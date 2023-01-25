Pathaan, after endless wait and controversies, has now hit the theaters. The movie, which is released in over a hundred countries, kept the entire world on its toes.

Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the silver screen after four long years, left the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions with this latest movie. While some booked tickets for the first show of the movie, others couldn’t talking about it on social media.

From haters creating controversies to die-hard fans booking the tickets, the entire nation had just this movie’s name on their mouths. And now that the movie is finally here, on the silver screens, the entire nation is having a meltdown – just as we anticipated.

The fans took to their social media accounts and shared their meltdown stories. Let’s take a look at these stories, shall we?

1. Hardik Mehta, a director, took to his social media and shared how a man stood up and did a salute in the middle of an ultra-emotional scene.

2. The entire social media platform went on a collective meltdown after spotting Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

I just saw the leaked scenes of Salman and Srk together on screen in the new pathaan movie and man I haven't felt this way about a bollywood movie scene since forever, it felt so nostalgic and emotional. 🥺❤️#Pathaan — Lυ• (@ukiyolu) January 25, 2023

3. You know that the audience is quite excited about the movie when there’s a blanket of banknotes and tickets across the movie theatre.

4. Of course, the fans had to shake their legs on Jhoome Jo Pathaan!

5. The audience was left nostalgic after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on-screen after ten long years.

My love for cinema started from watching DP-SRK in Chennai express and almost after a decade while watching #Pathaan…can't express how emotional i felt …and special mention for Deepika…I felt so proud whenever people were cheering for you in theater…You are a total badass — Ritik k (@PagleFikarNot) January 25, 2023

6. A bunch of SRK fans booked the entire theatre for themselves and had an emotional experience. Ah, this is so adorable.

@iamsrk Watched the first day first show of Pathaan with SRK fans from Mumbai SRK Universe!! The whole theatre was filled with us and that in itself was an experience to remember!! And to top it all was SRK's comeback after 4 years!! It was an extremely emotional experience (1/n) pic.twitter.com/mXMgnh0xNB — Kartik Swaminathan Venkatraman (@mynameisKartik) January 25, 2023

7. Another social media user shared how it was emotional when the audience, at the end of the movie, went ahead and danced.

Movie is mass and at the end when people went to the front and danced, I felt so emotional 🥺. A response like this after years.. Aah this is surreal. So happy for @iamsrk . #PathaanReview #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/CoB4efGAUZ — Mohabbatein Pathaan Day (@sidharth0800) January 25, 2023

8. You know that the movie is a hit when the audience cried their eyes out, just by being inside the theatre.

I cried at theatre, love u @iamsrk he is back with a blast… what a movie pathan is …. welcome to 300 and 400 crores club SRK sir …. today I went to theatre with zero expectation but came out very emotional… !!! pic.twitter.com/U8ZpsSVoAC — Javed (@iamjaved65) January 25, 2023