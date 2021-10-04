Bollywood has had its fair share of controversies and the recent drug bust involving Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan is one of many.

So, here are other controversies that actor Shahrukh Khan has found himself in. Take a look.

1. When the celeb was banned from entering Wankhede Stadium.

In 2012, the Mumbai Cricket Association had claimed that the actor was drunk and had assaulted its officials. And apparently, the reason behind the brawl was a couple of stadium officials manhandling his daughter Suhana.

2. When he ended up slapping Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder.

According to the reports, Shirish Kunder was constantly stalking Shahrukh Khan at Sunjay Dutt's success party for Agneepath. And ultimately, that led to the celeb finally losing composure and slapping Kunder.

3. The many times he was detained at airports.

Shahrukh Khan has spoken about being detained at US airports for 3-4 hours, on multiple occasions. Though he'd maintained composure most times, he did end up tweeting once about how frustrating it is.

4. The long, ongoing cold war he had going with Salman Khan.

Although things have definitely cooled down now. There was a lot of back and forth between the two. Whether it was when Salman Khan allegedly stormed out of a film set or when they made up at Farah Khan's pre-wedding bash.

5. When rumours about a relationship between Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan began flaring up.

There was a time period when both actors were spending a lot of time with one another. Possibly around the same time Don (2006) had come out. And rumours of them being in a romantic relationship had arisen, causing quite the stir among the public and film industry.

6. When singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya claimed that he was not being credited in SRK's films.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya had been known to sing in Shahrukh Khan's films in the 90s. But there came a time when he stopped working on projects with the actor. Apparently, he said that he and his fellow singers had not been properly credited for films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

7. When Amar Singh felt offended by Shahrukh Khan's lack of hospitality.

Amar Singh, who's a good friend of actor Amitabh Bachchan's felt insulted when the two weren't given front row seats to a show that was organised by Shahrukh Khan's friend Karim Morani, in spite of being invited to the event as guests.

8. When rumours about the actor getting a sex determination test done were floating around.

This was when the Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan had decided to have AbRam via surrogacy. Though the actor had come forward and denied the rumours, he'd even mentioned that AbRam was born premature, before the speculation of sex determination.

9. When the cold war between Aamir Khan and himself blew up.

Apparently, the two have always had some kind of coldness towards each other. But it definitely became more evident when Aamir Khan made a joke on his blog about his dog being named Shahrukh!

10. When the Shiv Sena had threatened to stall the actor's film release.

Back when My Name Is Khan was set to release, Shiv Sena had threatened to disrupt its viewing in Mumbai.

Phew! What a load of drama.