Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated king of romance, has been stealing our hearts for three long decades with his both, on-screen and off-screen elegance.

From romancing in the midst of snow-clad mountains to dancing in the daylight on a busy street, the actor has dashed out some brilliant movies and made a space in everybody's hearts.

There are only a bunch of actors who can bring comfort to us with their swoon-worthy smiles and heart-warming gestures. And, needless to mention, Shah Rukh Khan is one of those celebrities. Therefore, we decided to compile some of his pictures that will instantly brighten up everyone's weekend.

Oh, you are welcome!

1. The smile worth dying a million times for!

2. If his iconic pose in the OG sarson ke khet doesn't make you feel better then what will?

3. What's better than white snow-capped trees in the background and SRK in his signature all-black look in the foreground?

4. Just look at those dreamy eyes!

5. And, you thought that the man is just all about cute smiles!

6. Always setting the temperature high in the sky!

7. He has always been too cute to handle.

8. It looks like the handsome-ness runs in their blood.

9. He got his name flashed on the tallest free-standing structure in the world.

10. If we could define our love for him in a single picture, here it is.

11. Two icons in one frame.

12. SRK and his undying charm.

13. The perfect picture doesn't exis- ... Wait a minute!

14. Mr Khan, do you even know the process of ageing?

15. *HEAVY BREATHING*

16. Like always, killing it (or walking) with his oh-so-debonair looks.

17. SRK in a black sherwaani. That's it. That's the caption.

18. The right blend of class and elegance. *crush alert*

19. What sort of gorgeousness is this?

20. Ah, blessing our feeds.

Shah Rukh Khan, thank you for existing!