There’s been so much buzz around Shahrukh Khan’s second release of the year, Jawan. And now that the Jawan prevue is out, it obvious that there is good reason for that excitement. The upcoming action film is a multi-starrer, with some of the best actors from the South movie industry also a part of the project. But apart from this, the short clip seems to give us a glimpse of a team of women who’ll be working with SRK’s character.

So of course people are excited about this little detail, because we love to see women kick ass in action films, don’t we. Here are some of the women cast we can expect to see in Jawan.

Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone (in special appearance) are all set to rock your world in the movie. Here’s who all we spotted, take a look:

1. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

2. Sanya Malhotra

3. Priyamani

4. Nazriya Nazeem

5. Nayanthara

6. Deepika Padukone

7. Aaliyah Qureishi

8. Girija Oak Godbole

Here, you can watch the entire prevue here.

What a fiery plot-line we’re about to get.