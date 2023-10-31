Spooky season is here and that means binge-watching scary movies. But while the movies offer thrilling chills for an hour or two, why not dive into the endless world of horror series? So, if you’re seeking spine-tingling, binge-worthy horror shows, you are in for a treat. Here’s a curated list of horror webseries to send shivers down your spine. And trust us, these series will surely keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the spooky season and beyond. Check it out:

List of Horror Webseries

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Reaser

Elizabeth Reaser Creator: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018 No. Of Season: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 10

10 IMBD Rating: 8.6

8.6 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

Flashing between past and present, a family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

2. American Horror Story (2011-23)

IMDb

Lead actors: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare Supporting Artist: Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe Creator: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk Release date : October 5, 2011

October 5, 2011 No. Of Seasons : 12

: 12 No. Of Episodes: 128

128 IMBD Rating: 8

8 Language: English

English Available On: Disney+ Hotstar

An anthropology television series delves into different locations, and characters along with showcasing different sides of horrors.

3. Stranger Things (2016-25)

IMDb

Lead actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp Supporting Artist: Winona Ryder, David Harbour

Winona Ryder, David Harbour Creator: The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer Brothers Release date: July 15, 2016

July 15, 2016 No. Of Seasons: 4

4 No. Of Episodes: 34

34 IMBD Rating: 8.7

8.7 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

After a young boy disappears, a town unearths a mystery involving secret experiments, supernatural forces, and a strange girl with superpowers.

4. The Walking Dead (2010-22)

IMDb

Lead actors: Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies

Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies Supporting Artist: Laurie Holden

Laurie Holden Creator: Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont Release date: October 31, 2010

October 31, 2010 No. Of Seasons: 11

11 No. Of Episodes: 177

177 IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn that the world has been taken over by a zombie apocalypse. Various survivors struggle to stay alive and fight off the zombies.

5. Bates Motel (2013-17)

IMDb

Lead actors: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot

Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot Supporting Artist: Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke Creator: Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, Anthony Cipriano

Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, Anthony Cipriano Release date: March 18, 2013

March 18, 2013 No. Of Seasons: 5

5 No. Of Episodes: 50

50 IMBD Rating: 8.1

8.1 Language: English

English Available On: Jio Cinema

It follows the life of Norman Bates who struggles with mental disorder. His mother tries to protect him from the people around him and get him the help he needs.

6. The Exorcist (2016-18)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels,

Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Supporting Artist: Hannah Kasulka

Hannah Kasulka Creator: Jeremy Slater

Jeremy Slater Release date: September 23, 2016

September 23, 2016 No. Of Seasons: 2

2 No. Of Episodes: 20

20 IMBD Rating: 7.9

7.9 Language: English

English Available On: Amazon Prime

The series follows two priests who the Ranch family calls after they feel a demonic presence in their house.

7. Hannibal (2013-15)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas

Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas Supporting Artist: Hettienne Park

Hettienne Park Creator: Bryan Fuller

Bryan Fuller Release date: April 4, 2013

April 4, 2013 No. Of Seasons: 3

3 No. Of Episodes: 39

39 IMBD Rating: 8.5

8.5 Language: English

English Available On: Amazon Prime

The series follows a young FBI criminal profiler who seeks help from the renowned psychiatrist and infamous serial Hannibal Lecter killer for his ability to empathize with serial killers.

8. Marianne (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah

Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah Supporting Artist: Tiphaine Daviot

Tiphaine Daviot Creator: Samuel Bodin

Samuel Bodin Release date: September 13, 2019

September 13, 2019 No. Of Seasons: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 8

8 IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: French

French Available On: Netflix

A famous writer returns to her hometown to find inspiration for her next novel. But to her shock, she discovers that an evil spirit that used to haunt her in her dreams is there in the real world too.

9. Castle Rock (2018-19)

IMDb

Lead actors: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård

André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård Supporting Artist: Jane Levy

Jane Levy Creator: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason

Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason Release date: July 25, 2018

July 25, 2018 No. Of Seasons: 2

2 No. Of Episodes: 20

20 IMBD Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

Based on Stephen King’s novel, the series follows the lives of several people, each of whom has an interesting link to Castle Rock.

10. Servant (2019-23)

IMDb

Lead actors: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free Supporting Artist: Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint Creator: Tony Basgallop

Tony Basgallop Release date: March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 No. Of Seasons: 4

4 No. Of Episodes: 40

40 IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

English Available On: Apple TV

A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy that creates a rift in their marriage. Things soon took a strange turn after they opened their doors to a mysterious girl.

11. Supernatural (2005-20)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Supporting Artist: Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy Creator: Eric Kripke

Eric Kripke Release date: September 13, 2005

September 13, 2005 No. Of Seasons: 15

15 No. Of Episodes: 327

327 IMBD Rating: 8.4

8.4 Language: English

English Available On: Amazon Prime

The series follows the supernatural adventure of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who are ghost hunters and fight every kind of evil by helping people.

12. NOS4A2 (2019-20)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto

Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto Supporting Artist: Jahkara J. Smith

Jahkara J. Smith Creator: Jami O’Brien

Jami O’Brien Release date: June 2, 2019

June 2, 2019 No. Of Seasons: 2

2 No. Of Episodes: 20

20 IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Language: English

English Available On: Amazon Prime

Charlie Manx is an immortal who feeds off the souls of children. he has his whole world threatened when a young woman in England discovers her superpowers.

13. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)

IMDb

Lead actors: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve

Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve Supporting Artist: T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli

T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli Creator: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 No. Of Seasons: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 9

9 IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

Henry hires a young American nanny for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor after their previous au pair dies. However, the new nanny discovers sinister secrets.

14. Revenant (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se

Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se Supporting Artist: Hong Kyung

Hong Kyung Creator: Lee Jung-rim, Kim Jae-hong

Lee Jung-rim, Kim Jae-hong Release date: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 No. Of Seasons: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 12

12 IMBD Rating: 8

8 Language: Korea

Korea Available On: Disney+Hotstar

Gu San-Yeong, a possessed young student, and Yeom Hae-Sang, an exorcist who can see ghosts, confront a demon after some mysterious deaths and sacred objects surrounding it.

15. Midnight Mass (2021)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman

Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman Supporting Artist: Samantha Sloyan

Samantha Sloyan Creator: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021 No. Of Seasons: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 7

7 IMBD Rating: 7.7

7.7 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

A charismatic young priest arrives at an isolated island. However, after his arrival, the community started experiencing miraculous and frightening events.

16. The Outsider (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp

Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp Supporting Artist: Jeremy Bobb

Jeremy Bobb Creator: Richard Price

Richard Price Release date: January 12, 2020

January 12, 2020 No. Of Seasons: 1

1 No. Of Episodes: 10

10 IMBD Rating: 7.6

7.6 Language: English

English Available On: Jio Cinema

A suburban parent is accused of murdering a boy. A detective, Ralph Anderson, struggles to solve the case and discovers bizarre and unexplainable things.

17. Slasher (2016-19)

IMDb

Lead actors: Christopher Jacot, Paula Brancati, Joanne Vannicola

Christopher Jacot, Paula Brancati, Joanne Vannicola Supporting Artist: Sabrina Grdevich

Sabrina Grdevich Creator: Aaron Martin

Aaron Martin Release date: March 4, 2016

March 4, 2016 No. Of Seasons: 5

5 No. Of Episodes: 40

40 IMBD Rating: 6.7

6.7 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

An anthology series featuring rampaging serial killers terrorising innocent people as they scramble to survive.

18. Cursed Films (2020-22)

IMDb

Lead actors:

Supporting Artist:

Creator: Jay Cheel

Jay Cheel Release date: April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020 No. Of Seasons: 2

2 No. Of Episodes: 10

10 IMBD Rating: 7.1

7.1 Language: English

English Available On: Prime Videos

A five-part docu-series features all the myths, facts, and mysteries surrounding Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror film productions including The Exorcist, Poltergeist, The Omen, etc.

19. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-20)

IMDb

Lead actors: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch,

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Supporting Artist: Lucy Davis

Lucy Davis Creator: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Release date: October 26, 2018

October 26, 2018 No. Of Seasons: 2

2 No. Of Episodes: 36

36 IMBD Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

English Available On: Netflix

Sabrina Spellman wrestles to reconcile her dual nature a half-witch, half-mortal, while standing against the evil forces that threaten her and her family.

20. The Strain (2014-17)

IMDb

Lead actors: Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Mía Maestro

Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Mía Maestro Supporting Artist: Kevin Durand

Kevin Durand Creator: Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan

Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan Release date: July 13, 2014

July 13, 2014 No. Of Seasons: 4

4 No. Of Episodes: 46

46 IMBD Rating: 7.3

7.3 Language: English

English Available On: Disney+Hotstar

A team investigates a mysterious viral outbreak with characteristics of an evil strain of vampirism.

Featured Image: IMDb