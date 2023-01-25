Pathaan, without a doubt, has been one of the most awaited movies from the past several years. The movie, which went through a bunch of controversies and immense love, has now finally been released and has hit the movie theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT The movie revolves around Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an exiled RAW field operative, who’s assigned to take down Outfit X, a private terrorist organization, that is planning to attack his homeland.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

PATHAAN ki party khatam.

Ab party aur mehmaan nawazi ki baat hogi…



PATHAAN MASSS HAI 🔥

story, direction, looks, characters,

Climax, etc sab kuch pathaan ko

Blockbuster ki list mai top mai laega.



Full patriotic movie hai 🔥#Pathaan #PathaanReview @iamsrk @yrf — SRK JABRA FAN (@deva_srkian) January 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/ShamshuMohammad/status/1618135819205906432

ADVERTISEMENT 2nd half makes up for it big time though it is feels like a typical action thriller it is entertaining and and that cameo we have been waiting set the screen on 🔥🔥🔥 loved it #Pathaan — ♐ (@AAbhi0710) January 25, 2023

That action sequence between #ShahRukhKhan as #PATHAAN and #SalmanKhan as #TIGER is INCREDIBLE! 🔥Claps & Whistles galore. Don’t remember when was the last time I shouted & clapped this much for any Bollywood film.



A lot to talk. Will write detailed article soon.#PathaanReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) January 25, 2023

Today was a celebration for the fans. Best ever entertainer #Pathaan #PathaanReview #SRK𓃵 — 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕡𝕥𝕚𝕜𝕜 𝔻𝕒𝕒𝕤 (@souperbb) January 25, 2023

We have the SRK and the film we truly deserved! ❤ @iamsrk is on fire, John is top form as well. It's the right film that we all waited for. — Darshan Sancheti ! (@TweetDarshJain) January 25, 2023

#DeepikaPadukone owned it throughout and #JohnAbraham was spectacularly good! 🥵#DimpleKapadia – a true legend. A lot of 'things' to look forward to 🥹

now biasedly speaking, #Pathaan is a 5/5 for me but i didn't wanna seem complacent on my man's behalf 😏❤️ — pathaan's here 𓀠 | (@srksfp) January 25, 2023

My man #SRK is back and how!!!🔥😭🔥

4 years of wait was worth #Pathaan. #DeepikaPadukone is in a never before seen avatar and #JohnAbraham walks with such a swag in the antagonist mode!🔥

And oh the SUPERSTAR CAMEO we all wanted hyped the game to another level!!!!🔥 — Yogi (@thatfilmyguyy) January 25, 2023

And guys mark my words you are not ready for this, you are not ready for great action sequences by #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 with crazy background score , deadly antagonist like #JohnAbraham and many more surprises 😉#PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow — Mohtesheem Qazi (@QaziMohtesheem) January 25, 2023

Dekh li #Pathaan, finally! Overwhelmed to decide where to start from. Junta show ka apna hi mazaa hai. Got mad at some people recording bits of the film, but then what to do… It's #ShahRukhKhan craze. Ok bye. Time to pen my thoughts. #PathaanReview coming soon. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) January 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #Pathaan A cocktail of many Hollywood films, 'Pathaan' presents Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged action role. A typical spy thriller with template story and screenplay. But Watchable for SRK’s charisma. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) January 25, 2023

Never thought watching #Pathan with fans will get me emotional..!! Ahaa those twinkling eyes with dancing moves purely show madness for their loving superstar @iamsrk 💫 Aisi deewangi dekhi nahi 🙂 🙂 #PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow — neha verma (@nehav_1111) January 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/mrtownboy/status/1618130648476299269

#pathan action, thriller, suspense, high adrenaline rush .. goosebumps! Best comeback ever for Shahrukh Khan with his charm intact ❤️ and Deepika ❤️❤️ — Namita Joshi (@iamNamitaJoshi) January 25, 2023

Good first half sensational second half #pathaan — syd (@MrN178__) January 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow

Only For Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk Sir After Then Other Actor. I say About Pathaan in One Word Pathaan Is The Blockbuster Film & Will Be Soon Break The All Record. Please Anyone Give No Spoiler. Waise To Spoiler Dene ke liye Bahut Kuch Hai. #PathaanReview pic.twitter.com/APu5T7yD0t — Jeet Mallick (@JEETMALLICK2) January 25, 2023

@iamsrk is an emotion, he is back with a bang. He was supposedly not an action hero but he has shown in #Pathan that he can do action too and it's important how director presents him. Watched the first day first show at 6AM and it was worth it, will be watching it again soon. — Sudhir Vitta (@suirvi) January 25, 2023

Lauta hai sher phr se jungle mein

Ab jungle mein dahshat hon to lazmi hai…great movies…maza aa gya#Pathan @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #bollywood — mohit sharma (@ChanderMohit) January 25, 2023

Superb 1st half #Pathaan

Power packed action sequences with srk swag.. john nd deepika rocked.. witty srk here and there as well ..twists are decent, justification planned for 2nd half .. — Vicky (@VICKY___264) January 25, 2023

Can someone give Deepika Padukone a stand alone action film ? Pronto! #Pathaan #DeepikaPadukone #PathaanDay — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) January 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, to name a few.

You can watch the trailer of the movie here:

Who are you watching this movie with?