There’s no doubt that horror movies are not everyone’s cup of blood– apologies, we mean tea. From creaking doors and monstrous creatures to creepy ensembles, Bollywood horror movies have been entertaining their audience since the 90s.

You can also pick your favorites from this Ramsay Brothers’ horror movies list to make the most of the upcoming weekend by binge-watching some classics. However, in case you are looking for something different, then here are some best Bollywood horror movies from 1992-2022 that one cannot dare to watch alone!

Sr. No Movie Name Year IMDB Rating 1 Krishna Cottage 2004 5.1 2 Vaastu Shastra 2004 5.0 3 Kaal 2006 5.7 4 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2007 7.4 5 Tumbbad 2018 8.2 6 Stree 2018 7.5 7 Durgamati 2020 4.0 8 Roohi 2021 4.3 9 Dybbuk 2021 5.0 10 Chhorii 2021 6.8 11 Bhediya 2022 7.5 12 Raat 1992 7.1 13 1920 2008 6.4 14 Raaz 2002 6.6 15 Ragini MMS 2011 5.1 16 13 B 2009 7.3 17 Junoon 1992 5.6 18 Insaan Bana Shaitan 1992 4.3 19 Horror Story 2013 4.2 20 Shaapit 2010 5.4 21 Ek Thi Daayan 2013 5.7 22 Bhoot 2003 6.4 23 Darna Mana Hai 2003 6.3 24 Andhera 1994 5 25 Phoonk 2008 3.9 26 Bulbbul 2020 6.5 27 Pari 2018 6.6 28 Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship 2020 5.4 29 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 2022 5.7 30 Ghutan 2007 5.2 31 Makdee 2002 7.5 32 Help 2010 4.2 33 Pizza 2014 6.2 34 Aks 2001 5.8 35 Kaun 1999 7.8 36 Haunted – 3D 2011 6.3 37 404 2011 7.3 38 Darr @ The Mall 2014 4.9 39 Haunted Hills 2020 7.5 40 Raaz: The Mystery Continues 2009 5.7 41 Aatma 2013 3.9 42 3G 2013 3.6 43 Raaz 3 2012 4.1 44 Bhoot Returns 2012 2.6 45 Ragini MMS 2 2014 3.9 46 Alone 2015 6.2 47 The House Next Door 2017 4.4 48 Laxmii 2020 2.5 49 Phone Booth 2022 7.1 50 Bhoot Police 2021 7.0 Bollywood horror movie list

1. Krishna Cottage (2004)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: 5.54 CR

Cast: Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar and Anita Hassanandani Reddy

In 1990, a professor writes an unfinished evil book of nine-and-a-half stories. Several years later, six school friends discover the unfinished book and unleash the evil.

2. Vaastu Shastra (2004)

Available On: MX Player

IMDb Rating: 5.0

Revenue: 6.95 CR

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ahsaas Channa and JD Chakravarthy

The movie revolves around a young boy, who moves to an old house along with his family, and notices unexplainable yet scary events.

Check – Horror Movies That Were Frighteningly Cursed In Real Life

3. Kaal (2006)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 4.7

Revenue: 19 CR

Cast: John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Ajay Devgn

The movie revolves around two groups, investigators and hunters, who soon realize that someone or something is hunting them.

Watch – Killer Doll Horror Movies

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Revenue: 82.8 CR

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav

The movie revolves around a couple who decide to live in their ancestral home, ignoring the warnings about ghosts. Later, due to creepy occurrences, they call a psychiatrist to uncover the mystery.

Also Read: Top 20 Bollywood Horror Movies According to IMDb

5. Tumbbad (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Revenue: 13.57 CR

Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar

This period horror movie revolves around a family, who builds a shrine for a monster and attempts to own his cursed wealth. However, they face disastrous outcomes.

FAQ: Which is the highest IMDb-rated horror movie?

Tumbbad (8.2 ratings).

Read more – Scary Horror Movies Based On True Stories

6. Stree (2018)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: 180.76 CR

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee

Stree is a horror comedy that is apparently based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, which hit the streets of Bengaluru in the 1990s. The movie revolves around the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals. However, a group of friends decide to unravel the mystery.

Also Read: Horror Movies That We Can’t Believe Scared The Shit Out Of Us As Kids

7. Durgamati (2020)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 4.0

Revenue: 102.2 CR

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill

The movie focuses on a woman officer, seeking justice, who gets possessed by a ghost while trying to prove her innocence.

8. Roohi (2021)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Revenue: 30.33

CR Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma

The movie centres on a kidnapped woman, who is possessed by a demon.

Check – Best Horror Movies Of 2021

9. Dybbuk (2021)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5

Revenue: 36 CR

Cast: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta

The movie revolves around a married couple, who experiences paranormal activities after they bought an antique box in their home.

FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Amazon Prime Video?

With a 7.3 rating, 13B: Fear Has A New Address is one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.

Checkout – Best Regional Horror Movies

10. Chhorii (2021)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Revenue: 4.83 CR

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal

The movie revolves around a married couple, who seek refuge in a remote house, but soon experience supernatural events.

11. Bhediya (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: 79.35 CR

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

This movie focuses on a man who gets bitten by a wolf and starts to transform into the wild creature.

Also Read: Horror Movies You Can Watch On Valentine’s Day

12. Raat (1992)

Available On: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Cast: Revathy, Chinna and Om Puri

Raat is considered to be one of the finest films RGV has made. It’s a supernatural thriller that doesn’t go over the top with the nuances of a horror film. The plot is set into motion when a kitten is killed and the leading lady is possessed by its spirit. After you watch this cult classic, you will never look at cats the same way.

13. 1920 (2008)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: 7 CR

Cast: Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma

A royal deserted mansion. Check. A mysterious caretaker. Check. A newlywed couple. Check. This movie abounds in every cliche expected of a horror film but what sets it apart from the others is the sheer artistic finesse with which the frames have been done. Chills guaranteed.

14. Raaz (2002)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: 35 CR

Cast: Bipasha Basu Grover, Dino Morea and Ashutosh Rana

Inspired by the Michelle Pfeiffer starrer ‘What Lies Beneath’, Raaz was just the beginning of a slew of horror films that Bipasha Basu was to sign later. Pfeiffer did a commendable job in the original. But our Bips matched her in every way.

15. Ragini MMS (2011)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Revenue: 99.4 MN

Cast: Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao

Ragini MMS is inspired by the American supernatural horror ‘Paranormal Activity’ and is partly based on a real story. Unlike its sequel, this one did not have Sunny Leone but still managed to draw the crowds to the theatres thanks to its edge-of-the-seat thrills. This sleeper hit can give you a few sleepless hours when you hit the bed at night.

FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Netflix?

Krishna Cottage has to be one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.

16. 13 B (2009)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: 9.94 CR

Cast: Madhavan, Nitu Chandra and Poonam Dhillon

13 B comes packed to the rafters with spine-tingling chills and scares. It doesn’t completely depend on a spooky background score or weird camera angles to deliver the chills. With a strong script and an ensemble cast that does its job to perfection, 13 B is definitely one movie you shouldn’t miss.

17. Junoon (1992)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Cast: Avinash Wadhawan, Pooja Bhatt and Tom Alter

The movie revolves around a man, who is badly injured by a cursed tiger. He later learns that he will turn into a tiger on a full moon night.

18. Insaan Bana Shaitan (1992)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 4.3

Cast: Deepak Parashar, Anil Dhawan and Jagdeep

The movie focuses on a couple, who take a rest stop, while driving through a dense forest, in a secluded haunted bungalow.

19. Horror Story (2013)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: 7 CR

Cast: Karan Kundra, Ravish Desai and Hasan Zaidi

A group of youngsters decides to spend the night at a haunted hotel. Things get convoluted and it’s a scare fest thereon. There are some genuinely frightening scenes that will make you jump off your seat. Those looking for chills won’t be disappointed at all.

FAQ: Who is the king of horror movies?

We’d say Ramsay Brothers, without a doubt.

20. Shaapit (2010)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: 8 CR

Cast: Aditya Narayan, Shubh Joshi and Shweta Agarwal

The third instalment in the Raaz trilogy, Shaapit is good enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck. Like every Vikram Bhatt film, the USP of this film lies in its treatment, keeping it stylishly eerie. By the end of it all, you might want to believe in curses and evil spirits.

21. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Revenue: 40.25 CR

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin

The thought of daayans existing in society is spooky in itself. Ek Thi Daayan is a brave attempt at trying something new. It is a cross between an out-and-out horror film and a creepy, paranormal thriller. The supernatural drama may seem unrealistic but the stylised treatment and the taut storyline make up for it, not to mention Konkona Sen’s eerie portrayal of a daayan. Spooky indeed!

22. Bhoot (2003)

Available On: Voot

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Revenue: 23.9 CR

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar

The scare element in Bhoot is kept brewing through most parts of the film and is frequently intercepted with scream-out-loud moments. Bhoot was one of the last gripping films churned out by Ram Gopal Varma before he switched to making films like Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

23. Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: 7.85 CR

Cast: Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan and Sohail Khan

Only Ramu can make apples look scary. This flick by RGV features in this list not because it is scary but because of its innovative script. Ramu packs in 6 of the most creative short stories in one movie, each with outrageous twists. No wonder they call him a maverick!

24. Andhera (1994)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 5

Cast: Anchana, Anisha and Anil Dhawan

This movie focuses on a rich man, who marries an amnesiac woman, but soon finds out that his wife is attracted by a supernatural force every night.

FAQ: Which five are popular horror movies?

Our top picks would be: Tumbbad, Pizza, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 13B: Fear Has A New Address.

25. Phoonk (2008)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 3.9

Revenue: 60 CR

Cast: Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa

Another creepy film churned out by Ram Gopal Varma’s Factory, Phoonk deals with the practice of black magic. RGV had so much faith in his film that he promised to offer Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who would watch the film alone in the theatre and not run out scared. Some challenge that!

26. Bulbbul (2020)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Revenue: 6 CR

Cast: Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Parambrata Chatterjee, Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam

This supernatural thriller centers on a child bride and her transformation from innocence to power.

27. Pari (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Revenue: 28.96 CR

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani

This supernatural horror movie revolves around a woman, who seems to be a victim of abuse, but holds a strange demeanor. When an innocent man tried to help her, her evil nature threatens his future.

28. Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Revenue: 40.94 CR

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana

This horror thriller focuses on a shipping officer who, on a secluded and unmanned haunted ship, tries to save a woman.

29. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Revenue: 266.88 CR

Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

The plotline follows a fraud psychic, who deals with the return of a vicious spirit hell-bent on vengeance against a family.

Watch – Horror Movies That We Can’t Believe Scared The Shit Out Of Us As Kids

30. Ghutan (2007)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Cast: Aryan Vaid and Hina Tasleem

The movie revolves around a woman, who returned from the dead, to seek revenge against her husband who buried her alive.

31. Makdee (2002)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: 1.5 CR

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Makrand Deshpande

This oh-so-scary movie, which was the first of its kind back then, centers on one half of an identical set of twins who, in an attempt to rescue her twin sister, from the evil witch.

32. Help (2010)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 4.2

Revenue: 3 CR

Cast: Bobby Deol, Mugdha Godse and Shreyas Talpade

This horror-thriller focuses on a married couple, who share a disturbed relationship, and are haunted by a spirit that denies leaving the human world.

Watch – Korean Horror Movies to Watch

33. Pizza (2012)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Revenue: 8 CR

Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma

This horror movie revolves around a pizza delivery boy, who delivers a pizza at a bungalow where mysterious events start to take place.

34. Aks (2001)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Revenue: 11.11 CR

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and Nandita Das

This supernatural thriller centers on two characters, a cop and a killer, who shoot each other, and their souls are transferred into each other’s bodies.

35. Kaun? (1999)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Revenue: 6.7 CR

Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh

This psychological suspense thriller focuses on an alone woman, who finds the doorbell ringing at odd hours and a stranger begs to enter her home.

36. Haunted – 3D (2011)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Revenue: 25.56 CR

Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur and Arif Zakaria

The plotline of this movie centers on a man, who travels to prepare his father’s house, which is apparently haunted, for sale. Later, he’s taken back to 1936, which proves that the haunted stories are, in fact, true.

37. 404 (2011)

Available On: Google Play

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Revenue: 1.5 CR

Cast: Imaad Shah, Nishikant Kamat, Rajvvir Aroraa, Tisca Chopra and Satish Kaushik

This movie revolves around a science student and how he has to stay in a room that is apparently haunted by a student, who had committed suicide.

38. Darr @ The Mall (2014)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 4.9

Revenue: 7.84 CR

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill and Nushrratt Bharuccha

This horror tale revolves around how a newly constructed mall is said to be haunted as some construction workers were mysteriously killed. However, a security guard unveils the secret behind the dark secret.

39. Haunted Hills (2020)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Revenue: 52.98 CR

Cast: Zuber K. Khan and Diana Khan

This spine-chilling drama revolves around a couple on their honeymoon. Nevertheless, things take a wild turn when the wife dies and her soul is stuck in a painting.

40. Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Revenue: 38.9 CR

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman

This horror movie focuses on an artist, who is surprised to find a woman who looks exactly like the girl in his fictional sketches. Later, she begins to experience the same accidents he painted.

41. Aatma (2013)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 3.9

Revenue: 11.36 CR

Cast: Bipasha Basu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This psychological horror movie centers on a woman, who is haunted by the spirit of her late husband, who died in a car accident, post losing custody of their daughter.

42. 3G (2013)

Available On: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 3.6

Revenue: 59.1 MN

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonal Chauhan

This movie revolves around a man, who shops for a 3G-enabled phone in a foreign land. Later, he started receiving unknown calls that threaten his life.

43. Raaz 3 (2012)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 4.1

Revenue: 70.7 CR

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta

This horror thriller movie, which was the third and last installment of the Raaz franchise, centers on a famous female actor, who feels threatened as a young actor marks her debut. The former then uses black magic to ruin her life.

44. Bhoot Returns (2012)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 2.6

Revenue: 6.39 CR

Cast: Manisha Koirala, JD Chakravarthy, Madhu Shalini and Alayana Sharma

This horror movie, which is a sequel to the 2003 movie Bhoot, focuses on a child, who recently moved into a possessed bungalow, along with her parents. Soon, strange occurrences start taking place.

45. Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Available On: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 3.9

Revenue: 63.29 CR

Cast: Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem

This horror sequel revolves around a female actor, who’s shooting for an erotic movie in a house with a demonic spirit. Later, the spirit possesses the actor.

46. Alone (2015)

Available On: Zee5

IMDb Rating: 3.7

Revenue: 25.7 CR

Cast: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

This movie centers on a young woman whose dead late sister haunts her.

47. The House Next Door (2017)

Available On: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Revenue: 2.31 CR

Cast: Siddharth, Siddharth and Suresh

The movie focuses on a newlywed couple, who move into a new house and soon realize that the house next door is haunted.

48. Laxmii (2020)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 2.5

Revenue: 1.96 CR

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

This horror comedy revolves around a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender individual.

49. Phone Booth (2022)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Revenue: 14.1 CR

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff

This supernatural comedy movie centers on a female ghost, who reaches out to two goofy ghostbusters for a business idea. What follows is a hilarious journey.

50. Bhoot Police (2021)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Revenue: 40 CR

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar and Javed Jaffrey

The film follows two brothers, who are assigned a case of hunting down spirits in a remote village.

Are you gutsy enough to watch any of these alone tonight?

Please note that all images are taken from IMDb unless specified otherwise.