Who doesn’t like horror? Don’t answer that. That was a rhetorical question. I know that everybody does. We all love to be scared out of our wits every now and then. We all enjoy the small thrill of an unknown entity spooking us out. As has been proven by the success of shows like The Zee Horror Show.

So if you’re one of those cool people who loved old school horror shows, you’ll love these gems by the ever enigmatic Ramsay brothers. Take a look.

1. Purani Haveli (1989)

The premise of the film was simple. A young couple travelling across a forest come across a mansion and decide to spend the night there.

Don’t ask why.

They conveniently decide to sleep outside the mansion.

Not inside, but outside.

And that’s when the hairiest monster known to mankind attacks them and as expected, kills them.

The rest of the story is about how they hunt down the monster who lives in a bigger house than you can ever afford. But that opening sequence alone should give you motivation to watch it.

2. Purana Mandir (1984)

It’s not my fault everything that they do turns out to be ‘purana’.

You know what’s the scariest part about this film?

That it was made with assistance by a certain Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani.

Yup, this guy right here.

The film deals with a devil worshiper called Samri who’s beheaded by a king 200 years back.

The king, for some strange, kinky reason, keeps his head in a box with him.

Now, 200 years later, guess who comes back to life? It’s Samri!

Yeah, no prizes for that.

Also, this was Mohnish Bahl’s fourth film. Plus, it has Satish Shah who’s been made to look like a gulab-jamun in the film. So watch it for them.

3. Veerana (1988)

Okay, this, arguably, was one of Ramsay brothers’ scarier movies. Of course, the soundtrack helped considering it was given by none other than…

The films premise was simple. A girl, possessed by an evil spirit makes it her life’s mission to seduce and kill men.

Admit it. This girl gave nightmares to every 90s kid back then.

4. Tahkhana (1986)

Released in 1986, Tahkhana took property dispute to another level.

A good-for-nothing son who’s ousted from the family fortune, vows to make everybody’s lives miserable using black magic.

Also, it’s perhaps the only horror movie in Indian cinema history where the ghost is wearing shoes.

And also engages in a hand-to-hand combat with our hero.

5. Dak Bangla (1987)

Before Brendan Fraiser’s The Mummy and Tom Cruise’s The Mummy reboot, there were the Ramsay brothers terrifying the shit out of the aam junta with a Mummy.

Yep, that’s exactly what the premise of this masterpiece was.

I mean it was the year 1987. And it had a legit Mummy in it. What more do you want?

6. Bandh Darwaza (1990)

Okay, first things first.

The Dracula in this film was called ‘Neola’. And it doesn’t get any cooler than that.

Neola just wants two things in life:

a) Blood

b) Young women

The film also stars Aruna Irani doing I don’t know what.

The film is about people trying to get rid of Neola but watch it for this- the hottest exorcist ever.

7. Andhera (1975)

Released in 1975, this was one of Ramsay brothers’ early works.

The film was more like a mixture of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare On Elm Street as a mysterious figure with fangs and claws terrorizes a bunch of people.

Oh and guess who the playback singers for the film were.

8. Saamri (1985)

Saamri was an accomplishment of sorts considering it was India’s first horror film in 3D.

Seriously, even on a non-3D screen, it looks 3D.

The storyline was simple.

Saamri, a wealthy man is killed by his greedy relative. He then comes back to life to avenge his death.

And protect his niece.

Yes, this ghost is a protector.

9. Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972)

Looks like the Ramsay brothers were making zombie flicks way before Walking Dead.

Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche tells the story of Rajvansh, who becomes a zombie after he accidentally drops some chemical into his milk.

And then drinks it.

That’s some Powerpuff Girls shit right there.

Also, no, that’s not Elvis Presley.

10. Aur Kaun? (1979)

Remember Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride in which a guy accidentally marries a dead woman?

Well, that’s exactly what Ramsay brothers had done.

26 years before Burton.

Oh, and the title track for it was sung by none other than Lata Mangeshkar.

Time to binge watch these.