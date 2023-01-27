Shah Rukh Khan is back! Yes, the superstar has finally ended his nearly four-year-long ‘vanvas’ and made a thrilling comeback in his recently released action film, Pathaan. Not just Pathaan, whole India is ‘jhoom-ing’. In just two days, SRK’s comeback film has changed the atmosphere of the nation especially in cinema halls across states.

Videos of audiences going crazy while watching Pathaan in theatres have become viral on Twitter. These clips will definitely boost your dopamine level.

In the clips, fans can be seen cheering out loud as they enjoy the film in theatres. A few videos show theatres turning into dance clubs. Check the videos here.

‘This is the Bollywood audience we were waiting for and we got it’.

THIS IS THE BOLLYWOOD AUDIENCE WE WERE WAITING FOR AND WE GOT IT. MY #1 FAVOURITES FCKING DID THAT! pic.twitter.com/fga6b0lheS — rubinussy (@dishaspovs) January 25, 2023

Here’s how the first-day-first-show of Pathaan went like in this theatre.

Here’s a sneak peek of cinema halls turning into dance clubs.

Patna Audience reaction in Mona Theatre. Pathaan Tsunami Start 🔥🔥 Huge Blockbuster Loading…#PathaanReview pic.twitter.com/oqTlFKBr1m — ᎡϴᎽᎪᏞ ҒᏆᎡᎠϴႮՏ (@chalte_chalte1) January 25, 2023

Fans danced together with joy during Jhoome Jo Pathaan song in front of the big screen.

Here’s how audience reacted to Pathaan in Meerut.

In Rajasthan…

First-day-first show in Bhagalpur.

Here’s how fans came back from theatres after watching Pathaan in Jalgaon.

Some more theatre reactions.

Blockbuster!!!

Superstar doesn't need any star to prove his stardom.

Everyone has done fabolous job. Just watch the public reaction.

Do i need to say more???#PathaanReview #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/QDtltDXqI5 — Arbaz Azhar (@IndianArbaz) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan movie theatre reaction from ornate per ansal plaza, Greater Noida. pic.twitter.com/QZKi9W8pFd — M. (@moodydamsel_) January 26, 2023

Let’s see how Pathaan‘s theatre reactions are making loud noise amongst netizens:

this literally happened today 😂😍

all the theatre reactions, fans dancing .. what a day!! 🥳#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/vfQTPDMqwY — dk. (@ms_misfitt_) January 25, 2023

Theatre reactions on Jhoome jo Pathaan song 🥺🥺 What a feeling 💞 — Jia (@miss_jiaa) January 27, 2023

#Pathaan theatre reaction videos are viral on every platform. even casuals are posting them on whatsapp & insta stories. unreal craze and maahol 🔥 — ح (@hmmbly) January 25, 2023

Watched 20+ #SalmanKhan Entry in #Pathaan 'Theatre Reactions' on Twitter & Insta & Every damn time the Iconic TIGER SCARF appears the audience is Going Total Berserk, Feel proud to be a fan of Such a Cult Megastar who's Stardom is Intact & Unmatched from last 35yrs, Unbelievable! — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) January 25, 2023

I love how my twitter and instagram feeds are filled with reactions to Pathaan and people going crazy in theatres while dancing to jhoome jo pathaan, yaar sab agle Friday bhi aa jaana? Please? I want this shor sharaaba please 😭 — Muskan Mudgil (@MudgilMuskan) January 25, 2023

Theatre reaction was epic all the 3 times when Jim said "Ab aaj ki party Islamabad mein karenge" 😭🔥 #Pathaan — 𝙯 (@iWorshipSRK) January 26, 2023

the news of pathaan opening day record is spreading like wildfire amongst my family, relatives and friends. everyone's calling and texting me lmao. they're sending me theatre reaction clips. they know how much shah rukh khan truly mean to me. @iamsrk always and forever <3 — ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) January 26, 2023

What a craze! Welcome SRK. Pathaan released in the theatres on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has become the first Hindi movie to cross ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day.