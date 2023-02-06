You’re hanging out with your friends on a hot evening, sipping that cold beer. After a few bottles down, you’re finally feeling the jam. After a lousy game of Jenga, and an even more lousy game of spin the bottle, you’re almost giving up on fun. But just then, somebody yells DUMB CHARADES and the party is back to where it started!
Everyone’s favorite game, this one never fails to make your dull party moments, entertaining. And when it comes to movies, no one does it better than desi movies do. So, for the next time when you play dumb charades, here are some gems from good old Bollywood that you can use and be a Charades champion.
Here’s the list of Best Bollywood Hindi Movies For Dumb Charades
Now, these names might baffle you, but they will surely come to your rescue in that tie-breaker moment.
Here you go: