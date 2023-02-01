There’s no doubt that horror movies are not everyone’s cup of blood– apologies, we mean tea. From creaking doors and monstrous creatures to creepy ensembles, Bollywood horror movies have been entertaining their audience since the 90s.
You can also pick your favorites from this Ramsay Brothers’ horror movies list to make the most of the upcoming weekend by binge-watching some classics. However, in case you are looking for something different, then here are some best Bollywood horror movies from 1992-2022 that one cannot dare to watch alone!
|Sr. No
|Movie Name
|Year
|IMDB Rating
|1
|Krishna Cottage
|2004
|5.1
|2
|Vaastu Shastra
|2004
|5.0
|3
|Kaal
|2006
|5.7
|4
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa
|2007
|7.4
|5
|Tumbbad
|2018
|8.2
|6
|Stree
|2018
|7.5
|7
|Durgamati
|2020
|4.0
|8
|Roohi
|2021
|4.3
|9
|Dybbuk
|2021
|5.0
|10
|Chhorii
|2021
|6.8
|11
|Bhediya
|2022
|7.5
|12
|Raat
|1992
|7.1
|13
|1920
|2008
|6.4
|14
|Raaz
|2002
|6.6
|15
|Ragini MMS
|2011
|5.1
|16
|13 B
|2009
|7.3
|17
|Junoon
|1992
|5.6
|18
|Insaan Bana Shaitan
|1992
|4.3
|19
|Horror Story
|2013
|4.2
|20
|Shaapit
|2010
|5.4
|21
|Ek Thi Daayan
|2013
|5.7
|22
|Bhoot
|2003
|6.4
|23
|Darna Mana Hai
|2003
|6.3
|24
|Andhera
|1994
|5
|25
|Phoonk
|2008
|3.9
|26
|Bulbbul
|2020
|6.5
|27
|Pari
|2018
|6.6
|28
|Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship
|2020
|5.4
|29
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|2022
|5.7
|30
|Ghutan
|2007
|5.2
|31
|Makdee
|2002
|7.5
|32
|Help
|2010
|4.2
|33
|Pizza
|2014
|6.2
|34
|Aks
|2001
|5.8
|35
|Kaun
|1999
|7.8
|36
|Haunted – 3D
|2011
|6.3
|37
|404
|2011
|7.3
|38
|Darr @ The Mall
|2014
|4.9
|39
|Haunted Hills
|2020
|7.5
|40
|Raaz: The Mystery Continues
|2009
|5.7
|41
|Aatma
|2013
|3.9
|42
|3G
|2013
|3.6
|43
|Raaz 3
|2012
|4.1
|44
|Bhoot Returns
|2012
|2.6
|45
|Ragini MMS 2
|2014
|3.9
|46
|Alone
|2015
|6.2
|47
|The House Next Door
|2017
|4.4
|48
|Laxmii
|2020
|2.5
|49
|Phone Booth
|2022
|7.1
|50
|Bhoot Police
|2021
|7.0
1. Krishna Cottage (2004)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Revenue: 5.54 CR
Cast: Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar and Anita Hassanandani Reddy
In 1990, a professor writes an unfinished evil book of nine-and-a-half stories. Several years later, six school friends discover the unfinished book and unleash the evil.
2. Vaastu Shastra (2004)
Available On: MX Player
IMDb Rating: 5.0
Revenue: 6.95 CR
Cast: Sushmita Sen, Ahsaas Channa and JD Chakravarthy
The movie revolves around a young boy, who moves to an old house along with his family, and notices unexplainable yet scary events.
3. Kaal (2006)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 4.7
Revenue: 19 CR
Cast: John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Ajay Devgn
The movie revolves around two groups, investigators and hunters, who soon realize that someone or something is hunting them.
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Revenue: 82.8 CR
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav
The movie revolves around a couple who decide to live in their ancestral home, ignoring the warnings about ghosts. Later, due to creepy occurrences, they call a psychiatrist to uncover the mystery.
5. Tumbbad (2018)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Revenue: 13.57 CR
Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar
This period horror movie revolves around a family, who builds a shrine for a monster and attempts to own his cursed wealth. However, they face disastrous outcomes.
FAQ: Which is the highest IMDb-rated horror movie?
Tumbbad (8.2 ratings).
6. Stree (2018)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 180.76 CR
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee
Stree is a horror comedy that is apparently based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, which hit the streets of Bengaluru in the 1990s. The movie revolves around the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during festivals. However, a group of friends decide to unravel the mystery.
7. Durgamati (2020)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 4.0
Revenue: 102.2 CR
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill
The movie focuses on a woman officer, seeking justice, who gets possessed by a ghost while trying to prove her innocence.
8. Roohi (2021)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Revenue: 30.33
CR Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma
The movie centres on a kidnapped woman, who is possessed by a demon.
9. Dybbuk (2021)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5
Revenue: 36 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta
The movie revolves around a married couple, who experiences paranormal activities after they bought an antique box in their home.
FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Amazon Prime Video?
With a 7.3 rating, 13B: Fear Has A New Address is one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.
10. Chhorii (2021)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Revenue: 4.83 CR
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal
The movie revolves around a married couple, who seek refuge in a remote house, but soon experience supernatural events.
11. Bhediya (2022)
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 79.35 CR
Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
This movie focuses on a man who gets bitten by a wolf and starts to transform into the wild creature.
12. Raat (1992)
Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Cast: Revathy, Chinna and Om Puri
Raat is considered to be one of the finest films RGV has made. It’s a supernatural thriller that doesn’t go over the top with the nuances of a horror film. The plot is set into motion when a kitten is killed and the leading lady is possessed by its spirit. After you watch this cult classic, you will never look at cats the same way.
13. 1920 (2008)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: 7 CR
Cast: Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma
A royal deserted mansion. Check. A mysterious caretaker. Check. A newlywed couple. Check. This movie abounds in every cliche expected of a horror film but what sets it apart from the others is the sheer artistic finesse with which the frames have been done. Chills guaranteed.
14. Raaz (2002)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: 35 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu Grover, Dino Morea and Ashutosh Rana
Inspired by the Michelle Pfeiffer starrer ‘What Lies Beneath’, Raaz was just the beginning of a slew of horror films that Bipasha Basu was to sign later. Pfeiffer did a commendable job in the original. But our Bips matched her in every way.
15. Ragini MMS (2011)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Revenue: 99.4 MN
Cast: Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao
Ragini MMS is inspired by the American supernatural horror ‘Paranormal Activity’ and is partly based on a real story. Unlike its sequel, this one did not have Sunny Leone but still managed to draw the crowds to the theatres thanks to its edge-of-the-seat thrills. This sleeper hit can give you a few sleepless hours when you hit the bed at night.
FAQ: Which is the scariest movie on Netflix?
Krishna Cottage has to be one of the scariest movies on this streaming platform.
16. 13 B (2009)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: 9.94 CR
Cast: Madhavan, Nitu Chandra and Poonam Dhillon
13 B comes packed to the rafters with spine-tingling chills and scares. It doesn’t completely depend on a spooky background score or weird camera angles to deliver the chills. With a strong script and an ensemble cast that does its job to perfection, 13 B is definitely one movie you shouldn’t miss.
17. Junoon (1992)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Cast: Avinash Wadhawan, Pooja Bhatt and Tom Alter
The movie revolves around a man, who is badly injured by a cursed tiger. He later learns that he will turn into a tiger on a full moon night.
18. Insaan Bana Shaitan (1992)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.3
Cast: Deepak Parashar, Anil Dhawan and Jagdeep
The movie focuses on a couple, who take a rest stop, while driving through a dense forest, in a secluded haunted bungalow.
19. Horror Story (2013)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Revenue: 7 CR
Cast: Karan Kundra, Ravish Desai and Hasan Zaidi
A group of youngsters decides to spend the night at a haunted hotel. Things get convoluted and it’s a scare fest thereon. There are some genuinely frightening scenes that will make you jump off your seat. Those looking for chills won’t be disappointed at all.
FAQ: Who is the king of horror movies?
We’d say Ramsay Brothers, without a doubt.
20. Shaapit (2010)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Revenue: 8 CR
Cast: Aditya Narayan, Shubh Joshi and Shweta Agarwal
The third instalment in the Raaz trilogy, Shaapit is good enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck. Like every Vikram Bhatt film, the USP of this film lies in its treatment, keeping it stylishly eerie. By the end of it all, you might want to believe in curses and evil spirits.
21. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 40.25 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin
The thought of daayans existing in society is spooky in itself. Ek Thi Daayan is a brave attempt at trying something new. It is a cross between an out-and-out horror film and a creepy, paranormal thriller. The supernatural drama may seem unrealistic but the stylised treatment and the taut storyline make up for it, not to mention Konkona Sen’s eerie portrayal of a daayan. Spooky indeed!
22. Bhoot (2003)
Available On: Voot
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Revenue: 23.9 CR
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar
The scare element in Bhoot is kept brewing through most parts of the film and is frequently intercepted with scream-out-loud moments. Bhoot was one of the last gripping films churned out by Ram Gopal Varma before he switched to making films like Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.
23. Darna Mana Hai (2003)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: 7.85 CR
Cast: Nana Patekar, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Saif Ali Khan and Sohail Khan
Only Ramu can make apples look scary. This flick by RGV features in this list not because it is scary but because of its innovative script. Ramu packs in 6 of the most creative short stories in one movie, each with outrageous twists. No wonder they call him a maverick!
24. Andhera (1994)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5
Cast: Anchana, Anisha and Anil Dhawan
This movie focuses on a rich man, who marries an amnesiac woman, but soon finds out that his wife is attracted by a supernatural force every night.
FAQ: Which five are popular horror movies?
Our top picks would be: Tumbbad, Pizza, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and 13B: Fear Has A New Address.
25. Phoonk (2008)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 60 CR
Cast: Sudeep, Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa
Another creepy film churned out by Ram Gopal Varma’s Factory, Phoonk deals with the practice of black magic. RGV had so much faith in his film that he promised to offer Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who would watch the film alone in the theatre and not run out scared. Some challenge that!
26. Bulbbul (2020)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Revenue: 6 CR
Cast: Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Parambrata Chatterjee, Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam
This supernatural thriller centers on a child bride and her transformation from innocence to power.
27. Pari (2018)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Revenue: 28.96 CR
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani
This supernatural horror movie revolves around a woman, who seems to be a victim of abuse, but holds a strange demeanor. When an innocent man tried to help her, her evil nature threatens his future.
28. Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship (2020)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Revenue: 40.94 CR
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana
This horror thriller focuses on a shipping officer who, on a secluded and unmanned haunted ship, tries to save a woman.
29. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 266.88 CR
Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
The plotline follows a fraud psychic, who deals with the return of a vicious spirit hell-bent on vengeance against a family.
30. Ghutan (2007)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Cast: Aryan Vaid and Hina Tasleem
The movie revolves around a woman, who returned from the dead, to seek revenge against her husband who buried her alive.
31. Makdee (2002)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 1.5 CR
Cast: Shabana Azmi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Makrand Deshpande
This oh-so-scary movie, which was the first of its kind back then, centers on one half of an identical set of twins who, in an attempt to rescue her twin sister, from the evil witch.
32. Help (2010)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.2
Revenue: 3 CR
Cast: Bobby Deol, Mugdha Godse and Shreyas Talpade
This horror-thriller focuses on a married couple, who share a disturbed relationship, and are haunted by a spirit that denies leaving the human world.
33. Pizza (2012)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Revenue: 8 CR
Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Dipannita Sharma
This horror movie revolves around a pizza delivery boy, who delivers a pizza at a bungalow where mysterious events start to take place.
34. Aks (2001)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Revenue: 11.11 CR
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Manoj Bajpayee and Nandita Das
This supernatural thriller centers on two characters, a cop and a killer, who shoot each other, and their souls are transferred into each other’s bodies.
35. Kaun? (1999)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Revenue: 6.7 CR
Cast: Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh
This psychological suspense thriller focuses on an alone woman, who finds the doorbell ringing at odd hours and a stranger begs to enter her home.
36. Haunted – 3D (2011)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Revenue: 25.56 CR
Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Tia Bajpai, Achint Kaur and Arif Zakaria
The plotline of this movie centers on a man, who travels to prepare his father’s house, which is apparently haunted, for sale. Later, he’s taken back to 1936, which proves that the haunted stories are, in fact, true.
37. 404 (2011)
Available On: Google Play
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Revenue: 1.5 CR
Cast: Imaad Shah, Nishikant Kamat, Rajvvir Aroraa, Tisca Chopra and Satish Kaushik
This movie revolves around a science student and how he has to stay in a room that is apparently haunted by a student, who had committed suicide.
38. Darr @ The Mall (2014)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 4.9
Revenue: 7.84 CR
Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill and Nushrratt Bharuccha
This horror tale revolves around how a newly constructed mall is said to be haunted as some construction workers were mysteriously killed. However, a security guard unveils the secret behind the dark secret.
39. Haunted Hills (2020)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Revenue: 52.98 CR
Cast: Zuber K. Khan and Diana Khan
This spine-chilling drama revolves around a couple on their honeymoon. Nevertheless, things take a wild turn when the wife dies and her soul is stuck in a painting.
40. Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Revenue: 38.9 CR
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman
This horror movie focuses on an artist, who is surprised to find a woman who looks exactly like the girl in his fictional sketches. Later, she begins to experience the same accidents he painted.
41. Aatma (2013)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 11.36 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
This psychological horror movie centers on a woman, who is haunted by the spirit of her late husband, who died in a car accident, post losing custody of their daughter.
42. 3G (2013)
Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 3.6
Revenue: 59.1 MN
Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sonal Chauhan
This movie revolves around a man, who shops for a 3G-enabled phone in a foreign land. Later, he started receiving unknown calls that threaten his life.
43. Raaz 3 (2012)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Revenue: 70.7 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta
This horror thriller movie, which was the third and last installment of the Raaz franchise, centers on a famous female actor, who feels threatened as a young actor marks her debut. The former then uses black magic to ruin her life.
44. Bhoot Returns (2012)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 2.6
Revenue: 6.39 CR
Cast: Manisha Koirala, JD Chakravarthy, Madhu Shalini and Alayana Sharma
This horror movie, which is a sequel to the 2003 movie Bhoot, focuses on a child, who recently moved into a possessed bungalow, along with her parents. Soon, strange occurrences start taking place.
45. Ragini MMS 2 (2014)
Available On: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Revenue: 63.29 CR
Cast: Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem
This horror sequel revolves around a female actor, who’s shooting for an erotic movie in a house with a demonic spirit. Later, the spirit possesses the actor.
46. Alone (2015)
Available On: Zee5
IMDb Rating: 3.7
Revenue: 25.7 CR
Cast: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
This movie centers on a young woman whose dead late sister haunts her.
47. The House Next Door (2017)
Available On: YouTube
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Revenue: 2.31 CR
Cast: Siddharth, Siddharth and Suresh
The movie focuses on a newlywed couple, who move into a new house and soon realize that the house next door is haunted.
48. Laxmii (2020)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 2.5
Revenue: 1.96 CR
Cast: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani
This horror comedy revolves around a man who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender individual.
49. Phone Booth (2022)
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Revenue: 14.1 CR
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff
This supernatural comedy movie centers on a female ghost, who reaches out to two goofy ghostbusters for a business idea. What follows is a hilarious journey.
50. Bhoot Police (2021)
Available On: Disney+Hotstar
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Revenue: 40 CR
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Dhar and Javed Jaffrey
The film follows two brothers, who are assigned a case of hunting down spirits in a remote village.
Are you gutsy enough to watch any of these alone tonight?
Please note that all images are taken from IMDb unless specified otherwise.