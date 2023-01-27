With a record-breaking opening at the box office, King Khan’s Pathaan has proved that love ALWAYS conquers hate. We all now know that SRK truly is the last of the stars; he’s an emotion. But did you notice that the GOAT Bollywood star hardly did any of the usual cliché promotions via reality shows & publicity stunts that celebrities often do before the release of their films?

Knowing that he was coming back after a four year hiatus, SRK did not take the usual route. In fact, his powerful affirmation, ‘ZINDA HAI,’ was enough to draw his fandom towards the theatres and scream their love for him.

THIS IS THE BOLLYWOOD AUDIENCE WE WERE WAITING FOR AND WE GOT IT. MY #1 FAVOURITES FCKING DID THAT! pic.twitter.com/fga6b0lheS — rubinussy (@dishaspovs) January 25, 2023

Speaking of this, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @mangoisobar suggested that SRK promoting his film via one month of those #AskSRK sessions really need to be taught in Marketing classes.

okay but SRK promoting his movie entirely through 15 mins AMAs for a month needs to be studied in marketing classes. — Frisbee 🦄 (@mangoisobar) January 26, 2023

And Twitter agrees!

Brand SRK is the BEST!

this one answer of his did more promo for the movie than an entire india press tour would’ve done https://t.co/2ZEu3oYJAh pic.twitter.com/sGE4TZO41p — n (@ceokimjisoos) January 27, 2023

Twitter AMAs give you 100 cr opening. Everyday I learn new things on this app. Blessed https://t.co/zVX4vDrNuf — JSB (@jahanbakshi) January 27, 2023

Well! SRK being promoted through social media based on his past glory and performances in a bid to rebuild his image & resurrect him as the King that he was, is true marketing! 😉 — Pradnya Deo (@pradnyadeo) January 26, 2023

the whole movie has been carried on the back of SRK's witty replies and that's about it. 0 cost marketing. — Disha (@diisha1608) January 26, 2023

It’s not the AMA format. It’s Srk. Anything he does automatically turns into magic — Anushka Ahuja (@Thatscousechic) January 26, 2023

It’s the ultimate marketing tool, knowing the worth of your product and brand. Shah Rukh knows there is no bigger brand than himself, so what better way to market it than use yourself to sell yourself. That and all his chosen questions were about Pathan — Farah (@Farahq_7) January 26, 2023

STAR POWER. HUMARA SAB KA SUPERSTAR https://t.co/X7HxWktGuJ — accio (@itsmaliwhooo) January 26, 2023

Exactly 🥲🥲



This is what true superstardom looks like



Movie marketing strategy:

Twitter AMA session



GENIUS https://t.co/4GqgweU7R9 — Mother Pika (@JustChillMaan69) January 26, 2023

Love him, hate him, but one can't stop obsessing about him!

