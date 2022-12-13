Korean horror films are popularly known for their unconventional story lines. On that note, here are the 8 best Korean horror flicks that you can add to your ‘must watch movies’ list if you are a fan of horror flicks that get really gruesome.

1. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

Gonjiam: A Haunted Asylum is based on local legends of people who’ve visited abandoned hospitals. It follows a crew of a web series who travel to an abandoned asylum that is surrounded by rumors of paranormal encounters for a live broadcast. This film has a basis in reality and there are a few unexpected jump scares that will send chills down your spine. As the film progresses, it becomes more spooky and interesting. The eerie atmosphere depicted in this movie adds more tension and seriousness to the situation.

2. The Wailing (2016)

This film has aspects of the Korean culture mixed into the movie’s story line. The story revolves around a mountain village called Gokseong, that is hit with a mysterious disease that causes death and mayhem. The plot is intriguing and captivating. It captures your attention and forces you to immerse yourself in the story. As the film progresses, it gives clues to the ending but there are so many twists and turns along the way that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is definitely a cult horror masterpiece with an unbeatable story line and an ending that will truly blow your mind.

3. The Silenced (2015)

The Silenced is a horror-mystery that revolves around the story of a teenage girl named Bo-yeong Park, who is transferred to a boarding school where several students have gone missing. The girl sets on a journey to unravel the mysteries and secrets that surround the boarding school in order to survive. The first half of the movie is fast-paced and effectively creepy. The film follows the homogeneous style of Korean horror so don’t expect the cheap scares. The narrative of the film takes some sharp, unexpected turns that will keep you hooked till the end.

4. White: Melody of the Curse (2011)

This horror film revolves around the world of K-pop and a girl group named ‘The Pink Dolls.’ The girls are struggling to find an audience and they soon stumble upon a song which is believed to be cursed. The first half of the film highlights the hardships of fame and gives an inside look into the world of the Korean music industry while the scares build slowly. The second half of the film mostly focuses on a white-haired ghost who haunts the pop group for using her song. The songs are quite catchy but the plot is quite simple and straight-forward. The story line is quite original and there are genuinely frightening moments when you least expect it.

5. Death Bell (2008)

The Death Bell is a Korean horror film that revolves around advanced students who end up being tortured by their class rank, when they take up special classes before their exams. The film is quite solid in the technical aspect. The plot is fast paced and thrilling. Overall, its a decent movie that will grab your attention from the very beginning.

6. Cinderella (2006)

Cinderella is a horror film that revolves around the story of a 17-year-old girl who has never seen her father but senses his presence. Her mother is a plastic surgeon and her friends consult her mother for surgery but her happiness comes to an end when she learns that her friends start to commit mysterious suicides by cutting out their faces. The story line is original and it isn’t something that you might have seen or heard before. The film is definitely creepy, tantalizing and unbearably sad. The visuals are outstanding and it feels quite real. All in all, a satisfying movie with many plot twists and turns that will make your heart skip a beat.

7. Witch Board (2004)

The Witch Board highlights the struggles of a teen girl who shifts to a small town from Seoul and is mocked by her new classmates. She decides on using an Ouija board, along with two fellow outcasts on their tormentors but, soon they realize that they have released vengeful spirits who were murdered by the townsfolk 30 years ago. The plot is interesting but there are a few gruesome scenes that you will make you want to look away. In short, it is an entertaining film treat for fans of ghost stories.

8. Don’t Click (2012)

Don't Click is a horror-mystery that revolves around a pair of sisters and the mysterious happenings around them after watching a forbidden video that curses people to death. The plot of this film is quite simple and the concept is quite engrossing. The story line isn't original, it is somewhat similar to The Ring that was released in 2002 but, having said that, there are a few instances that will give definitely you goosebumps as you progress in the film.

