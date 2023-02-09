If you’re a fan of Bollywood romance, then you already know the high standards SRK has set for us. The King of Bollywood is the metaphor for romance in our lives, and I’m not even exaggerating. While characters like Rahul and Raj wooed us, they also raised the bar for boys to impress women. We know SRK has great chemistry with Kajol on screen, but if you notice Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies, the two make a great pair on screen. Since all of the Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies were post-90s, this fresh pair won our hearts.

As I dribble down the romance post-90s in Bollywood, let’s take a look at all Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies to simp at romance all over again!

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 10 Famous Shahrukh Khan Controversies.

Anushka Sharma And Shah Rukh Khan Movies List

Sr. No Movie Name Year IMDB Rating 1. Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2012 6.7 2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi 2008 7.2 3. Jab Harry Met Sejal 2017 5.1 4. Zero 2018 5.2 5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 2016 5.8 Anushka Sharma And Shah Rukh Khan Movies List Read more: 12 Life Lessons To Be Learnt From Shah Rukh Khan Movies.

1. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

ADVERTISEMENT Jab Tak Hai Jaan is among the top Bollywood movies that had good romantic songs, all thanks to A. R. Rahman. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. With SRK’S realistic and mesmerizing romance, it’s hard to pull our eyes off the screen. The film is a love triangle between SRK-Katrina-Anushka and every character here is beautifully portrayed. With Valentine’s day around the corner, this could be the perfect movie to binge-watch.

Release date 13 November 2012 Genre Romance/Drama Director Yash Chopra Producer Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra IMDb / Google User ratings 6.7/69% Running time 2 hours 56 minutes Box Office / Budget ₹235 crore (worldwide)/₹50 crores Where to watch Prime Video Trivia about the movie What rule did SRK break for this film?

Read: Best Psychological Thriller Movies That’ll Mess With Your Mind.

2. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

ADVERTISEMENT I remember watching this movie as a kid and the twist and turns it has is one of the highlights of the film. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, it shows the crazy stupid things we do for love and affection. The movie has double roles of SRK and both of them are charming in their unique way. A beautiful story that sends a simple message of love to us- you need a beautiful heart to make someone love you and not change who you are for them. Not to mention, the songs of this movie are so touching and healing.

Release date 12 December 2008 Genre Romance/Musical Director Aditya Chopra Producer Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra IMDb / Google User ratings 7.2/84% Running time 2 hours 47 minutes Box Office / Budget ₹151 crore (worldwide)/₹31 crore Where to watch Prime Video Trivia about the movie The phrase “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte,” is a combination of which three Bollywood movies?

Know more: Horror Movies That Were Frighteningly Cursed In Real Life.

3. Jab Harry Met Sejal

ADVERTISEMENT For decades now, we have bathed in the mellow sunlight of SRK’s romantic movies. And this film is yet another cliche romance we couldn’t help but love. Imtiaz Ali’s directed love story is as simple as the name suggests, what happens when Harry meets Sejal? Yeah, with a soul-searching adventure, the two characters in search of a ring fall for each other, and we cannot help but simp.

Release date 4 August 2017 Genre Rom-com/Comedy drama Director Imtiaz Ali Producer Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Khan IMDb / Google User ratings 5.1/66% Running time 2 hours 23 minutes Box Office / Budget ₹153 crore (worldwide)/₹62–90 crore Where to watch Netflix Trivia about the movie Which actor declined to be the lead of this movie?

Read: Best hindi comedy movie from netflix.

4. Zero

ADVERTISEMENT The Aanand L Rai sci-fi drama is the story of a vertically challenged bachelor who is on a mission to find a purpose in his life. Even though the film was not a hit at the box office it was full of energy and drama emotions. The natural chemistry between SRK and Anushka made this love story worth a watch. As always, the climax of this SRK starrer touches your heart and makes you cry!

Release date 21 December 2018 Genre Romance/Comedy Director Aanand L. Rai Producer Gauri Khan IMDb / Google User ratings 5.2/62% Running time 2 hours Box Office / Budget ₹186 crore (worldwide)/₹200 crores Where to watch Netflix Trivia about the movie SRK’s character in this film was shot using which technique?

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was the mature phase of Bollywood about love and romance. With an impressive cast- SRK, Anushka, Ranbir, and Aishwarya, the film garnered a lot of praise among the janta. It was a treat to watch Aishwarya return to the screen as Saba and read all those wonderful phrases for us. The movie had fantastically nuanced dialogues by Niranjan Iyengar & Karan Johar that related to the audience more.

ADVERTISEMENT Release date 28 October 2016 Genre Romance/Musical Director Karan Johar Producer Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johan, Apoorva Mehta IMDb / Google User ratings 5.8/66% Running time 2 hours 38 minutes Box Office / Budget ₹239 crore (worldwide)/₹50 crores Where to watch Voot Trivia about the movie What was the film titled earlier, until Karan Johar changed it?

Also read: Best Action Movies Of All Time

This list of Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan movies proves why we need to watch more of this pair.

Frequently Asked Questions:

ADVERTISEMENT Is Jab Tak Hai Jaan based on a true story?

The plot of the movie is similar to that of the 1951 novel ‘The End of the Affair’ by British author Graham Greene. But it can’t be said the movie is entirely adapted.

How much does Shah Rukh Khan charge for a movie?

While the rate might vary for every movie but SRK reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for playing the character of Pathaan.

Was Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Anushka’s first screen presence?

ADVERTISEMENT No. Before she ever got to sign a movie, Anushka shot a commercial for a fairness cream called Sebolin in 2004.

SRK’s character in Zero movie was shot with what technique?

A technique called Forced Perspective was used to shoot his character. It is a form of optical illusion that makes an object appear farther away, closer, larger, or smaller than it actually is.

Before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which other films, did Karan offer to Aishwarya?

He reportedly offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).