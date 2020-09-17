Already done watching all the K-dramas your friends recommended? Well, here is the list of the top rated IMDb Korean dramas that you should get to watching.

1. My Mister (9.0)

Three middle-aged brothers who've been struggling through their lives meet a strong woman who has a story of her own to share. They heal and help each other on the way in this critically acclaimed drama about human misery.





Watch it on Netflix.

2. Reply 1988 (9.0)

Set in 1988, this 2015 drama tells the story of 5 families who live in the same neighbourhood. From how they grow up together to how they face the world, this show gives you a nostalgic take on life.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. It's Okay To Not Be Okay (9.0)

In 2020 drama, an anti-social children's book author meets a psychiatric hospital employee and they begin a journey towards healing. This gothic romance was appreciated for its take on mental health.





Watch it on Netflix.

4. Six Flying Dragons (8.9)

This drama, set in the Joseon Dynasty in Korea tells the tale of conflict, success and failure of a mix of fictional and real people in history.





Watch it on Netflix.

5. Alice (8.9)

After his mother's death, he meets a physics professor woman who looks exactly like her. And as time travellers keep appearing around the city, his life gets entangled into a prophecy. Still on-air, this 2020 drama looks extremely promising.





Watch it on Viki.

6. The Flower Of Evil (8.9)

A man tries to hide his cruel past, but his detective wife will stop at nothing to find the truth. This 2020 show is breaking drama records with its ratings.





Watch it on Viki.

7. Mr. Sunshine (8.8)

Set in the early 1900s, this love story between a South Korean boy raised in America, who returns to his homeland as a soldier and an aristocrat's daughter is a must-watch.





Watch it on Netflix.

8. Crash Landing On You (8.8)

A South Korean heiress lands in North Korea after a paragliding accident, and her only saving grace is a North Korean soldier. This Netflix show is definitely one of the best romance K-dramas out there.





Watch it on Netflix.

9. Ruler Of Your Own World (8.8)

This 2002 show was one of the very first to ride the K-wave. It tells the story of a convict who has just been released from prison and his girlfriend.





Watch it on Viki.

10. SKY Castle (8.7)

The second-highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, this 2018-19 satirical drama tells the story of a group of elite parents. The housewives of this 1% of the society will do anything they can to make sure their kids are successful.





Watch it on Netflix.

Have you watched them all?