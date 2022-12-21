Pathaan, the movie which has already made social media go bonkers, has to be one of the most awaited movies of the season. From sensational looks and memes to controversies, the first song of this movie, Besharam Rang, went viral across social media platforms for different reasons.

And now, before we could get over this foot-tapping number, the makers of the movie decided to surprise us with another track from the movie super soon, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Twitter

As per reports, the song will release on December 22, 2022. Siddharth Anand, talking about the upcoming song, said that it’s an ode to the spirit and the vibe of the protagonist.

“ Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has an irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, and his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes.”

Credits: YouTube

Talking about the nature of the song, the director further added that it’s a celebration of the protagonist’s panache.

ADVERTISEMENT “The song is a modern fusion of Qawwali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for. Deepika is again looking for a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK and Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair”.

Credits: YouTube

We just can’t wait for this one!