You’re hanging out with your friends on a hot evening, sipping that cold beer. After a few bottles down, you’re finally feeling the jam. After a lousy game of Jenga, and an even more lousy game of spin the bottle, you’re almost giving up on fun. But just then, somebody yells DUMB CHARADES and the party is back to where it started!

Everyone’s favorite game, this one never fails to make your dull party moments, entertaining. And when it comes to movies, no one does it better than desi movies do. So, for the next time when you play dumb charades, here are some gems from good old Bollywood that you can use and be a Charades champion.

Here’s the list of Best Bollywood Hindi Movies For Dumb Charades

Now, these names might baffle you, but they will surely come to your rescue in that tie-breaker moment.

Here you go:

Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha

Mehandi Ban Gai Khoon

Bandook Dahej Ke Seene Par

Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein

Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli

Tu Bal Bramhachari Main Hoon Kanya Kunwari

Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan

Ghar Me Ram Gali Me Shyaam

Allah Meherban Toh Gadha Pahelwan

Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi

Raja Ranee Ko Chahiye Paseena

Udhar Ka Sindoor

Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty

Murde Ki Jaan Khatre Mein

Paap Ko Jalakar Raakh Kar Doonga

Do Ladke Dono Kadke

Thodasa Roomani Ho Jaye

Guru Suleman Chela Pahelwan

Bhediyon Ka Samooh

Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani

Satah Se Uthata Aadmi

We know you’re going to bookmark this one!