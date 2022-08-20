Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated king of romance, has been stealing our hearts for three long decades with his both, on-screen and off-screen elegance.

From romancing in the midst of snow-clad mountains to dancing in the daylight on a busy street, the actor has dashed out some brilliant movies and made a space in everybody's hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Wallpaper Access

There are only a bunch of actors who can bring comfort to us with their swoon-worthy smiles and heart-warming gestures. And, needless to mention, Shah Rukh Khan is one of those celebrities. Therefore, we decided to compile some of his pictures that will instantly brighten up everyone's weekend.

Oh, you are welcome!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Free Wall Download

1. The smile worth dying a million times for!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Amazon Prime Video

2. If his iconic pose in the OG sarson ke khet doesn't make you feel better then what will?

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Amazon Prime Video

3. What's better than white snow-capped trees in the background and SRK in his signature all-black look in the foreground?

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Twitter

4. Just look at those dreamy eyes!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Quora

5. And, you thought that the man is just all about cute smiles!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

6. Always setting the temperature high in the sky!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: YouTube

7. He has always been too cute to handle.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: TOI

8. It looks like the handsome-ness runs in their blood.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

9. He got his name flashed on the tallest free-standing structure in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

10. If we could define our love for him in a single picture, here it is.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Pinkvilla

11. Two icons in one frame.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

12. SRK and his undying charm.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: BBC

13. The perfect picture doesn't exis- ... Wait a minute!

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: English Tribune

14. Mr Khan, do you even know the process of ageing?

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Instagram

15. *HEAVY BREATHING*

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: YouTube

16. Like always, killing it (or walking) with his oh-so-debonair looks.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Filmfare

17. SRK in a black sherwaani. That's it. That's the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: Netflix

18. The right blend of class and elegance. *crush alert*

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: YouTube

19. What sort of gorgeousness is this?

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: TOI

20. Ah, blessing our feeds.

Shah Rukh Khan
Source: India TV

Shah Rukh Khan, thank you for existing!