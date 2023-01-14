Hindi/English? Nayi ya purani? Kitne words? If you have ever played dumb charades in your life, then you know what I am talking about. That’s how we try to guess movies in this game, right? Having a fair knowledge of cinema is a must while playing dumb charades, whether you are whispering the film titles in someone’s ear, using your hand gestures to enact, or guessing them in the audience.

Anyway, if you struggle while giving tough films to your opposing team in dumb charades, try these 20 bizarre movie titles next time:

1. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

IMDb

2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

IMDb

3. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro

IMDb

4. Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai

IMDb

5. Dhoti Lota Aur Chowpatty

6. Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi

IMDb

7. Khilona Bana Khalnayak

IMDb

8. Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli

IMDb

9. Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan

IMDb

10. Allah Meherban To Gadha Pahelwan

11. Sone Ka Dil Lohe Ke Haath

IMDb

12. Mehandi Ban Gai Khoon

IMDb

13. Doodh Ka Karz

IMDb

14. Dilruba Tangewali

IMDb

15. Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

16. Maa Kasam Badla Loonga

IMDb

17. Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachaao

IMDb

18. Andheri Raat Mein Diya Tere Haath Mein

IMDb

19. Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani

IMDb

20. Eeb Allay Ooo!

Some other movie titles that you can use are Paap Ko Jala Kar Raakh Kar Doonga, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha, and Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.

Thank us later! Have fun. Go crazy.