rigid beliefs. Raj encourages his students to embrace love and follow their hearts.

18. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Supporting artist: Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Release date: 21 January 2000

21 January 2000 Run time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Revenue: ₹ 25.46 crore

₹ 25.46 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows two rival television reporters, Ajay Bakshi (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Ria Banerjee (played by Juhi Chawla), who work for competing news channels. Initially focused on sensationalism and ratings, they find themselves reporting on a politically charged case involving corruption and social issues.

19. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Supporting artist: Salman Khan

Salman Khan Director: K.S. Adhiyaman

K.S. Adhiyaman Release date: 24 May 2002

24 May 2002 Run time: 2 hours 54 minutes

2 hours 54 minutes IMDb rating: 5.4

5.4 Revenue: ₹34.76 crore

₹34.76 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Gopal (played by Shah Rukh Khan), Radha (played by Madhuri Dixit), and Suraj (played by Salman Khan), who have been friends since childhood. Gopal and Radha get married, but Gopal becomes increasingly insecure about Radha’s close friendship with Suraj. This insecurity strains their relationship, leading to misunderstandings and emotional turmoil.

20. Zero (2018)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif Supporting artist: Abhay Deol

Abhay Deol Director: Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai Release date: 21 December 2018

21 December 2018 Run time: 2 hours 44 minutes

2 hours 44 minutes IMDb rating: 5.2

5.2 Revenue: ₹191.43 crore

₹191.43 crore Language: Hindi

The film follows Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a vertically challenged man who is full of life, charm, and a rebellious spirit. Despite his physical limitations, Bauua dreams big and aspires to find love and purpose in his life. He becomes infatuated with Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder (played by Anushka Sharma), a brilliant scientist who is bound to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy.

21. Koyla (1997)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Supporting artist: Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Release date: 18 April 1997

18 April 1997 Run time: 2 hours 46 mins

2 hours 46 mins IMDb rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: ₹28.05 crore

₹28.05 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Shankar (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a mute and deaf young man who works as a labourer at a large mansion owned by the cruel and oppressive Raja Saab (played by Amrish Puri). Shankar’s only companions are his fellow labourers and a widow, Gauri (played by Madhuri Dixit), who has also suffered under Raja Saab’s tyranny.

22. Yes Boss (1997)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Supporting artist: Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Release date: 18 July 1997

18 July 1997 Run time: 2 hours 43 minutes

2 hours 43 minutes IMDb rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹117 crore

₹117 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Rahul Joshi (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a middle-class man who aspires to become a successful entrepreneur. He works at a company owned by the demanding Siddharth (played by Aditya Pancholi), who often exploits Rahul’s hard work for his own benefit. To please Siddharth, Rahul agrees to perform various tasks, even if they compromise his principles.

23. Duplicate (1998)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla Supporting artist: Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt Release date: 8 May 1998

8 May 1998 Run time: 2 hours 44 minutes

2 hours 44 minutes IMDb rating: 5.5

5.5 Revenue: ₹96 crore

₹96 crore Language: Hindi

The story follows Bablu Chaudhry (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a good-natured and honest man who works as a chef. He encounters Manu Dada (also played by Shah Rukh Khan), a notorious criminal and con artist who bears an uncanny resemblance to him. Manu hatches a plan to take advantage of their resemblance and impersonates Bablu, leading to a mix of comedy and chaos.

24. Anjaam (1994)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Supporting artist: Tinnu Anand

Tinnu Anand Director: Rahul Rawail

Rahul Rawail Release date: 22 April 1994

22 April 1994 Run time: 2 hours 50 minutes

2 hours 50 minutes IMDb rating: 6.6

6.6 Revenue: ₹9.66 crore

₹9.66 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Vijay Agnihotri (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a successful businessman who becomes infatuated with Shivani Chopra (played by Madhuri Dixit), a flight attendant. Despite Shivani’s rejection, Vijay’s obsession deepens, and his pursuit becomes increasingly aggressive and disturbing.

25. Chamatkar (1992)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Urmila Matondkar

Shah Rukh Khan and Urmila Matondkar Supporting artist: Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah Director: Rajiv Mehra

Rajiv Mehra Release date: 8 July 1992

8 July 1992 Run time: 2 hours 51 minutes

2 hours 51 minutes IMDb rating: 6.5

6.5 Language: Hindi

The story follows Sunder Srivastava (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a simple and kind-hearted man who arrives in Mumbai seeking employment. However, he faces challenges and struggles to find a job. One day, he comes across the spirit of Marco (played by Naseeruddin Shah), a friendly ghost who becomes Sunder’s invisible companion.

26. Chak De! India (2007)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Supporting artist: Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge and Vidya Malvade

Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge and Vidya Malvade Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Release date: 10 August 2007

10 August 2007 Run time: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Revenue: ₹109 crore

₹109 crore Language: Hindi

The story centres around Kabir Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a former hockey player who faced disgrace after losing a critical match. Years later, he is given the opportunity to coach the Indian women’s hockey team, which is struggling to find recognition and support. Facing scepticism and doubts from both the players and the media, Kabir takes on the challenge to unite the diverse team and lead them to victory.

27. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Supporting artist: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Release date: 9 November 2007

9 November 2007 Run time: 2 hours 42 minutes

2 hours 42 minutes IMDb rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹150 crore

₹150 crore Language: Hindi

The story is set in two time periods, starting in the 1970s and then transitioning to the present day. It follows Om Prakash Makhija (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a junior artist in the film industry who aspires to become a successful actor. He falls in love with Shantipriya (played by Deepika Padukone), a leading actress of that era.

28. Darr (1993)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla Supporting artist: Dalip Tahil

Dalip Tahil Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: 24 December 1993

24 December 1993 Run time: 2 hours 59 minutes

2 hours 59 minutes IMDb rating: 7.6

7.6 Revenue: ₹154 crore

₹154 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a young man who becomes infatuated with Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla), a woman he observes from afar. Rahul’s obsession turns dangerous as he starts to stalk Kiran and crosses boundaries to be near her.

29. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif Supporting artist: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: 13 November 2012

13 November 2012 Run time: 2 hours 56 minutes

2 hours 56 minutes IMDb rating: 6.7

6.7 Revenue: ₹235 crore

₹235 crore Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Samar Anand (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian army officer who works as a bomb disposal expert. After a near-fatal accident, Samar becomes fearless and develops a belief in his own invincibility. He meets and falls in love with Meera Thapar (played by Katrina Kaif), a young woman with a tragic past who is committed to fulfilling a promise she made to God.

30. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Supporting artist: Karisma Kapur

Karisma Kapur Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra Release date: 30 October 1997

30 October 1997 Run time: 3 hours

3 hours IMDb rating: 7

7 Revenue: ₹598 million

₹598 million Language: Hindi

The story revolves around Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a talented and passionate dancer who runs a successful dance troupe in Mumbai. He is best friends with Nisha (played by Karisma Kapoor), and together, they share a close bond. However, Rahul believes that there is someone “perfect” out there for him, his soulmate.

Which aforementioned movies are your favourites?

FAQ’s

Q. Which is Shah Rukh Khan’s best movie?

A. While there are many great films of Shah Rukh Khan, Swades can be considered his best movie for having his most down-to-earth and relatable character.

Q. Which is the 1st movie of Shahrukh Khan?

A. SRK made his debut with Deewana, the 1992 film also starring Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor.

Q. Why is SRK so famous?

A. SRK is famous for changing the graph of romance in Hindi cinema. Apart from this, SRK chose anti-hero roles during the initial stage of his career in films like Baazigar, Anjaam, and Darr. As per TIME magazine’s 100th edition list, Shah Rukh has topped the list of most influential people around the world.

Q: How much does Shah Rukh Khan charge for a movie?

A. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan takes 60 per cent of profit from films. The superstar charges ₹50 crore for movies. For Pathaan, SRK charged ₹35-40 crore along with the profit-sharing deal with the makers, India Today reported.

Q. In how many movies Shah Rukh Khan’s name is Rahul?

A. Shah Rukh Khan has played Rahul around seven times including in Darr, Zamana Deewana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dil To Pagal Hai, Yes Boss, and Chennai Express.