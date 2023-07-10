After a hiatus of four years, SRK returned with a banger in the name of Pathaan, the spy-thriller film which became a matter for celebration in Indian film theatres. It’s only been a few months, but it appears that the year 2023 belongs to King Khan. The prevue of Jawan has been released, and it’s high on action.

Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube | Jawan Prevue

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan is an Atlee directorial film by Red Chillies Entertainment. The prevue features SRK, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone will also be seen as a special appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in the movie.

Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube | Jawan Prevue

The best part of the prevue lies in the concluding scenes. It’s almost like the actor is self-aware when he says, “Jab main villain banta hun na, toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta.” But he doesn’t need to be a villain for that; his name is enough. SRK will be the hero and the anti-hero of the film.

His bald look is as menacing as it can get. We also see him grooving to ‘Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye‘ at the end.

Red Chillies Entertainment YouTube | Jawan Prevue

From the looks of it, the prevue seems extremely promising.

Jawan will be gracing the big screens on September 7. You can watch the prevue here: