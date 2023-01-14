Hindi/English? Nayi ya purani? Kitne words? If you have ever played dumb charades in your life, then you know what I am talking about. That’s how we try to guess movies in this game, right? Having a fair knowledge of cinema is a must while playing dumb charades, whether you are whispering the film titles in someone’s ear, using your hand gestures to enact, or guessing them in the audience.
Anyway, if you struggle while giving tough films to your opposing team in dumb charades, try these 20 bizarre movie titles next time:
These films are hard to crack and will surely make your opposition cry hard!
1. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
3. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
4. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai
5. Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty
6. Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi
7. Khilona Bana Khalnayak
8. Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli
9. Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan
10. Allah Meherban To Gadha Pahelwan
11. Sone Ka Dil Lohe Ke Haath
12. Mehandi Ban Gai Khoon
13. Doodh Ka Karz
14. Dilruba Tangewali
15. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
16. Maa Kasam Badla Loonga
17. Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao
18. Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein
19. Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani
20. Eeb Allay Ooo!
Some other movie titles that you can use are Paap Ko Jala Kar Raakh Kar Doonga, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha, and Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.
Thank us later! Have fun. Go crazy.