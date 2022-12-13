Besharam Rang, the most-awaited song of the season, has now been released and is being loved by everyone. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s sensational look in the music video, a bunch of fans are floored by Deepika Padukone’s sensual dance moves.

While there are several dance moves in the song, one specific dance move – where the actor slowly twerks on the ground – caught the attention of some social media users and they turned this fiery dance step into an uproarious meme.

Let’s check these memes out, shall we?

iPhone app icons when you long press on them pic.twitter.com/oKI6s1UYwo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 12, 2022

me thinking about shawarma pic.twitter.com/FaTDna5iS3 — gordon (@gordonramashray) December 12, 2022

They got Deepika looking like THAT and couldn’t hire a good choreographer??? — AB (@AB_Singh7) December 12, 2022

Pan Parag Lux Chintu chips award guaranteed for the best choreographer 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0C1ibMb99w — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) December 12, 2022

When its itching and you cant scratch 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yN52D65x4u — Sagar (@wildontheright) December 12, 2022

What was the choreographer, director and my fav Deepika Padukone thinking?



The background dance acts are funnier 😀 Mata aagayi hai sab main. #BesharamRang pic.twitter.com/VpzbAEyGzb — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 12, 2022

Ye Besharam jaise aur 3-4 songs aa jayenge to Tony Kakkar ke liye mere man ke anadr ijjat suru hone lagega. #BesharamRang — Jeet अभी (@virtuoushuman) December 13, 2022

Every one looking at Deepika and looking at the background dancers, what's happening? Am so confused… what's going on… https://t.co/OAi93pa6D1 — Romi 💞💞 (@Priowned) December 12, 2022

Nevertheless, we loved the music video!

Please note that all images are taken from the song.