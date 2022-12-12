Shah Rukh Khan, the ruler of a gazillion hearts and souls, has time and again surprised his fans with his social media posts. From promoting his upcoming movies to showcasing his gratitude towards his fans, his rare posts receive unmeasurable love.

Last night, he shared a post on his account, unveiling his oh-so-dapper look from the song, Besharam Rang, from his upcoming movie, Pathaan.

Needless to mention, the fans went bonkers over the picture of his look. And now that the song’s music video is out, we can’t keep calm at all.

From his mesmerizing smile and drool-worthy abs to his luscious locks, here are some stills of his look from the song that will make you scream out loud.

The king, once again, proves that age is just a fricking number for him.

It’s time we talk about those gorgeous locks!

How can talk about King Khan if we do not mention sizzling romance?

Without a doubt, fans couldn’t keep calm and here’s what they had to say:

You can watch the entire video here:

SRK, you are a true beauty!

Please note that all images are taken from the song.