There’s no doubt that horror movies are not everyone’s cup of blood– apologies, we mean tea. From creaking doors and monstrous creatures to creepy ensembles, Bollywood horror movies have been entertaining their audience since the 90s.

You can also pick your favorites from this Ramsay Brothers’ horror movies list to make the most of the upcoming weekend by binge-watching some classics. However, in case you are looking for something different, then here are some best Bollywood horror movies from 1992-2022 that one cannot dare to watch alone!

Sr. NoMovie NameYearIMDB Rating
1Krishna Cottage20045.1
2Vaastu Shastra20045.0
3Kaal20065.7
4Bhool Bhulaiyaa20077.4
5Tumbbad20188.2
6Stree20187.5
7Durgamati20204.0
8Roohi20214.3
9Dybbuk20215.0
10Chhorii20216.8
11Bhediya20227.5
12Raat19927.1
13192020086.4
14Raaz20026.6
15Ragini MMS20115.1
1613 B20097.3
17Junoon19925.6
18Insaan Bana Shaitan19924.3
19Horror Story20134.2
20Shaapit20105.4
21Ek Thi Daayan20135.7
22Bhoot20036.4
23Darna Mana Hai20036.3
24Andhera19945
25Phoonk20083.9
26Bulbbul20206.5
27Pari20186.6
28Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship20205.4
29Bhool Bhulaiyaa 220225.7
30Ghutan20075.2
31Makdee20027.5
32Help20104.2
33Pizza20146.2
34Aks20015.8
35Kaun19997.8
36Haunted – 3D20116.3
3740420117.3
38Darr @ The Mall20144.9
39Haunted Hills20207.5
40Raaz: The Mystery Continues20095.7
41Aatma20133.9
423G20133.6
43Raaz 320124.1
44Bhoot Returns20122.6
45Ragini MMS 220143.9
46Alone20156.2
47The House Next Door20174.4
48Laxmii20202.5
49Phone Booth20227.1
50Bhoot Police20217.0
Bollywood horror movie list

1. Krishna Cottage (2004)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Revenue: 5.54 CR
Cast: Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar and Anita Hassanandani Reddy

In 1990, a professor writes an unfinished evil book of nine-and-a-half stories. Several years later, six school friends discover the unfinished book and unleash the evil.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

2. Vaastu Shastra (2004)

Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 5.0
Revenue: 6.95 CR
Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ahsaas Channa and JD Chakravarthy

The movie revolves around a young boy, who moves to an old house along with his family, and notices unexplainable yet scary events.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

Check – Horror Movies That Were Frighteningly Cursed In Real Life

3. Kaal (2006)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Revenue: 19 CR
Cast: John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Ajay Devgn

The movie revolves around two groups, investigators and hunters, who soon realize that someone or something is hunting them.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

Watch – Killer Doll Horror Movies 

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: 82.8 CR
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav

The movie revolves around a couple who decide to live in their ancestral home, ignoring the warnings about ghosts. Later, due to creepy occurrences, they call a psychiatrist to uncover the mystery.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

Also Read: Top 20 Bollywood Horror Movies According to IMDb

5. Tumbbad (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: 13.57 CR
Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar

This period horror movie revolves around a family, who builds a shrine for a monster and attempts to own his cursed wealth. However, they face disastrous outcomes.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

FAQ: Which is the highest IMDb-rated horror movie?
Tumbbad (8.2 ratings).

Read more – Scary Horror Movies Based On True Stories

6. Stree (2018)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 180.76 CR
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee

Stree is a horror comedy that is apparently based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, which hit the streets of Bengaluru in the 1990s. The movie revolves around the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals. However, a group of friends decide to unravel the mystery.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

Also Read: Horror Movies That We Can’t Believe Scared The Shit Out Of Us As Kids

7. Durgamati (2020)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 4.0
Revenue: 102.2 CR
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill

The movie focuses on a woman officer, seeking justice, who gets possessed by a ghost while trying to prove her innocence.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

8. Roohi (2021)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Revenue: 30.33
CR Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma

The movie centres on a kidnapped woman, who is possessed by a demon.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

Check – Best Horror Movies Of 2021 

9. Dybbuk (2021)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5
Revenue: 36 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta

The movie revolves around a married couple, who experiences paranormal activities after they bought an antique box in their home.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Amazon Prime Video?
With a 7.3 rating, 13B: Fear Has A New Address is one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.

Checkout – Best Regional Horror Movies 

10. Chhorii (2021)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: 4.83 CR
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal

The movie revolves around a married couple, who seek refuge in a remote house, but soon experience supernatural events.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

11. Bhediya (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 79.35 CR
Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

This movie focuses on a man who gets bitten by a wolf and starts to transform into the wild creature.

Also Read: Horror Movies You Can Watch On Valentine’s Day 

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022

12. Raat (1992)

Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Revathy, Chinna and Om Puri

Raat is considered to be one of the finest films RGV has made. It’s a supernatural thriller that doesn’t go over the top with the nuances of a horror film. The plot is set into motion when a kitten is killed and the leading lady is possessed by its spirit. After you watch this cult classic, you will never look at cats the same way.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: typepad

13. 1920 (2008)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: 7 CR
Cast: Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma

A royal deserted mansion. Check. A mysterious caretaker. Check. A newlywed couple. Check. This movie abounds in every cliche expected of a horror film but what sets it apart from the others is the sheer artistic finesse with which the frames have been done. Chills guaranteed.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: santabanta

14. Raaz (2002)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: 35 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu Grover, Dino Morea and Ashutosh Rana

Inspired by the Michelle Pfeiffer starrer ‘What Lies Beneath’, Raaz was just the beginning of a slew of horror films that Bipasha Basu was to sign later. Pfeiffer did a commendable job in the original. But our Bips matched her in every way.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: facebook

15. Ragini MMS (2011)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Revenue: 99.4 MN
Cast: Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao

Ragini MMS is inspired by the American supernatural horror ‘Paranormal Activity’ and is partly based on a real story. Unlike its sequel, this one did not have Sunny Leone but still managed to draw the crowds to the theatres thanks to its edge-of-the-seat thrills. This sleeper hit can give you a few sleepless hours when you hit the bed at night.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: indiancinemagallery

FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Netflix?
Krishna Cottage has to be one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.

16. 13 B (2009)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: 9.94 CR
Cast: Madhavan, Nitu Chandra and Poonam Dhillon

13 B comes packed to the rafters with spine-tingling chills and scares. It doesn’t completely depend on a spooky background score or weird camera angles to deliver the chills. With a strong script and an ensemble cast that does its job to perfection, 13 B is definitely one movie you shouldn’t miss.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: gobollywood

17. Junoon (1992)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Cast: Avinash Wadhawan, Pooja Bhatt and Tom Alter

The movie revolves around a man, who is badly injured by a cursed tiger. He later learns that he will turn into a tiger on a full moon night.

18. Insaan Bana Shaitan (1992)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Cast: Deepak Parashar, Anil Dhawan and Jagdeep

The movie focuses on a couple, who take a rest stop, while driving through a dense forest, in a secluded haunted bungalow.

Insaan Bana Shaitan Horror movie from bollywood

19. Horror Story (2013)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Revenue: 7 CR
Cast: Karan Kundra, Ravish Desai and Hasan Zaidi

A group of youngsters decides to spend the night at a haunted hotel. Things get convoluted and it’s a scare fest thereon. There are some genuinely frightening scenes that will make you jump off your seat. Those looking for chills won’t be disappointed at all.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: viralscape

FAQ: Who is the king of horror movies?
We’d say Ramsay Brothers, without a doubt.

20. Shaapit (2010)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Revenue: 8 CR
Cast: Aditya Narayan, Shubh Joshi and Shweta Agarwal

The third instalment in the Raaz trilogy, Shaapit is good enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck. Like every Vikram Bhatt film, the USP of this film lies in its treatment, keeping it stylishly eerie. By the end of it all, you might want to believe in curses and evil spirits.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: bestimagesof

21. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 40.25 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin

The thought of daayans existing in society is spooky in itself. Ek Thi Daayan is a brave attempt at trying something new. It is a cross between an out-and-out horror film and a creepy, paranormal thriller. The supernatural drama may seem unrealistic but the stylised treatment and the taut storyline make up for it, not to mention Konkona Sen’s eerie portrayal of a daayan. Spooky indeed!

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: rediff

22. Bhoot (2003)

Available On: Voot
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: 23.9 CR
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar

The scare element in Bhoot is kept brewing through most parts of the film and is frequently intercepted with scream-out-loud moments. Bhoot was one of the last gripping films churned out by Ram Gopal Varma before he switched to making films like Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: youtube

23. Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: 7.85 CR
Cast: Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan and Sohail Khan

Only Ramu can make apples look scary. This flick by RGV features in this list not because it is scary but because of its innovative script. Ramu packs in 6 of the most creative short stories in one movie, each with outrageous twists. No wonder they call him a maverick!

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: tkshare

24. Andhera (1994)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5
Cast: Anchana, Anisha and Anil Dhawan

This movie focuses on a rich man, who marries an amnesiac woman, but soon finds out that his wife is attracted by a supernatural force every night.

Bollywood horror movie - Andhera (1994)

FAQ: Which five are popular horror movies?
Our top picks would be: Tumbbad, Pizza, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 13B: Fear Has A New Address.

25. Phoonk (2008)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 60 CR
Cast: Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa

Another creepy film churned out by Ram Gopal Varma’s Factory, Phoonk deals with the practice of black magic. RGV had so much faith in his film that he promised to offer Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who would watch the film alone in the theatre and not run out scared. Some challenge that!

Scariest Bollywood Horror Movies From 1992-2022
Source: tfilm

26. Bulbbul (2020)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: 6 CR
Cast: Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Parambrata Chatterjee, Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam

This supernatural thriller centers on a child bride and her transformation from innocence to power.

Bulbbul horror bollywood movie

27. Pari (2018)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: 28.96 CR
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani

This supernatural horror movie revolves around a woman, who seems to be a victim of abuse, but holds a strange demeanor. When an innocent man tried to help her, her evil nature threatens his future.

Pari (2018) - scariest move from bollywood

28. Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Revenue: 40.94 CR
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana

This horror thriller focuses on a shipping officer who, on a secluded and unmanned haunted ship, tries to save a woman.

Bhoot - bollywood horror movie

29. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 266.88 CR
Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

The plotline follows a fraud psychic, who deals with the return of a vicious spirit hell-bent on vengeance against a family.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 horror movie poster

Watch – Horror Movies That We Can’t Believe Scared The Shit Out Of Us As Kids

30. Ghutan (2007)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Cast: Aryan Vaid and Hina Tasleem

The movie revolves around a woman, who returned from the dead, to seek revenge against her husband who buried her alive.

31. Makdee (2002)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 1.5 CR
Cast: Shabana Azmi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Makrand Deshpande

This oh-so-scary movie, which was the first of its kind back then, centers on one half of an identical set of twins who, in an attempt to rescue her twin sister, from the evil witch.

32. Help (2010)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Revenue: 3 CR
Cast: Bobby Deol, Mugdha Godse and Shreyas Talpade

This horror-thriller focuses on a married couple, who share a disturbed relationship, and are haunted by a spirit that denies leaving the human world.

Watch – Korean Horror Movies to Watch 

33. Pizza (2012)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Revenue: 8 CR
Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma

This horror movie revolves around a pizza delivery boy, who delivers a pizza at a bungalow where mysterious events start to take place.

Pizza - bollywood horror movie

34. Aks (2001)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Revenue: 11.11 CR
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and Nandita Das

This supernatural thriller centers on two characters, a cop and a killer, who shoot each other, and their souls are transferred into each other’s bodies.

Aks movie poster

35. Kaun? (1999)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: 6.7 CR
Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh

This psychological suspense thriller focuses on an alone woman, who finds the doorbell ringing at odd hours and a stranger begs to enter her home.

kaun? bollywood horror movie

36. Haunted – 3D (2011)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: 25.56 CR
Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur and Arif Zakaria

The plotline of this movie centers on a man, who travels to prepare his father’s house, which is apparently haunted, for sale. Later, he’s taken back to 1936, which proves that the haunted stories are, in fact, true.

bollywood horror movie

37. 404 (2011)

Available On: Google Play
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: 1.5 CR
Cast: Imaad Shah, Nishikant Kamat, Rajvvir Aroraa, Tisca Chopra and Satish Kaushik

This movie revolves around a science student and how he has to stay in a room that is apparently haunted by a student, who had committed suicide.

bollywood horror movie

38. Darr @ The Mall (2014)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.9
Revenue: 7.84 CR
Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill and Nushrratt Bharuccha

This horror tale revolves around how a newly constructed mall is said to be haunted as some construction workers were mysteriously killed. However, a security guard unveils the secret behind the dark secret.

bollywood horror movie - darr

39. Haunted Hills (2020)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 52.98 CR
Cast: Zuber K. Khan and Diana Khan

This spine-chilling drama revolves around a couple on their honeymoon. Nevertheless, things take a wild turn when the wife dies and her soul is stuck in a painting.

bollywood horror movie - Haunted hills

40. Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 38.9 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman

This horror movie focuses on an artist, who is surprised to find a woman who looks exactly like the girl in his fictional sketches. Later, she begins to experience the same accidents he painted.

bollywood horror movie - raaz

41. Aatma (2013)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 11.36 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

This psychological horror movie centers on a woman, who is haunted by the spirit of her late husband, who died in a car accident, post losing custody of their daughter.

bollywood horror movie - Aatma

42. 3G (2013)

Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 3.6
Revenue: 59.1 MN
Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonal Chauhan

This movie revolves around a man, who shops for a 3G-enabled phone in a foreign land. Later, he started receiving unknown calls that threaten his life.

bollywood horror movie - 3G

43. Raaz 3 (2012)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Revenue: 70.7 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta

This horror thriller movie, which was the third and last installment of the Raaz franchise, centers on a famous female actor, who feels threatened as a young actor marks her debut. The former then uses black magic to ruin her life.

bollywood horror movie - RAAZ 3

44. Bhoot Returns (2012)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 2.6
Revenue: 6.39 CR
Cast: Manisha Koirala, JD Chakravarthy, Madhu Shalini and Alayana Sharma

This horror movie, which is a sequel to the 2003 movie Bhoot, focuses on a child, who recently moved into a possessed bungalow, along with her parents. Soon, strange occurrences start taking place.

bollywood horror movie - BHOOT RETURNS

45. Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 63.29 CR
Cast: Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem

This horror sequel revolves around a female actor, who’s shooting for an erotic movie in a house with a demonic spirit. Later, the spirit possesses the actor.

bollywood horror movie - RAGINI MMS 2

46. Alone (2015)

Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 3.7
Revenue: 25.7 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

This movie centers on a young woman whose dead late sister haunts her.

Alone - bollywood horror movie

47. The House Next Door (2017)

Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: 2.31 CR
Cast: Siddharth, Siddharth and Suresh

The movie focuses on a newlywed couple, who move into a new house and soon realize that the house next door is haunted.

bollywood horror movie

48. Laxmii (2020)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 2.5
Revenue: 1.96 CR
Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

This horror comedy revolves around a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender individual.

bollywood horror movie

49. Phone Booth (2022)

Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Revenue: 14.1 CR
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff

This supernatural comedy movie centers on a female ghost, who reaches out to two goofy ghostbusters for a business idea. What follows is a hilarious journey.

bollywood horror movie

50. Bhoot Police (2021)

Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Revenue: 40 CR
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar and Javed Jaffrey

The film follows two brothers, who are assigned a case of hunting down spirits in a remote village.

bollywood horror movie

Are you gutsy enough to watch any of these alone tonight?

Please note that all images are taken from IMDb unless specified otherwise.