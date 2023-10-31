Spooky season is here and that means binge-watching scary movies. But while the movies offer thrilling chills for an hour or two, why not dive into the endless world of horror series? So, if you’re seeking spine-tingling, binge-worthy horror shows, you are in for a treat. Here’s a curated list of horror webseries to send shivers down your spine. And trust us, these series will surely keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the spooky season and beyond. Check it out:
List of Horror Webseries
|S. No.
|Series Name & Year
|IMDb
|1.
|The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
|8.6
|2.
|American Horror Story (2011-23)
|8
|3.
|Stranger Things (2016-25)
|8.7
|4.
|The Walking Dead (2010-22)
|8.1
|5.
|Bates Motel (2013-17)
|8.1
|6.
|The Exorcist (2016-18)
|7.9
|7.
|Hannibal (2013-15)
|8.5
|8.
|Marianne (2019)
|7.4
|9.
|Castle Rock (2018-19)
|7.5
|10.
|Servant (2019-23)
|7.4
|11.
|Supernatural (2005-20)
|8.4
|12.
|NOS4A2 (2019-20)
|7.1
|13.
|The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
|7.4
|14.
|Revenant (2023)
|8
|15.
|Midnight Mass (2021)
|7.7
|16.
|The Outsider (2018)
|6.2
|17.
|Slasher (2016-2019)
|6.7
|18.
|Cursed Films (2020-22)
|7.1
|19.
|The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-20)
|7.4
|20.
|The Strain (2014-17)
|7.3
1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
- Lead actors: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas
- Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Reaser
- Creator: Mike Flanagan
- Release date: October 12, 2018
- No. Of Season: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 10
- IMBD Rating: 8.6
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
Flashing between past and present, a family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.
2. American Horror Story (2011-23)
- Lead actors: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare
- Supporting Artist: Lily Rabe
- Creator: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk
- Release date: October 5, 2011
- No. Of Seasons: 12
- No. Of Episodes: 128
- IMBD Rating: 8
- Language: English
- Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
An anthropology television series delves into different locations, and characters along with showcasing different sides of horrors.
3. Stranger Things (2016-25)
- Lead actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp
- Supporting Artist: Winona Ryder, David Harbour
- Creator: The Duffer Brothers
- Release date: July 15, 2016
- No. Of Seasons: 4
- No. Of Episodes: 34
- IMBD Rating: 8.7
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
After a young boy disappears, a town unearths a mystery involving secret experiments, supernatural forces, and a strange girl with superpowers.
4. The Walking Dead (2010-22)
- Lead actors: Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies
- Supporting Artist: Laurie Holden
- Creator: Frank Darabont
- Release date: October 31, 2010
- No. Of Seasons: 11
- No. Of Episodes: 177
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes wakes up from a coma to learn that the world has been taken over by a zombie apocalypse. Various survivors struggle to stay alive and fight off the zombies.
5. Bates Motel (2013-17)
- Lead actors: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot
- Supporting Artist: Olivia Cooke
- Creator: Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, Anthony Cipriano
- Release date: March 18, 2013
- No. Of Seasons: 5
- No. Of Episodes: 50
- IMBD Rating: 8.1
- Language: English
- Available On: Jio Cinema
It follows the life of Norman Bates who struggles with mental disorder. His mother tries to protect him from the people around him and get him the help he needs.
Also Read: Horror Movies Based On True Stories
6. The Exorcist (2016-18)
- Lead actors: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels,
- Supporting Artist: Hannah Kasulka
- Creator: Jeremy Slater
- Release date: September 23, 2016
- No. Of Seasons: 2
- No. Of Episodes: 20
- IMBD Rating: 7.9
- Language: English
- Available On: Amazon Prime
The series follows two priests who the Ranch family calls after they feel a demonic presence in their house.
7. Hannibal (2013-15)
- Lead actors: Hugh Dancy, Mads Mikkelsen, Caroline Dhavernas
- Supporting Artist: Hettienne Park
- Creator: Bryan Fuller
- Release date: April 4, 2013
- No. Of Seasons: 3
- No. Of Episodes: 39
- IMBD Rating: 8.5
- Language: English
- Available On: Amazon Prime
The series follows a young FBI criminal profiler who seeks help from the renowned psychiatrist and infamous serial Hannibal Lecter killer for his ability to empathize with serial killers.
8. Marianne (2019)
- Lead actors: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah
- Supporting Artist: Tiphaine Daviot
- Creator: Samuel Bodin
- Release date: September 13, 2019
- No. Of Seasons: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 8
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Language: French
- Available On: Netflix
A famous writer returns to her hometown to find inspiration for her next novel. But to her shock, she discovers that an evil spirit that used to haunt her in her dreams is there in the real world too.
9. Castle Rock (2018-19)
- Lead actors: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård
- Supporting Artist: Jane Levy
- Creator: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason
- Release date: July 25, 2018
- No. Of Seasons: 2
- No. Of Episodes: 20
- IMBD Rating: 7.5
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
Based on Stephen King’s novel, the series follows the lives of several people, each of whom has an interesting link to Castle Rock.
10. Servant (2019-23)
- Lead actors: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free
- Supporting Artist: Rupert Grint
- Creator: Tony Basgallop
- Release date: March 17, 2023
- No. Of Seasons: 4
- No. Of Episodes: 40
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Language: English
- Available On: Apple TV
A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy that creates a rift in their marriage. Things soon took a strange turn after they opened their doors to a mysterious girl.
Also Read: Best Horror Movies Of All Time
11. Supernatural (2005-20)
- Lead actors: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles
- Supporting Artist: Katie Cassidy
- Creator: Eric Kripke
- Release date: September 13, 2005
- No. Of Seasons: 15
- No. Of Episodes: 327
- IMBD Rating: 8.4
- Language: English
- Available On: Amazon Prime
The series follows the supernatural adventure of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who are ghost hunters and fight every kind of evil by helping people.
12. NOS4A2 (2019-20)
- Lead actors: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto
- Supporting Artist: Jahkara J. Smith
- Creator: Jami O’Brien
- Release date: June 2, 2019
- No. Of Seasons: 2
- No. Of Episodes: 20
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Language: English
- Available On: Amazon Prime
Charlie Manx is an immortal who feeds off the souls of children. he has his whole world threatened when a young woman in England discovers her superpowers.
13. The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
- Lead actors: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve
- Supporting Artist: T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli
- Creator: Mike Flanagan
- Release date: October 9, 2020
- No. Of Seasons: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 9
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
Henry hires a young American nanny for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor after their previous au pair dies. However, the new nanny discovers sinister secrets.
14. Revenant (2023)
- Lead actors: Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se
- Supporting Artist: Hong Kyung
- Creator: Lee Jung-rim, Kim Jae-hong
- Release date: June 23, 2023
- No. Of Seasons: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 12
- IMBD Rating: 8
- Language: Korea
- Available On: Disney+Hotstar
Gu San-Yeong, a possessed young student, and Yeom Hae-Sang, an exorcist who can see ghosts, confront a demon after some mysterious deaths and sacred objects surrounding it.
15. Midnight Mass (2021)
- Lead actors: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman
- Supporting Artist: Samantha Sloyan
- Creator: Mike Flanagan
- Release date: September 24, 2021
- No. Of Seasons: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 7
- IMBD Rating: 7.7
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
A charismatic young priest arrives at an isolated island. However, after his arrival, the community started experiencing miraculous and frightening events.
16. The Outsider (2018)
- Lead actors: Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp
- Supporting Artist: Jeremy Bobb
- Creator: Richard Price
- Release date: January 12, 2020
- No. Of Seasons: 1
- No. Of Episodes: 10
- IMBD Rating: 7.6
- Language: English
- Available On: Jio Cinema
A suburban parent is accused of murdering a boy. A detective, Ralph Anderson, struggles to solve the case and discovers bizarre and unexplainable things.
17. Slasher (2016-19)
- Lead actors: Christopher Jacot, Paula Brancati, Joanne Vannicola
- Supporting Artist: Sabrina Grdevich
- Creator: Aaron Martin
- Release date: March 4, 2016
- No. Of Seasons: 5
- No. Of Episodes: 40
- IMBD Rating: 6.7
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
An anthology series featuring rampaging serial killers terrorising innocent people as they scramble to survive.
Also Read: Horror Movies On Netflix
18. Cursed Films (2020-22)
- Lead actors:
- Supporting Artist:
- Creator: Jay Cheel
- Release date: April 2, 2020
- No. Of Seasons: 2
- No. Of Episodes: 10
- IMBD Rating: 7.1
- Language: English
- Available On: Prime Videos
A five-part docu-series features all the myths, facts, and mysteries surrounding Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror film productions including The Exorcist, Poltergeist, The Omen, etc.
19. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-20)
- Lead actors: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch,
- Supporting Artist: Lucy Davis
- Creator: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
- Release date: October 26, 2018
- No. Of Seasons: 2
- No. Of Episodes: 36
- IMBD Rating: 7.4
- Language: English
- Available On: Netflix
Sabrina Spellman wrestles to reconcile her dual nature a half-witch, half-mortal, while standing against the evil forces that threaten her and her family.
20. The Strain (2014-17)
- Lead actors: Corey Stoll, David Bradley, Mía Maestro
- Supporting Artist: Kevin Durand
- Creator: Guillermo del Toro, Chuck Hogan
- Release date: July 13, 2014
- No. Of Seasons: 4
- No. Of Episodes: 46
- IMBD Rating: 7.3
- Language: English
- Available On: Disney+Hotstar
A team investigates a mysterious viral outbreak with characteristics of an evil strain of vampirism.
Featured Image: IMDb