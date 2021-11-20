From reincarnation and magic to saas-bahu, we encounter all sorts of cringe content in our beloved Indian television soaps. However, Kdramas have changed it all. Thanks to OTT platforms, we can now consume great content from around the world. And yes K-Dramas are everything. And we cannot stop talking about them.









Here are some of those actors from popular K-Dramas that have made a permanent place in our hearts.

1. Lee Jong Suk

With his breakout role in School 2013, he had us all crushing on him. Just, look at this man!

2. Ji Chang Wook

Rose to fame playing the lead role in Smile Again, he is one of the most drool-worthy actors out there. We couldn't agree more!

3. Lee Min Ho

From Sharp and Boys Over Flowers to The King: Eternal Monarch, is there any character that he can't carry amazingly? *GASPING FOR AIR*

4. Park Seo Joon

With his goofy and cheerful characters, he is super relatable to the audience of every age. Look at that fine jawline!

5. Song Joong Ki

His role in the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal helped him rise to fame immensely. He also played the lead character in A Werewolf Boy, which was later recognized as the biggest hit. That smile surely lights up our world.

6. Lee Dong Wook

Watching him in his hit drama Goblin, we are still swooning over him. Thanks to his flawless skin and well-defined features, he was the face of Chanel’s makeup line for men, Boy de Chanel. Can we please drown in these eyes?

7. Kim Woo Bin

Started his career as a runway model, he came in the limelight with his breakthrough role in School 2013 and The Heirs.

8. Park Bo Gum

After his character in ultra-popular Love in the Moonlight, he was fondly named Nation’s Crown Prince. He is the youngest actor who received the actor of the year title and also the first actor to bag the top position in the Korea Power Celebrity list. He is also BTS' V's best friend which makes him even more desirable. THAT SMILE!

9. Kim Soo Hyun

Starting his career at the tender age of 19, he is now one of the most popular and expensive actors across the industry. Best known for his roles in Dream High and My Love from the Star, he made us go gaga over him every single time. Who even likes the colour yello-... Oh, we do!

10. Hyun Bin

It started from Bodyguard and then he crash landed into our hearts and refuses to leave.

11. Gong Yoo

From his character as a freedom fighter to a heartthrob with superpowers, he is ageing like fine wine. Not that we are complaining.

12. So Ji Sub

Debuted as a jeans model initially, he rose to fame with I’m Sorry, I Love you. Later, he also appeared in leading roles in hit series like Oh My Venus and Phantom.

13. Lee Dong Gun

From Lovers in Paris to Queen for Seven Days, he made us fall in love with him over and over again.

14. Park Hae Jin

From Cheese In The Trap to Bad Guys, he is known for his fantastic grey roles. What is this gorgeousness?

Who is your favourite namja?