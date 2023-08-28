The scary clown trope in pop culture has turned the perception of clowns from comic entertainers to sinister monsters. With the plethora of clown scary movies that exist, the symbols of joy and laughter, once upon a time, now appear as harbingers of fear and dread. The scary clowns from movies offer an uncanny, eerie, and unsettling experience.

We have compiled a list of 25+ popular clown scary movies of all time. You can glance through the table below for a quick summary. To learn more details about a specific movie, you can click on its title in the table, and you will be directed to the relevant section.

For more details, read below:

1. It (2017)

Lead actors: Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård

Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård Supporting Artist: Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott

Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: 8 September 2017

8 September 2017 Run Time: 135 minutes

135 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $701.8 million

$701.8 million Language: English

English Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

It is among the most popular clown horror movies. It revolved around a group of seven vulnerable and tormented kids who confront their deepest fears as Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown and ancient malevolent force, resurfaces. The sinister clown preys on children, exploiting their fears before consuming them for sustenance.

2. Poltergeist (1982)

Lead actors: JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Beatrice Straight

JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Beatrice Straight Supporting Artist: Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke

Dominique Dunne, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke Director: Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper Release date: 4 June 1982

4 June 1982 Run Time: 114 minutes

114 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Revenue: $121.7 million

$121.7 million Language: English

English Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The idyllic house that a family envisions as their dream home transforms into a nightmarish ordeal as malevolent spirits awaken to torment them, seeking to take possession of their innocent daughter’s soul.

3. Joker (2019)

Lead actors: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro

Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro Supporting Artists: Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Hannah Gross

Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Hannah Gross Director: Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips Release date: 2 October 2019

2 October 2019 Run Time: 122 minutes

122 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Revenue: $1.074 billion

$1.074 billion Language: English

English Streaming on: Jio Cinema

Arthur Fleck, a struggling party clown, navigates a life of poverty alongside his ailing mother. Yet, when society rejects him, labeling him an outcast, he opts to embrace a path of criminality and anarchy.

4. It Chapter Two (2019)

Lead actors: Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård James McAvoy, Bill Hader,

Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Supporting Artists: Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean

Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: 6 September 2019

6 September 2019 Run Time: 169 minutes

169 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $473.1 million

$473.1 million Language: English

English Streaming on: YouTube

It Chapter Two is the sequel to the 2017 It, one among the most popular clown scary movies. Following a span of 27 years, the Losers Club is contacted by their companion Mike Hanlon, who alerts them to Pennywise’s resurgence. In fulfillment of their pledge, they opt to revisit their hometown, uniting to finally vanquish the malevolent clown once and for all.

5. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Lead actors: Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, John Vernon

Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson, John Vernon Supporting Artists: John Vernon, Michael S. Siegel, Peter Licassi, Royal Dano

John Vernon, Michael S. Siegel, Peter Licassi, Royal Dano Director: Stephen Chiodo

Stephen Chiodo Release date: 27 May 1988

27 May 1988 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Revenue: $43 million

$43 million Language: English

English Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Upon witnessing a comet’s crash on the outskirts of their tranquil small town, teenagers Mike and Debbie embark on an investigation that unveils a malevolent group of extraterrestrial beings resembling circus clowns. Despite their efforts to alert the local authorities, their account is dismissed as a jest. Concurrently, the clowns initiate a macabre spree of capturing and devouring unsuspecting victims. The situation escalates when Debbie is abducted, compelling Mike to take it upon himself to halt the clowns’ gruesome onslaught.

6. Jigsaw (2017)

Lead actors: Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Tobin Bell

Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Tobin Bell Supporting Artists: Laura Vandervoort, Paul Braunstein, Mandela Van Peebles

Laura Vandervoort, Paul Braunstein, Mandela Van Peebles Director: The Spierig Brothers

The Spierig Brothers Release date: 27 October 2017

27 October 2017 Run Time: 92 minutes

92 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $103 million

$103 million Language: English

Language: English

The police face an impasse while probing a series of gruesome city murders that bear a striking resemblance to the methods of a supposed deceased serial killer from a decade ago.

7. 100 Tears (2007)

Lead actors: Georgia Chris, Joe Davison, Jack Amos, Raine Brown

Georgia Chris, Joe Davison, Jack Amos, Raine Brown Supporting Artists: Becca Wheel, Pauline Schaffer, Jenn Lee as Claire, Kibwe Dorsey

Becca Wheel, Pauline Schaffer, Jenn Lee as Claire, Kibwe Dorsey Director: Marcus Koch

Marcus Koch Release date: 23 June 2007

23 June 2007 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.1

4.1 Revenue: $75,000

$75,000 Language: English

Mark and Jennifer are investigative reporters hot on the trail of a deranged serial killer whose proximity might be more immediate than they realize.

8. Stitches (2012)

Lead actors: Ross Noble, Tommy Knight, Gemma-Leah Devereux

Ross Noble, Tommy Knight, Gemma-Leah Devereux Supporting Artists: Shane Murray Corcoran, Thomas Kane Byrne, Eoghan McQuinn, Roisin Barron, Hugh Mulhern, John McDonnell, Tommy Cullen, Lorna Dempsey, Jemma Curran, Ryan Burke

Shane Murray Corcoran, Thomas Kane Byrne, Eoghan McQuinn, Roisin Barron, Hugh Mulhern, John McDonnell, Tommy Cullen, Lorna Dempsey, Jemma Curran, Ryan Burke Director: Conor McMahon

Conor McMahon Release date: 26 October 2012

26 October 2012 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $63,555

$63,555 Language: English

Following a fatal accident during a party, a clown is resurrected and embarks on a mission of vengeance against those accountable for his demise.

9. Gacy (2003)

Lead actors: Mark Holton, Charlie Weber, Glenn Morshower, Allison Lange

Mark Holton, Charlie Weber, Glenn Morshower, Allison Lange Supporting Artists: Allison Lange, Edith Jefferson, Joleen Lutz, Scott Allen Henry, and Kenneth Swartz

Allison Lange, Edith Jefferson, Joleen Lutz, Scott Allen Henry, and Kenneth Swartz Director: Clive Saunders

Clive Saunders Release date: 13 May 2003

13 May 2003 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.7

4.7 Language: English

If you’re searching for clown scary horror movies based on true stories, Gacy may actually be the one. This unsettling biographical drama centers around actual serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Despite his public image as a family man and esteemed entrepreneur, Gacy conceals a sinister double life. Known to the community as a jovial clown, he grapples with a harrowing childhood marked by an abusive father. Luring young men to their tragic fates, he conceals their remains beneath his home. As Gacy’s chilling spree persists, law enforcement edges closer to uncovering the truth.

10. Amusement (2008)

Lead actors: Keir O’Donnell, Katheryn Winnick, Laura Breckenridge, Jessica Lucas

Keir O’Donnell, Katheryn Winnick, Laura Breckenridge, Jessica Lucas Director: John Simpson

John Simpson Release date:

Run Time: 85 minutes

85 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.9

4.9 Revenue: $170,255

$170,255 Language: English

Confronted by a vengeful psychopathic stalker nursing a long-held resentment from their youth, three women find themselves in a dire predicament. Stripped of their agency, they must either battle for survival or succumb to a grim fate that looms ominously over them.

11. Terrifier (2016)

Lead actors: Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, David Howard Thornton, Catherine Corcoran

Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi, David Howard Thornton, Catherine Corcoran Supporting Artists: Pooya Mohseni, Matt McAllister, Katie Maguire

Pooya Mohseni, Matt McAllister, Katie Maguire Director: Damien Leone

Damien Leone Release date: In October 2016

In October 2016 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.6

5.6 Revenue: $416,322

$416,322 Language: English

Art, the sinister clown, makes a menacing comeback, harboring murderous plans to abduct three young women and eliminate anyone who dares to cross his path.

12. All Hallows’ Eve (2013)

Lead actors: Katie Maguire, Catherine Callahan, Marie Maser, and Kayla Lian, Mike Giannelli

Katie Maguire, Catherine Callahan, Marie Maser, and Kayla Lian, Mike Giannelli Supporting Artists: Sydney Freihofer, Cole Mathewson, Brandon deSpain

Sydney Freihofer, Cole Mathewson, Brandon deSpain Director: Damien Leone

Damien Leone Release date: 29 October 2013

29 October 2013 Run Time: 83 minutes

83 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.1

5.1 Language: English

Throughout generations, the ancestral amulet and the mystical abilities of a witch have been handed down to a young woman from her maternal lineage as she reaches her 18th birthday. Now, the responsibility falls upon her.

13. Clown (2014)

Lead actors: Eli Roth, Laura Allen, Andy Powers, Peter Stormare

Eli Roth, Laura Allen, Andy Powers, Peter Stormare Supporting Artists: Elizabeth Whitmere, Christian Distefano, Chuck Shamata

Elizabeth Whitmere, Christian Distefano, Chuck Shamata Director: Jon Watts

Jon Watts Release date: 13 November 2014 (Italy)

13 November 2014 (Italy) Run Time: 100 minutes

100 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Revenue: $2.3 million

$2.3 million Language: English

After the clown originally hired to emcee his son Jack’s birthday celebration backs out, Kent McCoy, an unassuming father, is compelled to assume the role of a clown. Unexpectedly, he discovers that the costume becomes impossible to remove, subjecting him to ridicule from his colleagues.

14. The Clown Murders (1976)

Lead actors: Stephen Young, Lawrence Dane, John Candy, Cec Linder

Stephen Young, Lawrence Dane, John Candy, Cec Linder Supporting Artists: Gary Reineke, John Bayliss, Al Waxman

Gary Reineke, John Bayliss, Al Waxman Director: Martyn Burke

Martyn Burke Release date: Septmber 1976

Septmber 1976 Run Time: 96 minutes

96 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.7

3.7 Language: English

A group of pranksters abducts the wife of their friend (Susan Keller) during a Halloween gathering, yet the situation spirals out of control.

15. The Last Circus (2010)

Lead actors: Carlos Areces, Antonio de la Torre, Carolina Bang

Carlos Areces, Antonio de la Torre, Carolina Bang Director: Álex de la Iglesia

Álex de la Iglesia Release date: 7 September 2010

7 September 2010 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: $3.3 million

$3.3 million Language: Spanish

An intricate romantic entanglement emerges involving a Spanish clown, his malicious adversary, and the adversary’s mistreated yet passionately desirous wife.

16. The Clown at Midnight (1999)

Lead actors: Sarah Lassez, James Duval, Tatyana Ali, Christopher Plummer, Margot Kidder.

Sarah Lassez, James Duval, Tatyana Ali, Christopher Plummer, Margot Kidder. Director: Jean Pellerin

Jean Pellerin Release date: 9 February 1999

9 February 1999 Run Time: 91 minutes

91 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.3

4.3 Language: English

As the opera house where her mother was tragically killed reopens its doors, a teenager finds herself in the crosshairs of the same malevolent clown-clad murderer.

17. ClownTown (2016)

Lead actors: Brian Nagel, Lauren Compton, Andrew Staton

Brian Nagel, Lauren Compton, Andrew Staton Director: Tom Nagel

Tom Nagel Release date: 30 September 2016

30 September 2016 Run Time: 86 minutes

86 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.7

3.7 Language: English

During a cross-country journey, a circle of companions experiences a predicament when they become stranded in what appears to be an abandoned town. As the sun gives way to darkness, the vulnerable travelers are relentlessly pursued by lunatics garbed in clown attire.

18. Clowntergeist (2017)

Lead actors: Aaron Mirtes, Monica Baker, Brittany Belland

Aaron Mirtes, Monica Baker, Brittany Belland Director: Aaron Mirtes

Aaron Mirtes Release date: 12 September 2017

12 September 2017 Run Time: 80 minutes

80 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.0

Emma, a university student burdened by an overwhelming phobia of clowns, is forced to confront her deepest dread as a malevolent entity, inhabiting the form of a clown, unleashes terror upon her community.

19. Killjoy (2000)

Lead actors: Ángel Vargas, Vera Yell, Lee Marks, D Austin

Ángel Vargas, Vera Yell, Lee Marks, D Austin Supporting Artists: Jamal Grimes, Corey Hampton, Rani Goulant

Jamal Grimes, Corey Hampton, Rani Goulant Director: Craig Ross

Craig Ross Release date: 24 October 2000

24 October 2000 Run Time: 72 minutes

72 minutes IMDb Rating: 2.7

2.7 Language: English

Enchanted through dark sorcery, a clown doll (portrayed by Angel Vargas) awakens with a murderous intent, seeking vengeance against those accountable for the death of its owner.

20. The Jokesters (2015)

Lead actors: Dante Spencer, Nathan Reid, Gabriel Tigerman

Dante Spencer, Nathan Reid, Gabriel Tigerman Director: AJ Wedding

AJ Wedding Release date: 21 July 2015

21 July 2015 Run Time: 78 minutes

78 minutes IMDb Rating: 3.5

A group of four friends play a prank during their friend’s honeymoon, mimicking a nightmarish scenario from a cabin in the woods. To their shock, their elaborate ruse transforms into a genuine horror tale, bringing ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ nightmare to life.

21. Circus Kane (2017)

Lead actors: Jonathan Lipnicki, Tim Abell, Richard Moll

Jonathan Lipnicki, Tim Abell, Richard Moll Director: Christopher Ray

Christopher Ray Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.5

A secluded ringmaster of a circus extends an invitation to a gathering of social media celebrities at his eerie residence. The challenge posed is to escape the frightening ordeals and claim a prize of $250,000, yet the participants quickly discover that their contest involves more than just financial gain; their very survival is at stake.

22. Clownface (2019)

Lead actors: Philip John Bailey, Hannah Douglas, Richard Buck

Philip John Bailey, Hannah Douglas, Richard Buck Director: Alex Bourne

Alex Bourne Run Time: 92 minutes

92 minutes IMDb Rating: 2.7

2.7 Release Date: 18 August 2020

The disturbed serial murderer named Clownface instills fear among the inhabitants of a quaint village.

23. Dead Clowns (2003)

Lead actors: Lucien Eisenach, Jeff Samford, Eric Spudic

Lucien Eisenach, Jeff Samford, Eric Spudic Director: Steve Sessions

Steve Sessions Release date: 2013

2013 Run Time: 95 minutes

95 minutes IMDb Rating: 2.3

From a submerged resting place, reanimated clown figures emerge following a hurricane’s fury, instilling fear within a quaint Florida town. These circus entertainers harbor vengeful intentions, resorting not only to murder but also cannibalistic tendencies.

24. Carnage Park (2016)

Lead actors: Ashley Bell, Darby Stanchfield, Pat Healy, Alan Ruck

Ashley Bell, Darby Stanchfield, Pat Healy, Alan Ruck Director: Mickey Keating

Mickey Keating Release date: 1 July 2016

1 July 2016 Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.9

4.9 Language: English

Having abducted a young woman, two experienced criminals find themselves plunged into a life-or-death struggle for their existence as they unintentionally trespass into a desolate expanse of land belonging to the unhinged Vietnam veteran, Wyatt Moss.

25. Drive Thru (2007)

Lead actors: Leighton Meester, Nicholas D’Agosto

Leighton Meester, Nicholas D’Agosto Supporting Artists: Melora Hardin, Lola Glaudini, Larry Joe Campbell

Melora Hardin, Lola Glaudini, Larry Joe Campbell Directors: Brendan Cowles, Shane Kuhn

Brendan Cowles, Shane Kuhn Release date: 29 May 2007

29 May 2007 Run Time: 91 minutes

91 minutes IMDb Rating: 4.4

4.4 Language: English

In order to rescue the townspeople, a high-school student is compelled to thwart a homicidal clown employed at a fast-food establishment.

26. House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Lead actors: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson

Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson Supporting Artists: Chris Hardwick, Tom Towles, Erin Daniels, Jennifer Jostyn, Walton Goggins

Chris Hardwick, Tom Towles, Erin Daniels, Jennifer Jostyn, Walton Goggins Director: Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Release date: 11 April 2003

11 April 2003 Run Time: 89 minutes

89 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Revenue: $16.8 million

$16.8 million Language: English

Depleted fuel and a punctured tire steer two couples onto a harrowing path that leads to the ominous House of 1000 Corpses. At its heart, “House of 1000 Corpses” weaves a tale of kinship, showcasing a collection of distorted personalities who, with every slit throat and thrust to the chest, augment their deranged human collection.

…

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which movie introduced the iconic scary clown Pennywise?

The iconic scary clown Pennywise was introduced in the movie ‘It,’ which is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name.

2. Are there any other movies apart from “It” that feature terrifying clowns?

Other movies that feature terrifying clowns include ‘Joker‘, ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space‘, ‘Clown‘, and ‘Clownhouse‘.

3. What psychological factors make scary clowns so unsettling in movies?

Scary clowns explore the fear of the uncanny, where something familiar (a clown) becomes distorted or unsettling. Their exaggerated features, absurd behavior, and hidden intentions evoke feelings of unpredictability and danger. This contrast between humor and horror creates a sense of unease, capitalising on one’s deep-seated fears of the unknown and the potential for harm.

4. How did Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries compare to the recent adaptations?

Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries was iconic and memorable, emphasizing a more theatrical and sinister charm. His performance focused on the character’s playful yet menacing demeanor. In contrast, recent adaptations like the 2017 and 2019 films provided a more monstrous and grotesque interpretation, emphasizing the terrifying aspects of Pennywise’s nature. Both versions captured different facets of the character’s eerie presence, catering to different styles and eras of horror.

5. What’s the impact of the scary clown trope on pop culture beyond movies?

The scary clown trope has impacted different forms of media, including literature, television, video games, and even fashion. The trope’s unsettling nature has also inspired Halloween costumes, haunted attractions, and even theme park experiences. Besides, it has been referenced in comedy sketches, memes, and internet culture, often as a source of dark humor. The trope continues to shape and evolve horror-related content, leaving a lasting impression on how people perceive clowns and their potential for fear.

6. Why do some people have a fear of clowns, and how has this influenced horror cinema?

Some people have a fear of clowns due to a phenomenon called ‘coulrophobia.’ This fear can stem from the uncanny appearance of clowns, like, their exaggerated features or painted-on smiles which may appear unnatural or unsettling. Additionally, the juxtaposition of their jovial appearance with potentially sinister intentions can create cognitive dissonance and evoke a sense of unpredictability.

The scary clown trope has had a profound influence on horror cinema by providing a unique and recognizable antagonist that taps into universal fears. It has become a staple in horror storytelling, allowing filmmakers to play with the duality of innocence and malevolence, ultimately contributing to the genre’s evolution and popularity.

